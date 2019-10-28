SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT

Rob Roy Way, 12700 block. A man in a park was observed watching children play and asked a child to see his dog. As they walked away, a caretaker intervened. No injuries were reported and no threats were made to the child or others at the park.

DUMFRIES AREA

ROBBERY

Old Stage Rd., 16900 block, 8:25 p.m. Oct. 19. A citizen reported he arranged to sell a cellphone to a woman through a social media app called OfferUp. When the seller arrived, an unknown man robbed him of his property at gunpoint. The man fled with the woman.

MANASSAS AREA

HIT AND RUN CRASH

Prince William Pkwy. and Clover Hill Rd., 7:55 p.m. Oct. 17. A tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Prince William Parkway when a 2005 Nissan Titan struck the rear of the tractor. The driver of the Nissan fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Dumfries Rd., 14800 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 21. A 15-year-old incarcerated Woodbridge male juvenile struck a 17-year-old inmate several times in the head and face. The 15-year-old remains incarcerated and was charged with malicious wounding.

Lee Ave., 9300 block, 4:01 p.m. Oct. 19. A 20-year-old incarcerated Manassas male attacked another inmate in his cell. The injured man was taken to a hospital with significant injuries. The male remains incarcerated and was charged with malicious wounding.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Rapidan Lane, 10400 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 22 to 5:10 a.m. Oct. 23. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

ABDUCTION/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Prince Cole Ct., 7500 block, Oct. 2. A man got into an argument with a female at a residence. He prevented her from leaving, scratched the woman and pushed her against the wall. Minor injuries were reported. A 55-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

ARRESTS

Lee Ave., 9300 block, 4:40 p.m. Oct. 24. A 38-year-old incarcerated Manassas man struck a staff member during an argument. No injuries were reported. The man remains incarcerated and was charged with assault and battery on a correction officer.

Lee Ave., 9300 block, 11:13 p.m. Oct. 22. A 27-year-old incarcerated Woodbridge man threw water on the floor and charged at staff members, causing them to fall to the ground and resulting to injuries. The man remains incarcerated and was charged with assault and battery on a correction officer.

TRIANGLE AREA

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Wharf Lane, 3600 block, 7:40 p.m. Oct. 17. Residents reported hearing gunshots fired. Officers located a residence with damage consistent with being struck by projectiles, and shell casings were located near a pathway on the side of the home. No injuries were reported. Police say the incident does not appear random.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

HOMICIDE

Briar Rose Lane, 2300 block, 11:04 p.m. Oct. 21. When police arrived to investigate a shooting, they located an unresponsive man in a parking area that had been shot. A 21-year-old Norfolk man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Meandering Way, 3600 block, 9:33 p.m. Oct. 18. A 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested outside an apartment where he beat and stabbed an 8-year-old girl and an adult female. Both were flown to a hospital for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries. The man was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR

Woodbridge area, June to September. A female juvenile was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance at a residence on more than one occasion. On Oct. 1, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the 34-year-old Woodbridge man.

ABDUCTION/OBJECT SEXUAL PENETRATION

Woodbridge area, Oct. 18. A man got into an argument with a female acquaintance that escalated at a residence. He prevented the woman from leaving the room and sexually assaulted her. The 21-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction and object sexual penetration.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Bayside Ave., 1400 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 13. Four males fired BB guns at a 14-year-old girl as she walked away from them. One of the males tried to stop her and grabbed her. The girl escaped and four juveniles were arrested. A 13-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding. On Oct. 18, a 14-year-old Woodbridge male was charged with malicious wounding, a 16-year-old Woodbridge male and a 15-year-old Alexandria male were charged with attempted malicious wounding.

Shady River Ct., 1700 block, 9:57 p.m. Oct. 19. A 23-year-old woman got into an argument with a female that escalated. The woman struck the female with her head, then grabbed a kitchen knife and cut her arm. The woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

ASSAULT

Bonita Ct., 3400 block, 11:16 p.m. Oct. 12. A man got into an argument with a 17-year-old female family member. The situation escalated when he grabbed the girl and lifted her off her feet before family members intervened. During the police investigation, the man became disorderly, refused to comply with commands, and struggled with an officer. The 37-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic assault and battery, and obstruction of justice.

ABDUCTION WITH INTENT TO DEFILE

Landings Loop, 2700 block, 12:42 p.m. Oct. 19. A man entered an apartment of a female acquaintance without permission while she was at home. She discovered the man naked in her bedroom. The man attempted to grab the woman several times after she asked him to leave. The 27-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction with intent to defile and burglary.

ROBBERIES

Brickwood Dr., 15200 block, 1:29 p.m. Oct. 19. A male pedestrian was robbed of his cellphone, cash and personal paperwork. The robbers fled.

Madeira Ct., 2900 block, 9:07 p.m. Oct. 21. Three males robbed a food delivery driver of cash and fled. Later that evening another robbery was reported near the same address. Police determined the same males committed both robberies. Three Woodbridge males, 15, 16, and 16, were arrested and charged with robbery.

Valor Way, 2200 block, 2:34 a.m. Oct. 18. Three men robbed a man and a woman of a cellphone at an apartment complex. The man sustained minor injuries during the incident. Police say the incident does not appear to be random.

ARREST

Saxophone Way and Bel Air Rd., 4:38 a.m. Oct. 10. A 17-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested after he resisted arrest in connection with vandalism at a residence. He was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, curfew violation, and obstruction of justice.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Mapledale Ave. and Macwood Dr., 9:51 p.m. Oct. 19. A woman was driving her vehicle when gunshots were fired, and her rear window shattered. Police recovered shell casings. No one was reported injured.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Woodmark Dr., 2800 block, 3:30 a.m. Oct. 20. Two men in an apartment complex got into an argument that escalated. During the incident, one of them entered his residence and returned with a long gun, which he brandished toward the other man. The victim then produced his own weapon and pointed it at him. No shots were fired or injuries reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dale Blvd., 4400 block, 2-6 p.m. Oct. 24. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Orkin Lane, 13200 block, 1-9 a.m. Oct. 19. A camera and two firearms were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked window.

Patamon Way, 13000 block, 6:25 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cash, jewelry, purses, clothing and personal papers were stolen from an apartment entered by damaging a door.

Saxon St., 1300 block, 4:30 a.m. Oct. 19. A woman observed a man enter her bedroom and take her purse before leaving the residence through a back door. None of the occupants of the home had entered the bedroom.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.