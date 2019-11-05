FELONY CHILD NEGLECT

Old Stage Rd., 16900 block, Oct. 8. A man sought in connection to the child endangerment incident that was reported at a hotel in this location was arrested. A 23-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with child endangerment, felony hit and run, felony eluding, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

ROBBERY

Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 10:56 p.m. Oct. 29. During a fight, a man and a woman demanded cash from a male acquaintance before striking him in the face and rummaging through his pockets. A female witness attempted to intervene but was pushed to the ground and cash was demanded from her. The man and woman fled in a vehicle empty-handed. The male received minor injuries. Officers obtained arrest warrants for a 22-year-old Woodbridge man and a 22-year-old Woodbridge woman.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

La Mauricie Loop, 4100 block, 9:30 a.m. to 11:35 p.m. Oct. 28. A residence was entered by damaging a door. Nothing was reported missing. A 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested and charged with burglary and grand larceny.

GAINESVILLE AREA

CHILD NEGLECT

Hillwood Dr., 7400 block, 9:04 p.m. Oct. 27. Police made contact with a male driver and a 6-year-old boy in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant and the male appeared intoxicated and acted disorderly toward officers. Child protective services were notified and took custody of the child. No injuries were reported. A 34-year-old Alexandria man was charged with child neglect, driving under the influence and refusal.

HAYMARKET AREA

INDECENT LIBERTIES

Haymarket area, Oct. 29. A man was arrested for sexual abuse committed between August 2007 and November 2008. Detectives determined that the victim, who was between 16 and 17 at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by the accused on more than one occasion during the above time frame. At the time of the incidents, the accused was the victim’s coach while she was undergoing training at a gymnastics center in Burke. The alleged encounters reportedly took place at locations in the Haymarket area. A 47-year-old man was charged with 3 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Gossum Ct., 16100 block, midnight to 6:30 a.m. Oct. 25. Cash, credit cards, purses and clothing were stolen from a home and vehicles. The home was entered through a pet door.

MANASSAS AREA

ASSAULT

Wilmington Ct., 10100 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 24. A male struck a 31-year-old female in the face during a verbal altercation. The female was treated in a hospital. A 29-year-old Manassas man was charged with malicious wounding.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Stream Walk Lane, 7400 block, midnight Oct. 26 to midnight Oct. 27. Cash and electric lawn equipment were stolen from a business.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULTS

Dara Dr., 12700 block, 12:32 a.m. Oct. 22. Police investigating a call about two individuals involved in a verbal altercation found the accused acting disorderly and refusing to comply with officers. After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody. A 20-year-old Woodbridge female was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14400 block, 1:26 p.m. Oct. 28. Police responding to a report of a woman going through patrons’ bags and refusing to leave a business found the female, who refused to comply with officers’ commands. After a brief struggle, she was taken into custody. While processing her, the female threatened an officer and attempted to kick him. A 27-year-old Woodbridge woman was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and trespassing.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Old Bridge Rd., 3000 block, 2:55 p.m. Oct. 24. Two male juveniles on a bus were involved in a verbal altercation. The accused punched a 16-year-old was in the face several times and broke his glasses. The victim was treated in a hospital for minor injuries. A 16-year-old Woodbridge juvenile was charged with malicious wounding and destruction of property.

Saint Charles Dr., 5600 block, 8:50 p.m. Oct. 24. A 56-year-old man called police when a verbal altercation with a female escalated. The female grabbed a knife and attempted to stab the man before police arrived. A 51-year-old Woodbridge woman was charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

ABDUCTION/ASSAULT

Flintlock Terr., 15200 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 30. A 31-year-old female called police when a verbal altercation with a male escalated in a residence. The female attempted to drive away but the man pulled her from the vehicle, struck the upper body, and grabbed her neck. When she tried to call police, the male took the cellphone and smashed it. A 32-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with abduction, preventing the summoning of law enforcement and domestic assault and battery.

OBSCENE SEXUAL DISPLAY

Dale Blvd., 2900 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. A man sitting on an electric box between businesses exposed himself to a female security guard and began making inappropriate gestures. The man fled from the scene after being confronted by a witness. He was located by police in the parking lot. A 58-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with obscene sexual display.

CHILD NEGLECT

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13400 block, 6:24 p.m. Oct. 27. Police officers found an 8-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl left unattended inside of a vehicle for an extended period. The accused approached officers and was taken into custody. The children were released to another family member. No injuries were reported. A 42-year-old Woodbridge female was charged with child neglect and possession of false identity card.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Woodmark Dr., 2800 block, 3:30 a.m. Oct. 20. A man who brandished a gun at a 31-year-old man after a verbal altercation at this location, turned himself in to police. A 24-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with brandishing.

ROBBERIES

Henry Watts Loop and Forest Grove Dr., 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28. A male juvenile brandished a gun and robbed a 15-year-old male juvenile of a phone before fleeing on foot.

Prince William Pkwy., 2400 block, 2 a.m. Oct. 27. A man struck a 29-year-old male acquaintance several times, causing him to fall to the ground, and robbed him of his shoes before fleeing from the scene. The male was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

River Ridge Blvd., 16500 block, 3:11 p.m. Oct. 30. A man passed a note to a bank teller and implied he was armed. The man robbed the bank of cash and fled the scene on foot.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dale Blvd., 4400 block, 8:56 p.m. Oct. 24. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Grayson Rd., 14000 block, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. An attempt was made to enter a residence by damaging a window.

Meridian Dr., 14400 block, 7:34 a.m. Oct. 23. A homeowner observed four males behind his residence and called police. One of the males attempted to open the sliding glass door and the homeowner was able to detain him until police arrived. A 16-year-old Woodbridge male juvenile was charged with burglary.

Minnieville Rd., 13500 block, 3:22 a.m. Oct. 28. A business was entered by damaging a door window. Nothing was reported missing.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

HOMICIDE

Leighton Pl., 10000 block, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injury. A person was detained for possibly being connected to the incident. The investigation in ongoing.

ASSAULT

Lee Ave., 9300 block, 5:38 p.m. Oct. 30. An inmate assaulted a staff member while she was being moved to another location within the detention center. A 27-year-old Manassas female was charged with assault and battery on a correction officer.

GANG PARTICIPATION/WEAPON

Prince Cole Ct., 7500 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 30. Detectives responding to a report of a fight with weapons observed four male juveniles walking away. One of the juveniles made a hand gesture associated with the criminal street gang 18th Street. Detectives made contact with the group and discovered three juveniles were in possession of a machete and a BB gun. Three Manassas male juveniles, 15, 16, 17, were charged with gang participation and possession of a concealed weapon.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.