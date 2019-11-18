CATHARPIN AREA

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Dominique Estates Lane, 12900 block, 2:32 p.m. Nov. 10. Officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at a residence. Nearby, they located one of the involved parties holding a shovel. When officers instructed the man to drop the shovel, he hurled it at one of the cruisers, striking the hood and windshield. The man then fled on foot. The 25-year-old Catharpin man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and destruction of property. Police determined the domestic disturbance was a verbal incident.

DUMFRIES AREA

ROBBERY

Belleplain Ct., 3400 block, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10. A man reported that he and his son arranged to sell a laptop to a person via an app. Father and son made contact with the “buyer” in front of a residence, but the buyer pushed the man, grabbed the laptop and fled. The buyer implied a weapon, got into a vehicle nearby and fled.

ARREST

Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, Oct. 29. An attempted strong-armed robbery occurred. On Nov. 12, a 22-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery. A male accomplice turned himself in to police Nov. 6.

MANASSAS AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR ARREST

Manassas area, Nov. 5. The special victims unit concluded an investigation into the sexual assault of a young girl that occurred at a business on more than one occasion between May 2016 and February 2019. A 71-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

ASSAULT AND BATTERY ON MEDICAL PERSONNEL

Brickshire Lane, 8500 block, 9:47 p.m. Nov. 11. A bystander was arrested after he assaulted fire/rescue technicians that were attempting to render aid to a person. He punched one of the emergency medical services workers in the face and grabbed the other, ripping their shirt. The 30-year-old Manassas man was charged with two counts of assault and battery on EMS and obstructing EMS personnel.

ROBBERY

Centreville Rd., 7200 block, 8:46 a.m. Nov. 9. A male entered an ice cream shop, brandished a handgun and demanded cash. The employee complied and an male fled.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Sowder Village Sq., 9900 block, 10:10 p.m. Nov. 2. A man was reported exposing himself and making obscene gestures in a restroom at a retail store. He fled before police arrived.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boundary Ave., 7400 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 6 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 8. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force. A garage on the property was entered but nothing was reported missing.

Coloriver Rd., 12000 block, 3 p.m. Nov. 11. A homeowner reported an alarm activation at her residence. When she arrived home, the homeowner noticed the patio door had been smashed. Jewelry was reported stolen.

Yorkshire Lane, 8700 block, 12:28 a.m. Nov. 8. A woman broke into a church by force through a rear window, stole cash and a laptop, then fled. During the investigation, police determined the woman was wanted in connection with recent commercial burglaries or attempted burglaries in the area between Nov. 5 and 8. The 27-year-old Manassas woman was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of burglary at night, presenting false ID to law enforcement, destruction of property and larceny, third offense.

NOKESVILLE AREA

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Kettle Run Rd., 11200 block, 8:52 a.m. Nov. 9. The homeowner reported that a bullet hole was found in a living room window and was possibly struck between Nov. 3-8. No injuries or other damage was reported. Police say the damage is possibly the result of hunters in the area.

TRIANGLE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR ARREST

Triangle area, Nov. 11. A 46-year-old Manassas man was arrested following an investigation by the special victims unit for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl between March and May 2010. The man was charged with rape.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ABDUCTION/ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Catenary Dr., 16200 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 7. A man got into an argument with a female acquaintance that escalated. He grabbed the woman’s neck and scratched her while trying to prevent her from leaving a residence. The 26-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation, unlawful entry and domestic assault and battery.

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY OF A MINOR ARREST

Woodbridge area, Nov. 7. A 33-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested following an investigation of sexual assault of a minor at a residence between June and August. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Briar Rose Lane, 1900 block, 6:17 p.m. Nov. 9. A man and a female acquaintance got into an altercation that escalated when the female retrieved two kitchen knives and approached the man. The man sustained cuts to the wrist when he attempted to disarm the woman. A 52-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 11:52 p.m. Nov. 11. A 34-year-old Manassas man was arrested after he assaulted a someone earlier in the evening over an unpaid bill from a local restaurant, and later in the evening the man assaulted a roommate during an argument. The man was charged with malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery, and destruction of private property.

MURDER ARRESTS

Briar Rose Lane, 1900 block, Oct. 21. Two men attempted to rob a man during a drug transaction and fatally shot him, then fled the area. On Nov. 13, with assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, police arrested two men, 21 and 19, both of no fixed address, and charged them with murder.

ASSAULTS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Giles St., 14000 block, 12:02 a.m. Nov. 10. A female youth was arrested after a domestic dispute at a residence. She became combative when police attempted to provide aid to a laceration to her arm from breaking a glass window. The girl assaulted officers attempting to detain her and struck a cruiser window. She was taken to a hospital where she continued to act aggressively and attempted to bite a nurse and spat at officers. The 16-year-old Woodbridge girl was arrested and charged with five counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer/medical personnel, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Minnieville Rd., 14300 block, 12:51 a.m. Nov. 3. Officers stopped a vehicle that did not have headlights on and detected an odor of alcohol on the male driver. During the arrest, the man attempted to flee and assaulted officers. It was determined the man did not have the car owner’s permission to drive the vehicle. The 52-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, driving under the influence, possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, resisting arrest, unreasonable refusal, and grand larceny.

ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Blue Pool Dr., 2500 block, 1:59 p.m. Nov. 9. Two women got into a verbal altercation with a male acquaintance at a residence. The man assaulted one of the women, damaged the residence and damaged a vehicle. As the man fled, he fired a shot toward one of the women. No injuries were reported.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Kinnicutt Dr., 12100 block, 1:53 a.m. Nov. 10. A man reported that he confronted an unknown group in the street who were allegedly drinking and racing vehicles in the neighborhood. One of them brandished a handgun. When the man and an acquaintance attempted to flee in a vehicle, the person fired several rounds, striking his vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.

ROBBERY

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 12:45 p.m. Nov. 4. A convenience store employee reported a man damaged a front window, then entered the store. The man implied a weapon, took alcohol from the cooler and fled. No injuries were reported. After a brief foot pursuit, police arrested a 27-year-old Woodbridge man and charged him with robbery and destruction of property.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Findley Rd., 3900 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 10 to noon Nov. 13. A cellphone was stolen from a residence entered by force through a side glass door.

Longwood Ct., 13700 block, 8 a.m.-1:28 p.m. Nov. 6. Cash was stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 10. Jewelry was stolen from a jewelry store entered by force at a mall.

Tiger Lily Cir., 1800 block, 7:10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12. A burglary occurred at a residence. The front door was found open and scratches were found on the door frame. Nothing was reported missing.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.