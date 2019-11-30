ASSAULTS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Garner and Sudley Manor drives, 11:18 a.m. Nov. 22. When officers were investigating a motor vehicle accident, one of the drivers involved became disorderly and kicked the officer twice. The 65-year-old Manassas woman was arrested and charged with assault and battery on law enforcement officer, driving while intoxicated, refusal to obey a lawful order, and driving without a license.

Old Centreville Rd., 7400 block, 12:20 a.m. Nov. 22. A 29-year-old Centreville woman was arrested after trespassing in a convenience store and acting disorderly. The woman was charged with assault and battery on law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, intoxicated in public and two counts of false identity to law enforcement.

INDECENT EXPOSURE ARREST

Sowder Village Sq., 9900 block, Nov. 23. A 32-year-old Bristow man was arrested after a Nov. 2 incident where he exposed himself inside the bathroom at a retail store and made obscene gestures. He was charged with indecent exposure.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Yorkshire Lane, 8300 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 16 to 10 a.m. Nov. 19. An attempt was made to enter a pet hospital by force through a front window. No entry was made and nothing was reported missing.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

CHILD NEGLECT/ANIMAL CRUELTY

Enterprise Lane, 4:47 p.m. Nov. 24. A 29-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, both of Woodbridge, were arrested after police responded to an open door call and found unfit living conditions, no running water, and learned that three children, ages 4-14 lived there, with three dogs in the residence. Each was charged with three counts of child neglect, two counts of cruelty to animals and dog at large.

Woodbridge area, Nov. 22. A man was arrested following an investigation into child neglect. The man was left in the care of a 7-year-old boy in September and later that evening used illegal narcotics and alcohol and woke up in a vehicle with the engine running outside of the residence. The boy was uninjured. The 32-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with child neglect.

CARJACKING

Harbor Side St., 700 block, 7:20 p.m. Nov. 25. Two males accosted a man moving his vehicle into his garage. One of the males brandished a handgun and demanded property while the other got into the man’s vehicle and drove away. The man’s vehicle was found unoccupied in Prince George’s County.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR ARREST

Woodbridge area, Nov. 16. An investigation revealed that the victim, an 8-year-old girl, notified a family member that she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance at a residence on more than one occasion. On Nov. 17, a 64-year-old Annandale man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

HOMICIDE ARREST

Eskridges Lane, 11400 block, Nov. 22. A 22-year-old Catlett man was arrested, with assistance from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, for the June 22 shooting deaths of two Woodbridge men, 39 and 40, found in the woods. The man was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

ROBBERIES

Dale Blvd., 4800 block, 2:05 a.m. Nov. 27. Two masked men entered a convenience store. One of them jumped over the counter, grabbed a cash register and then fled from the business with the register.

Midsummer Lane, 12400 block, 9:10 p.m. Nov. 22. A male at an apartment complex accosted a man exiting his vehicle in the parking lot. The male robbed the man of his wallet at gunpoint, then fled in a vehicle toward Old Bridge Road.

Seeton Sq., 4200 block, 5:12 p.m. Nov. 26. A man entered a gas station and began concealing merchandise. When an employee confronted him, he pulled out a knife, followed the clerk behind the counter, took merchandise and fled.

ATTEMPTED ARMED ROBBERY

Corbin Ct., 2700 block, 3:20 p.m. Nov. 21. A 16-year-old male was walking when an unknown male accosted him, brandished a handgun and demanded property. A citizen intervened and disarmed the attacker, who fled with an accomplice to a waiting vehicle. While fleeing, one of them fired a gun toward the citizen. No injuries or property damage was reported.

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING ARREST

Bayside Ave., 1300 block, Sept. 30. Several residents at an apartment complex reported hearing gunshots. Multiple shell casings were located near an apartment. On Nov. 21, a 50-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of abduction, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, obstruction of justice and identity fraud. A man and a woman were previously arrested in connection to this case.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Keystone Dr., 13200 block, 2:54 a.m. Nov. 22. Residents reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police located an unoccupied vehicle that may have been struck and bullet casings in the street near the vehicle.

Prince William Pkwy., 2400 block, 3:28 a.m. Nov. 23. An altercation at a party in the District escalated between two females. One of the females left in a vehicle heading toward her home Woodbridge and was followed by the other woman. The Woodbridge woman pulled into a parking lot where the altercation continued. During this encounter, the Woodbridge woman brandished a firearm and fired it toward the other woman’s vehicle. The Woodbridge woman fled to her home. The shooter gave the firearm to a family member who attempted to conceal it and leave the area with the weapon. No injuries or property damage were reported. Police arrested a 27-year-old Woodbridge woman and charged her with reckless handling of a firearm. A 29-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and obstruction of justice.

ARREST

Blue Pool Dr., 2500 block, Nov. 9. An attempted aggravated malicious wounding occurred at a residence. A 30-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, domestic assault and battery, and destruction of property.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Antietam Rd., 12000 block, 4:58 p.m. Nov. 23. Three male juveniles set off motion alarms at an elementary school. Video surveillance showed two of them entering the school from an enclosed courtyard while the third male remained outside keeping a lookout. The two males exited the building through the front door and the three fled. Nothing was reported missing.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14500 block, 8:56 p.m. Nov. 23. A 34-year-old Dumfries man was arrested at a shopping plaza after he shattered or damaged windows on eight businesses in the shopping center. He was charged with seven counts of burglary and one count of vandalism.

Kingsman Rd., 13600 block, 11:51 a.m. Nov. 26. An unknown man opened a rear sliding-glass door at a residence. A homeowner confronted the man and he fled empty-handed.

Tyler Cir., 1500 block, 9 a.m. to 6:13 p.m. Nov. 21. Shoes, a television and cash were stolen from an apartment entered through an unlocked window.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton