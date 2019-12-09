ROBBERIES

Fraley Blvd., 18000 block, 10:31 p.m. Dec. 2. A masked man entered a convenience store brandishing a weapon and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the man fled.

AD

Main St., 17800 block, 10:23 p.m. Dec. 1. A masked man entered a pizza place and approached the counter. He implied a weapon and demanded cash. The employee complied and the man fled.

AD

GAINESVILLE AREA

FELONY CHILD ABUSE

Links Pond Cir., 14700 block, Dec. 2. A 6-month-old girl sustained a significant leg injury while in the home of her caretaker. The parents took the child to a hospital for treatment Dec. 4 and the caretaker was arrested. The 34-year-old Gainesville woman was charged with felony child abuse.

MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Golden Leaf Cir., 11200 block, 10:54 p.m. Nov. 30. A man reported that he and a female acquaintance got into an argument that escalated. The woman retrieved a knife and cut the man multiple times. Minor injuries were reported. The 29-year-old Manassas woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

AD

Sudley Rd. and Lomond Dr., 9:23 p.m. Nov. 27. Police were told a man was being assaulted by several individuals. The attackers fled and the injured man became uncooperative when police questioned him. The man sustained a severe laceration and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

AD

ROBBERIES

Centreville Rd., 8000 block, 10:03 p.m. Dec. 2. Two women were sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot when a man accosted them. He pulled out a weapon and demanded property. The women handed over their wallets and the man fled on foot.

Violet Ct., 10800 block, 8:45 p.m. Nov. 30. A male driver in a sedan accosted a man walking to his vehicle. The driver brandished a firearm and demanded property. The man complied, and the driver fled with a wallet and cellphone.

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gambril Dr., 10800 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 26 to 10:15 a.m. Nov. 27. Property was stolen from an apartment entered by force through a rear sliding-glass door.

Porter Ridge Lane, 8100 block, 7-10 a.m. Dec. 3. A front door was discovered unlocked at an apartment. It is unknown if entry was made. Nothing was reported missing.

AD

WOODBRIDGE AREA

RAPE OF A MINOR ARREST

Woodbridge area, Dec. 4. A 34-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young family member between November 2015 and November 2019. He was charged with two counts of rape and two counts of rape of a child under age 13.

FELONY CHILD ABUSE/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

E St., 1300 block, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 5. A woman and a male family member were involved in an argument that escalated. During the incident, the man struck the woman who was holding her 4-month-old baby, causing the boy to fall and strike his head on the wall and then hit the ground. The man fled before police arrived. The 21-year-old Woodbridge man was located and charged with child abuse and domestic assault and battery.

AD

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Potomac Mills Rd., 14600 block, 4:08 a.m. Dec. 2. A woman confronted a female acquaintance at a hotel. She retrieved a glass bottle and struck the acquaintance in the head numerous times. The injured woman was taken to a hospital with severe lacerations. A 24-year-old Dumfries woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

AD

Powder Horn Terr., 1700 block, 11:36 p.m. Nov. 30. A 52-year-old man got into an argument that escalated with a 30-year-old family member. The older man broke a paver stone over the younger man’s head. The injured man was taken to a hospital with a severe laceration. The 52-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

AD

SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST

Horizon Ct., Dec. 3. A 27-year-old man turned himself in at the U.S. Marine Corps base in Quantico on Dec. 3 for a sexual assault at a residence on March 24. He was charged with rape and sodomy.

ASSAULT

Blackburn Rd., 15100 block, Nov. 1-4. A middle school teacher assaulted a female student in a classroom during school hours. The male teacher held the girl upside down by the ankles resulting in the girl’s head striking a desk. The incident was recently disclosed prompting a police investigation. The 40-year-old Alexandria man was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with assault and battery.

AD

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Redwood Ct., 12200 block, 10 Nov. 10 to 6 a.m. Nov. 11. A residence was struck by a bullet. The round entered a bedroom and was located in an attached bathroom. No injuries were reported. Police discovered shell casings near a community pool that were possibly related to the round hitting the residence.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton

AD