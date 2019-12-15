THEFT/BREAK-IN

Windward Ct., 15100 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 30 to 10:40 a.m. Dec. 5. A residence was entered by force through a rear door. Nothing was reported missing.

MANASSAS AREA

ROBBERY

Community Dr., 8100 block, 9:40 a.m. Dec. 8. Two males accosted a 39-year-old man visiting at an apartment. The males demanded cash from the visitor, stabbed him in the upper body and fled with the visitor’s cash.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Princess Carol Ct., 7400 block, 5:29 a.m. Dec. 9. A man attempted to enter an apartment through a window but was interrupted and fled empty-handed when a person inside the apartment confronted him.

Sudley Manor Dr., 10700 block, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 5. Cash was stolen from an interior office entered through an unlocked door at a discount retail store.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Old Bridge Rd., 3000 block, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 4. A 15-year-old female student at a high school went into a faculty bathroom with a male student. During the encounter, the male solicited the female for sexual acts. When she refused, the male blocked the exit and sexually assaulted her. A teacher heard the commotion, entered the restroom and separated the students. Police arrested the 17-year-old Woodbridge male and charged him with abduction and sexual battery.

ASSAULTS

Cridercrest Pl., 13600 block, 1:31 a.m. Dec. 1. A man and two family members were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the man bit a family member and struck the other. While police were separating the parties, the man continued to act aggressively and assaulted an officer. Minor injuries were reported by the family and the officer. The 24-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on law enforcement officer, two counts of domestic assault and battery and obstruction of justice.

Fisher Ave., 14100 block, 9:43 a.m. Dec. 10. A woman reported that she and a male family member got into an argument that escalated when the man struck her and put his hands around her neck. He fled before police arrived.

Princedale Dr., 13400 block, 2:30 a.m. Dec. 9. A man and a female family member got into an argument that escalated. The woman struck the man, sat on top of him and grabbed his throat. The 39-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERIES

Georgetown Rd., 16600 block, 8:48 p.m. Dec. 5. A 17-year-old male arranged to sell a pair of shoes to a man through mobile communications. While conducting the transaction, a burgundy vehicle pulled up and several unknown males surrounded the shoe seller. The attackers demanded the shoes and brandished a handgun. When the seller refused, he was assaulted and struck with the handgun. The seller escaped and contacted police.

Nanticoke Way, 16500 block, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 9. A man with a handgun accosted a woman exiting her vehicle and demanded property. The woman yelled for help and the man fled empty-handed.

SHOOTING INTO AN UNOCCUPIED VEHICLE

Russell Rd., 3600 block, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 7 to 10:20 a.m. Dec. 8. A hole was shot in the hood of a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Rolling Brook Dr. and Tumbling Brook Lane, 3:01 p.m. Dec. 11. A citizen reported hearing gunshots and a teenage male was observed running into a nearby wooded area. Officers located shell casings in the roadway. No injuries or property damage were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Birdsong Ct., 15700 block, 2:44 p.m. Dec. 9. A male was observed opening a rear door at a residence and entering the screened-in porch. A resident confronted the male and he fled empty-handed.

Manassas

This was among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT

Autumn Pl. area, 2:56 p.m. Dec. 4. A citizen reported a suspicious man was driving in the area and attempting to talk with children walking home from the bus stop.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.

— Compiled by Lisa M. Bolton

