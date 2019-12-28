DUMFRIES AREA

ROBBERY

Triangle Shopping Plz., 18000 block, 6:39 p.m. Dec. 17. A man entered a wireless electronics store with a firearm and demanded cash. An employee complied, and the man fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Jonathan Ct., 4300 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Four people entered an unlocked residence, took several pairs of shoes, and fled. An 18-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary and use of a firearm in commission of felony. A Dumfries male, 17, and two Woodbridge males, 16 and 17, were arrested and charged as juveniles with conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary and use of a firearm in commission of felony.

GAINESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cartagena Dr., 14800 block, Dec. 12. A homeowner received an alarm activation alert at his residence and found a rear sliding-glass door was opened by force. Entry was made but nothing was reported missing.

HAYMARKET AREA

SEXUAL BATTERY OF A MINOR

Haymarket area, Dec. 14. An 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance. A 26-year-old Haymarket man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

CHILD NEGLECT/DUI

James Madison Hwy. near Market Ridge Blvd., 2:25 a.m. Dec. 24. A female driver was observed speeding and unable to maintain her lane of travel. During the traffic stop, police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol with a 10-month-old baby in the vehicle. The 26-year-old Linden woman was arrested and charged with felony child neglect, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Mountain View Dr., 4300 block, 1:17 a.m. Dec. 13. A woman was asked by a homeowner to leave the property. She refused, disregarded officers’ commands, bit an officer, and resisted arrest. The 35-year-old Manassas woman was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, trespassing, obstruction of justice, and destruction of property.

MANASSAS AREA

HOMICIDE

Sudley Rd., 8200 block, 2:25 a.m. Dec. 26. Two men entered a restaurant brandishing a handgun and a baton. They ordered the patrons and employees to the ground and demanded cash and cellphones. They also demanded cash from the restaurant. They shot a man sitting on the floor who was cooperating, then assaulted and shot a delivery driver entering the restaurant who unwittingly held open the door for the men as they fled. The delivery driver, a 56-year-old Manassas man, died at the hospital from his injuries. The first victim was treated for serious injuries but is expected to survive.

ROBBERY

Williamson Blvd., 7500 block, 1:13 a.m. Dec. 23. Two masked males entered a hotel lobby. One went to a back office and demanded cash from an employee at gunpoint, and the other walked behind the counter, opened the cash drawer, took money and fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cobble Pond Way, 8100 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 5 to 4 p.m. Dec. 9. A gaming console was stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked door.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Ferry Landing Lane, 13000 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 17. A woman got into an altercation at a residence with a male family member. During the incident, the woman grabbed a knife and swung it toward the man several times, striking him in the head and back. Minor injuries were reported. The 35-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Darbydale Ave., 14700 block, 8:54 a.m. Dec. 22. A man got into a verbal altercation with a female acquaintance that escalated in a vehicle. During the incident, the man stabbed the woman in the lower back and grabbed her cellphone when she attempted to call police. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 55-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and intoxicated in public.

ASSAULTS

Beechtree Lane, 2800 block, 6:53 p.m. Dec. 22. A man entered the residence of a female family member without permission. When she attempted to call police the man took the woman’s phone and assaulted her, then fled. The woman sustained minor injuries. In addition, the man violated a current protective order.

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, Dec. 13. A man got into an argument with a female acquaintance in a parking lot at a shopping mall. The man grabbed the woman’s throat. He struck her in the face and head and caused her to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. The woman eventually drove herself to a hospital for treatment. The 30-year-old Stafford man was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with strangulation and assault and battery.

ASSAULTS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Botts Ave., 13800 block, 10:20 p.m. Dec. 15. Responding to a call for a suspicious person, police located four occupants in a vehicle and detected the odor of marijuana. One of the male occupants was found to be in possession of a handgun and marijuana. He became disorderly, refused lawful commands, provided a false identity, and kicked an officer. The 16-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested and charged with assault and battery on law enforcement officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, destruction of property, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I or II drugs and presenting false identification to a law enforcement officer.

Cloverdale Rd., 15100 block, 4:40 a.m. Dec. 12. A man refused to return a vehicle belonging to a female acquaintance after being allowed to use it briefly. The man drove up while officers were at the residence. He refused to comply with officers’ commands, a struggle ensued, and he was arrested. The 21-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and obstruction of justice.

Dining Way, 14800 block, 8:45 a.m. Dec. 20. A man was seen attempting to open car doors, then fled into a nearby business where he began acting disorderly. The man assaulted an officer who attempted to detain him and resisted arrest. The 47-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted grand larceny, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.

ABDUCTION

Gableridge Turn, 1800 block, 10:30-11:30 p.m. Dec. 20. A man and a woman got into an argument that escalated at an apartment. When she attempted to flee the apartment, the man pushed the door shut and locked it, preventing her from exiting. The 37-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction.

ROBBERIES

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14000 block, 12:10 a.m. Dec. 24. Two masked men entered a pharmacy brandishing a firearm. One of the men escorted an employee to a back office and demanded cash while the other demanded cash from the registers. No injuries were reported.

Minniville Rd., 12700 block, 1:32 a.m. Dec. 19. Two females entered a service station, accosted an employee with a stun gun and demanded cash. The employee refused and threw merchandise at them. The females attempted to flee, but the employee detained one of them. A 15-year-old Manassas female was arrested and charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and assault and battery.

Pearson Dr., 4700 block, 1:43 a.m. Dec. 19. Responding to shots fired, police located a man in the street with a gunshot wound and assault injuries to the upper body. The man pulled into a residential driveway and exited a vehicle after returning from a casino with an acquaintance. Multiple masked man assaulted the man, shot him in the upper body, took cash and a cellphone and fled in a dark-color SUV. The injured man was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Bentley Cir., 13500 block, 3:20 a.m. Dec. 22. A homeowner heard loud noises and discovered bullet holes in her front door. Police located shell casings in the street in front of the residence. No injuries or other damage were reported. A dark four-door sedan was seen fleeing the area.

Katie Pl., 3700 block, 1 a.m. Dec. 26. Responding to shots fired, police located a residence with damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. Shell casings were also located in front of the residence. No injuries or other damage were reported.

ARREST

Georgetown Rd., 16600 block, Dec. 5. Police arrested a 13-year-old Woodbridge male wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery. He was charged with attempted robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. A male accomplice has not been located.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.