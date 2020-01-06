DUMFRIES AREA

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 16700 block, 7:33 a.m. Jan. 1. Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a 2014 Ford Escape heading east on Panther Pride Drive with a flat tire and front-end damage. The driver was unsteady on his feet and appeared intoxicated, then refused to follow officers’ commands. After a brief struggle, the driver was placed in the vehicle and spat on officers and attempted to bite them. The 28-year-old Dumfries man was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and driving on a revoked license.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ATTEMPTED RAPE

Linton Hall Rd., 7600 block, 9:59 p.m. Dec. 26. A male acquaintance grabbed a woman by the neck at a fast-food restaurant, dragged her into the men’s restroom and sexually assaulted her. After a brief struggle with police, the 32-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted rape, abduction, strangulation, object sexual penetration, obstruction of justice and preventing the summoning of law enforcement.

HAYMARKET AREA

IMPERSONATING AN OFFICER/ASSAULT

Merchants View Sq., 5300 block, 11 a.m. Dec. 24. A man accosted a female in a liquor store and asked her for identification. She believed he was a law enforcement officer and began to retrieve her identification. The man said he was joking and began to rub her back. Following the assault, the man left the business and the woman reported the incident to police later in the day.

MANASSAS AREA

MURDER ARRESTS

Sudley Rd., 8200 block, Dec. 26. Two men entered a restaurant and robbed its patrons of cash and cellphones. One man was shot and killed. Another man was shot and recovering from his injuries. On Dec. 29, a 22-year-old Manassas man was arrested in Fairfax County and charged with murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. A 22-year-old Chantilly man was arrested in Chesapeake Beach and charged with murder, malicious wounding and robbery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Portwood Turn, 8000 block, 8:14 a.m. Jan. 1. A woman forced her way inside the residence of a female acquaintance, then struck, kicked and stabbed the acquaintance and fled. A 31-year-old Manassas woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and burglary.

STABBING

Balls Ford Rd., 10800 block, midnight Dec. 29. A man and a male acquaintance got into an argument that escalated. The acquaintance stabbed the man in the back and fled. An investigation is ongoing.

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Sudley Rd., 7100 block, 6:27 p.m. Dec. 30. When police approached a suspicious vehicle, one the occupants resisted being detained and fled on foot. Following a brief struggle, the 25-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, intoxicated in public and pedestrian interference with traffic. A 58-year-old Manassas man was also arrested. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Forrester Lane, 7400 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 28. Responding to a call for shots fired, officers located shell casings on nearby Copeland Drive. No injuries or property damage was reported.

THREATS TO BURN/ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

Gambril Dr., 10800 block, 1:05 a.m. Jan. 1. A man arrived at a residence demanding to be let in. When the female acquaintance inside refused, the man threatened the occupants of the residence and smashed a sliding-glass door with a rock, then fled. The 29-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, threats to burn and throwing missiles into an occupied dwelling.

ARREST

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, Dec. 19. An abduction/attempted burglary occurred. On Dec. 28, U.S. Marshals located and arrested a 23-year-old Manassas man. He was charged with abduction, threats by electronic means, unlawful dissemination of images and domestic assault and battery.

TRIANGLE AREA

ROBBERY

Stoney Ridge Pl. and Lady Catherine Ct., 6:59 p.m. Jan. 1. Five people robbed two male juveniles of cash and an iPhone at gunpoint, then fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fuller Heights Rd., 19100 block, 11:38 p.m. Dec. 30. An attempt was made to enter a food store by force.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ABDUCTION/ASSAULT ARREST

Beechtree Lane, 2800 block, Dec. 22. A 27-year-old Woodbridge man assaulted a female acquaintance at a residence, then fled. On Dec. 29, the man was arrested and charged with abduction, burglary, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, domestic assault and battery, violation of a protective order and petit larceny.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Bel Air Rd., 12:48 a.m. Jan. 1. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a 2000 Volkswagen Passat. The driver attempted to strike the police cruiser, then sped off and continued to drive recklessly. The vehicle eventually stopped in the 1500 block of Woodside Drive where the driver fled on foot. The 26-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the Drug Control Act, felony eluding, probation violation and driving on a revoked license. A 36-year-old male passenger was charged with possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess with intent to sell a controlled substance.

ASSAULTS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14000 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 29. A woman, observed by police to be under the influence of alcohol, resisted lawful commands and arrest. The 38-year-old woman of no fixed address was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, intoxicated in public and possession of marijuana.

Prince William Pkwy., 2500 block, 2:18 a.m. Dec. 23. When officers observed a running vehicle in a parking lot, they made contact with the male occupant. When police detected an odor of marijuana and attempted to detain the man, he actively resisted, then struck the officer in the upper body and fled on foot. The 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to sell marijuana, and obstruction of justice.

SHOOTING IN TO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Chaparral Dr., 12900 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 31 to 9 a.m. Jan. 1. A residence was struck by a bullet. The round entered through the side of the home, struck multiple walls, and landed inside of a glass. No injuries or other damage was reported.

Choctaw Ridge Ct., 3000 block, 4:05 a.m. Jan. 1. A homeowner awoke to the sound of his front door glass shattering. Officers determined the door had been struck by a projectile and found damage to an interior wall.

Southgate Ct., 14300 block, midnight-12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. A bullet was shot into a residence. The round landed on the floor of a bedroom. No injuries or other property damage was reported.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Lockwood Lane, 4800 block, 4:22 p.m. Jan. 1. A homeowner made contact with occupants of an SUV parked across the street from his residence, and shortly after returning to his residence, the homeowner heard a gunshot and located a bullet hole in the driver’s-side window of his vehicle. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Purvis Dr., 18100 block, 7-9:40 p.m. Dec. 26. A gaming console, shoes and several Apple devices were stolen from an apartment entered by force through a bedroom window.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.