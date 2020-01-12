DUMFRIES AREA

ARRESTS

Chesapeake Dr. and Beveridge Dr., 8:15 p.m. Jan. 5. Shots were reportedly fired from a balcony. A 64-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and intoxicated in public.

AD

Inlet Pl., 15300 block, Jan. 4. A 37-year-old Dumfries woman was arrested in connection with a physical altercation Dec. 31 in the 3900 block, of Fettler Park Drive. She was charged with abduction and malicious wounding.

AD

Whitehaven Dr., 4000 block, Jan. 8. A 19-year-old Dumfries man was arrested in connection with armed robberies on Main Street, Fraley Boulevard, and at the Triangle Shopping Plaza between Dec. 1-17. He was charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of using a firearm to commit a robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Garden Gate Ct., 15900 block, 6-8:40 p.m. Jan. 2. Gaming consoles, controllers and video games were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked garage.

AD

La Mauricie Loop, 4100 block, 5:34-5:30 p.m. Jan. 7. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ABDUCTION/STRANGULATION

Promenade Commons St., 14000 block, 9:20 p.m. Jan. 5. A man forced a female acquaintance inside his vehicle and drove away. An argument escalated and he assaulted the woman in the vehicle. The 41-year-old Plains man was arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation, and assault and battery.

AD

ASSAULT

Pensacola Pl., 4700 block, 2:30 a.m. Dec. 31. A 44-year-old Gainesville woman was arrested for striking an 11-year-old boy multiple times and refusing to let him leave. She was charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

AD

MANASSAS AREA

SEXUAL BATTERY OF A MINOR ARREST

Manassas area, Dec. 28. Following an investigation by the special victims unit, a 39-year-old Manassas man was arrested for sexually assaulting a female minor between September 2018 and July 2019. He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Sudley Manor Dr., 10100 block, 6:32 p.m. Jan. 2. Residents reported hearing gunshots in the area. A homeowner reported a round entered her residence through the kitchen sometime between Dec. 31 at 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan. 1. Police also located an unoccupied vehicle that sustained damage to a driver’s-side window due to a bullet. No additional property damage was reported.

AD

AD

BURGLARY/THREATS TO BURN

Gambril Dr., 10800 block, Jan. 3. A 29-year-old Manassas man was arrested in connection with an incident at an apartment complex. He was charged with attempted burglary, threats to burn and throwing missiles into an occupied dwelling.

ARREST

Violet Ct., 10800 block, Nov. 30. An armed robbery occurred. On Jan. 6, a 19-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

TRIANGLE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Wayne Dr., 19100 block, 9:45 p.m. Jan. 4. Two men and a male acquaintance were involved in an altercation that escalated. One of the men stabbed the acquaintance in the upper body and a struggle ensued. Serious injuries were sustained by the acquaintance and the armed man. A 51-year-old Triangle man, who remains hospitalized, was charged with malicious wounding and attempted malicious wounding.

AD

AD

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Bayside Ave., 1400 block, 12:01 a.m. Jan. 9. A security guard at an apartment complex was making rounds when he encountered a naked man. The guard instructed the man back inside, but the naked man refused and a brief struggle ensued. The naked man struck and kicked the guard multiple times, knocking him to the ground, and then escaped into a nearby apartment. The 34-year-old naked man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and intoxicated in public. The guard reported significant injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Spriggs Branch Rd., 14300 block, 3:53 p.m. Jan. 7. A woman reported that she and a male acquaintance were involved in an argument that escalated. A 49-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. The woman reported significant injuries.

AD

AD

DWI/MAIMING/HIT AND RUN

Powells Creek Blvd. and Fern Pl., 8:49 p.m. Jan. 3. A man driving a 2011 Acura TL was traveling eastbound on Powells Creek Boulevard when he stuck a 2012 Honda Civic attempting to cross over Powells Creek from Fern Place. The man hit the woman’s Honda, and the occupants of the striking vehicle fled on foot. The woman was extricated from her Honda Civic and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Acura, a 29-year-old Alexandria man, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with maiming resulting from DWI, hit and run, and driving without a license.

ASSAULT

Heatherbrook Ct., 1900 block, 2:06 a.m. Jan. 7. A 27-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault.

AD

USE OF COMMUNICATION SYSTEM FOR OFFENSE AGAINST A CHILD

Kerrydale Pl., 4600 block, Dec. 26. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after he offered a teenage girl a controlled substance via Snapchat in exchange for sexual acts and sexually explicit pictures. He was charged with two counts of use of a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children, prostitution, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of a controlled substance, Xanax.

AD

ROBBERIES

Emberdale Dr., 14800 block, 6:32 p.m. Jan. 8. A man with a beard attempted to rob a citizen of cash at gunpoint. When the citizen refused and yelled out to a passing motorist, the gunman fled empty-handed.

AD

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 12:20 a.m. Jan. 9. A man entered a convenience store and demanded cash and tobacco products at gunpoint. The clerk complied and the man fled.

Truffle Oak Pl., 10:32 a.m. Jan. 2. When a man showed up to sell a cellphone to a “buyer” via a social media app, the buyer robbed him of the cellphone at gunpoint and fled in a silver Hyundai hatchback.

ARREST/AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Longview Dr. E., 1300 block, Jan. 3. A 23-year-old Arlington man was arrested in connection with a Nov. 20 assault where he struck and kicked a person in the head and body several times. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

AD

ARRESTS

Fox Lair Dr., 2900 block, Jan. 2. A 20-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in a parking lot in the 16600 block of Georgetown Road on Dec. 5. He was charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Marsh Overlook Dr., 15400 block, Jan. 2. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Old Stage Road on Oct. 19. He was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. An 18-year-old female accomplice, also of Woodbridge was arrested Dec. 19.

EMBEZZLEMENT

Kingsley Rd., 4500 block, Jan. 3. A 39-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested following an embezzlement allegation of funds from a parent-teacher-student organization at a middle school June 17 and July 31, 2019. She was charged with embezzlement.

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bayside Ave., 1200 block, 2-3 p.m. Jan. 2. A safe containing cash and a key were stolen from an apartment entered through an unlocked front door.

Nassau Dr., 13300 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 31 to 4 p.m. Jan. 1. A television, a video gaming system and cash were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked bathroom window.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.