MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 4:01 p.m. Jan. 10. A woman assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument, striking her in the head multiple times with a blunt object. The 23-year-old Centreville woman was arrested by Fairfax County police and charged with malicious wounding. The injured woman was taken to a hospital with significant injuries.

ROBBERIES

Sudley Rd., 7100 block, 2:20 a.m. Jan. 12. A man entered a convenience store, walked behind the counter, implied a weapon and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the man fled.

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 3:20 p.m. Jan. 14. A man entered a beauty supply store, approached the counter and implied a weapon. He took cash and fled.

Sudley Manor Dr., 10600 block, 1:09 a.m. Jan. 12. A man entered a convenience store and assaulted an employee at the counter. He took cash and tobacco products, then fled. The clerk sustained minor injuries.

Truffle Oak Pl. area, 10:32 a.m. Jan. 2. An armed robbery occurred. On Jan. 13, a 19-year-old Stafford man was arrested and charged with robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 3:01 a.m. Jan. 11. A security guard inside a shopping mall observed a male walking around the concessions area and attempting to open a cash register. The man triggered an alarm at one of the businesses and fled empty-handed through the food court doors.

TRIANGLE AREA

RAPE/ABDUCTION

Locust Shade Park, 10 p.m. Jan. 8. A man forced a female acquaintance out of a residence and into a vehicle, then drove her to a wooded section of a park, struck her and sexually assaulted her. The following day, the man made multiple threatening phone calls to the woman who then reported the assault. On Jan. 10, the 44-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with rape, abduction, domestic assault and battery and phone threats.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULT ARRESTS

Fisher Ave., 14100 block, Dec. 10. A man assaulted a female acquaintance at a residence, then fled. The 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested Jan. 9 in Nassau County, N.Y., by officers of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He will be extradited to Prince William County and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

Heatherbrook Ct., 1900 block, Jan. 7. A domestic assault occurred. A 27-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with strangulation and domestic assault.

CHILD NEGLECT

Gideon Dr., 14400 block, 11:12 p.m. Jan. 10. Police located a driver and a passenger of a vehicle in a parking lot were under the influence of alcohol and narcotics. An 11-month-old boy was also in the vehicle, but uninjured. A 35-year-old Woodbridge man and a 30-year-old Dumfries woman were arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of schedule I-IV narcotics and intoxicated in public. Child Protective Services turned over the infant to a family member.

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Bayside Ave., 1300 block, 5:03 p.m. Jan. 12. A man got into an argument with a female acquaintance that escalated at a local business and continued at a residence. Officers attempted to detain the man who actively resisted, refused officers’ commands and assaulted them. The 20-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, grand larceny, domestic assault and battery and possession of marijuana.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Jenny Lane, 3000 block, 4 a.m. Jan. 13. Shots were fired from a vehicle and the vehicle sped away. Shell casings were found in the street. No injuries or property damage was reported.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.