ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Canal Rd., 3600 block, 11:02 p.m. Jan. 2. An officer observed a vehicle strike a median and then park in a lot. Police determined the driver was intoxicated and attempted to detain the man who actively resisted and kicked an officer. The 37-year-old Fredericksburg man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, possession of schedule I-IV narcotics, obstruction of justice and expired registration.

AD

AD

MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Rapidan Lane, 10300 block, 9:40 a.m. Jan. 19. A man got into an argument with a male acquaintance that escalated when he assaulted the acquaintance and struck him with a bottle in the upper body. A 28-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Keara Ct., 7700 block, 5:52 p.m. Jan. 17. A female returned to her residence and observed a man exiting her apartment. When she confronted the man, he fled on foot. A vacuum cleaner was reported missing.

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 3 a.m.-noon Jan. 19. An attempt was made to enter a billiards hall through a secured rear door.

TRIANGLE AREA

AD

ARREST

Graham Park Rd., 3600 block, 6:53 a.m. Oct. 11. Officers were called to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. On Jan. 15, a 16-year-old Triangle female was charged with reckless driving.

AD

WOODBRIDGE AREA

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR

Congress St., 1300 block, Jan. 20. A 40-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested following an investigation into the sexual assault of a 9-year-old child that occurred between Jan. 3-5 at a residence in Manassas. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Colebrook Ct., 12500 block, 4:20 p.m. Jan. 20. Two men exited a vehicle and accosted a male pedestrian. They struck the male and stabbed him in the upper body, then fled in a dark-color sedan. The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

AD

ASSAULT AND BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Farm Creek Dr., 15000 block, 12:05 p.m. Jan. 16. During an incident between family members, one of the males used a rock to smash the windshield of another family member’s vehicle. The male refused to follow police commands, actively resisted being detained and struggled with officers. The 38-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, destruction of property and careless interference with vehicles.

AD

ROBBERIES

Barnabas Trail, 15200 block, 10:40 a.m. Jan. 9. A man and three acquaintances at a residence were involved in an argument that escalated. The acquaintances struck the man numerous times and rendered him unconscious. They took two gaming consoles, cellphones, jewelry, alcohol and DVDs, then fled. Police are searching for a 24-year-old Fairfax woman and two male accomplices.

AD

Prince William Pkwy. and West Longview Dr., 2:05 a.m. Jan. 18. A man accosted a female pedestrian and struck her multiples times before she fell to the ground and took her cellphone. A 37-year-old Lorton man was arrested and charged with robbery. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belfry Lane, 3500 block, 2:25 a.m. Jan. 18. Three masked individuals forced entry into a residence, brandished firearms, took one of the occupant’s purses and fled. No injuries were reported.

AD

Penbury Ct., 2700 block, 4:40 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 16. Cash and jewelry were stolen from an apartment. There was no sign of forced entry.

AD

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Bragg Lane, 9700 block, 8:17 p.m. Jan. 20. Two people confronted two male juveniles sitting in a parked vehicle and shot the juveniles inside the vehicle. The males were treated at a hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Taney Rd., 9200 block, 10:45 p.m. Jan. 19. A man inside a residence threw an object at a male acquaintance, which struck him in the head. The injured man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other man fled before police arrived.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.