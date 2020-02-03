GAINESVILLE AREA

ASSAULT AND BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Sowder Village Sq., 9900 block, 1:35 p.m. Jan. 23. A male customer got into an argument with another customer in a video game retail store. Officers determined the male was intoxicated and attempted to detain him. The male actively resisted and refused to obey lawful commands. The 22-year-old Bristow man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, destruction of property and intoxicated in public.

MANASSAS AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR ARRESTS

Manassas area, March 2012 to September 2019. A 38-year-old Manassas man was arrested following an investigation into the sexual assault of a child at a residence on more than one occasion. He was charged with indecent liberties by a custodian and aggravated sexual battery.

Manassas area, August 2018 to October 2019. A youth group director sexually assaulted a 17-year-old Fairfax County girl at a hotel on several occasions during this time. The incidents were reported in October and an investigation was opened. On Jan. 28, a 29-year-old Oxon Hill man was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with two counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

SCHOOL THREAT INVESTIGATION

Euclid Ave., 8900 block, Jan. 23. Following an investigation into a potential threat of violence at a high school, the school resource officer determined the threat was not credible. A 14-year-old Manassas student was charged with threats to commit harm to persons on school property. The case will be handled through the juvenile court system.

ROBBERY

Portsmouth Rd., 10300 block, 4:32 p.m. Jan. 23. A man entered a discount retail store, removed merchandise from shelves and concealed them on his person. When confronted by an employee, the man implied a weapon, then fled. Small propane tanks were stolen from the business. The 48-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with robbery and intoxicated in public.

BURGLARY/GRAND LARCENY

Dumfries Rd., 10600 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 27 to 6 p.m. Jan. 28. A male juvenile entered an office at a towing facility and took several sets of car keys. He attempted to drive two vehicles before taking a 2014 Mazda 6. The 15-year-old Manassas male was arrested on Jan. 29 and charged with burglary, grand larceny and attempted grand larceny.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ABDUCTION/AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

South Park Ct., 4700 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 25. A woman reported that she and a male acquaintance got into an argument that escalated. He prevented the woman from leaving the residence and assaulted her. The 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and abduction.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 3:44 a.m. Jan. 26. A restaurant patron was asked to leave the premises. The man got into his vehicle and drove toward an employee that followed him outside. The employee was able to avoid being struck, and the man sped away.

Worth Ave., 13200 block, 11 p.m. Jan. 28. A man assaulted and stabbed another man during an altercation. A 22-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

ASSAULT AND BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Woodmark Dr., 2800 block, 7:42 p.m. Jan. 25. A 27-year-old Temple Hills man was arrested at an apartment after he threw a bag at an officer. He was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

SCHOOL THREAT INVESTIGATION

Mohican Rd., 12300 block, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28. A school resource officer at a middle school received information that a student made statements of potential violence toward the school while on the school bus. An investigation determined the threat was not credible. On Jan. 29, the 13-year-old Woodbridge student was arrested and charged with threats to bomb.

POSSESSION OF A WEAPON ON SCHOOL GROUNDS

Smoketown Rd., 14000 block, Jan. 29. A 16-year-old Woodbridge high school male was arrested after the school resource officer was notified the student was in possession of a weapon on school grounds. He was charged with possession of the knife on school grounds, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. The knife was not brandished and no threats were made.

ROBBERIES

Barnabas Trail, 15200 block, Jan. 19. A strong-armed robbery occurred at a residence. A 24-year-old Fairfax woman and a 23-year-old Dumfries man were arrested Jan. 23 in Richmond and charged with robbery and malicious wounding by mob.

Old Bridge Rd., 3200 block, 2:27 p.m. Jan. 27. A masked man entered a gas station, approached the counter, implied a weapon and demanded cash. He fled before police arrived.

Old Bridge Rd., 3200 block, 5:33 p.m. Jan. 29. A masked man entered a gas station, approached the counter, implied a weapon and demanded cash. He fled before police arrived.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broker Lane, 3300 block, 7:21 a.m.-4:50 p.m. Jan. 24. Computers, a gaming system, jewelry, AirPods, an iPad and cash were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Flotilla Way, 16600 block, 12:34 p.m. Jan. 22. A homeowner reported that a male was attempting to enter the residence through a bedroom window. When confronted, the male fled the area on foot.

Nottingdale Dr., 13300 block, 6:30-7 p.m. Jan. 25. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

Ospreys View Pl., 13000 block, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 27. Alcohol was stolen from a residence entered by force.

ROBBERY

Scarlet Oak Dr., 5:17 p.m. Jan. 28. A male juvenile was walking in the area with other juveniles that he met on social media. They robbed him of cash and fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Longstreet Dr., 9000 block, 8:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Jan. 30. Cash and property were stolen from a residence entered by force.

