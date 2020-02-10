AD

MALICIOUS WOUNDING ARREST

Montview Dr., 15600 block, 2:08 a.m. Jan. 15. A man and a woman at a residence got into an argument with a male they met that night. They scratched, bit and stabbed him, but the injured man escaped with minor injuries. The man and woman fled. A 27-year-old Woodbridge woman was taken into custody by the Chesterfield County Police Department on Feb. 2 and charged with malicious wounding.

AD

MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUND/ASSAULT BY MOB

Wilmington St., 10100 block, 3:21 p.m. Jan. 31. A male juvenile reported he was accosted by multiple male juveniles. One of them struck the boy with a bat while others punched him. The boy was able to take possession of the bat and struck one of the attackers. They ran to a vehicle nearby and fled.

AD

ASSAULT

Lee Ave., 9300 block, 6:14 p.m. Jan. 30. On Feb. 3 at 5:15 p.m., police investigated an assault between inmates at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center. One inmate struck another inmate, causing injuries to the face. A 28-year-old Fredericksburg man was charged and remains incarcerated at the jail.

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Discovery Blvd., 9900 block, 11:28 p.m. Feb. 1. A man was asked to leave a restaurant after he became disorderly and attempted to strike an employee. He actively resisted arrest, then spat on and kicked officers. The 35-year-old Warrenton man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and intoxicated in public.

AD

AD

Ashton Ave. and Coverstone Dr., 11:40 a.m. Feb. 3. Police attempted to detain an intoxicated man. He resisted and fled on foot. A struggle ensued and the man kicked an officer before being detained. A 46-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and public intoxication.

ROBBERY

Sudley Manor Dr., 10600 block, 8:10 p.m. Feb. 4. Three men approached a 57-year-old man and punched him before taking a backpack and jacket and fleeing in a Toyota Camry.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

All Saints Pl., 12300 block, 12:07 a.m. Feb. 5. Responding to a report of a break-in, officers found a man hiding inside a church. While questioned, he lied about his identity. A 29-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with unlawful entry, giving a false identity to police, identity theft and trespassing.

AD

AD

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ABDUCTION/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Bayside Ave., 1300 block, 1:37 p.m. Jan. 30. A man and a female acquaintance got into an argument that escalated in a parking lot. When the woman attempted to leave, the man grabbed her by one arm and pulled her across the lot. The 39-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

ARMED ROBBERY ARREST

Seeton Sq., 4200 block, 5:12 p.m. Nov. 26. A 32-year-old-man of no fixed address was taken into custody without incident on Feb. 3 in connection with the knifepoint robbery of a service station convenience mart. He was charged with armed robbery.

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Old Bridge Rd., 3900 block, 1:16 a.m. Feb. 4. Police responded to a report of a woman trespassing on church property. They determined she was intoxicated and took her into custody. Upon being escorted to a police cruiser, she began resisting and kicked an officer in the lower body. After a brief struggle, she was taken into custody without further incident. A 24-year-old woman of no fixed address was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, trespassing, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

AD

AD

Potomac Mills Rd., 14600 block, 7:08 a.m. Feb. 6. Responding to a report of a suspicious person, police found an intoxicated man carrying drug paraphernalia. They attempted to take him into custody but he resisted and fled on foot. During their pursuit, the man head-butted an officer in the chest. A 37-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Beau Ridge Dr., 15800 block, 11:02 a.m. Jan. 31. An argument at a residence escalated when a man attempted to stab a male acquaintance with a pair of scissors. The 38-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

AD

RAPE

Woodbridge January 2012 to June 2014. On Dec. 2, 2019, Special Victims Unit detectives investigated a rape alleged to have occurred at a residence between January 2012 and June 2014. A youth, between ages 11 and 14 at the time, was sexually assaulted by a family member on multiple occasions. A warrant was obtained for the arrest of a 34-year-old Marysville, Wash., man. On Feb. 5, he was arrested by Marysville police and awaits extradition to Prince William County on charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and indecent liberties.

AD

ROBBERY

Old Bridge Rd., 3200 block, 2:27 p.m. Jan. 27. A masked man entered a gas station, approached the counter, implied a weapon and demanded cash. He fled before police arrived. On Feb. 4, officers responded to a call from an employee who said that someone matching the description of the robbery suspect was outside the gas station. A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in a felony.

AD

SEX CRIME

Crabtree Falls Dr., 12600 block, December 2018 to April 2019. In April 2019, detectives with the Special Victims Unit, with assistance from the Marlow City Police Department in Oklahoma, began an investigation into a man enticing and propositioning sexual acts from an 11-year-old Oklahoma minor. The man sent the youth inappropriate pictures via social media. On Feb. 3, a 20-year-old Bristow man was arrested and charged with use of communications systems to offend on children.

AD

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Enterprise Lane, 14900 block, midnight-3:50 a.m. Feb. 2. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked rear basement door.

AD

VANDALISM

Birchdale Ave., 14700 block, 12 a.m. Feb. 1 to 5:01 p.m. Feb. 5. Swastika symbols and anti-Semitic language were drawn on multiple ramps within a skate park.

Manassas

These were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.