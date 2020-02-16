MANASSAS AREA

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY OF A MINOR ARREST

Manassas area, Feb. 13. A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault of a girl at a residence between December 2018 and January 2020. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery and felony forcible sodomy.

AD

AD

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Parkland St., 8600 block, 4:13 p.m. Feb. 9. A man got into an argument with a male acquaintance that escalated. The acquaintance pushed, punched and kicked the man and fled. The injured man was taken to a hospital with significant injuries. The 56-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

ASSAULT/ABDUCTION

Newton Pl., 8600 block, 10:50 p.m. Feb. 8. A woman and a male family member were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The 34-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with abduction, preventing the summoning of law enforcement and domestic assault and battery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Bright Pond Way, 8100 block, 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Feb. 11. Two gaming consoles were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

AD

NOKESVILLE AREA

AD

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fleetwood Dr., 13100 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 6 to 7:45 a.m. Feb. 7. Refrigerator parts were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked front door.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDING/ABDUCTION

Rocky Mountain Lane, 17300 block, 4:09 a.m. Feb. 8. A woman and a male acquaintance were involved in an argument at a residence that escalated. The man assaulted the woman and threw her cellphone out a door as she tried to call for help. As she and another female resident attempted to escape the home with the children, the man pushed and shoved both women, took the car keys and fled. The 29-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with four counts of abduction, domestic assault and battery, two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of preventing the summoning of law enforcement.

AD

AD

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Oakwood Dr., 12200 block, 2:28 a.m. Feb. 9. A 17-year-old male reported he was stabbed in the leg by an acquaintance during an argument and suffered significant injury. An 18-year-old Front Royal man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Stallion Ct., 12100 block, 4:18 Feb. 10. A woman and a female family member were involved in an altercation that escalated when the female threatened the woman with a knife, struck her, then used the knife to damage several walls in the residence. A 16-year-old Woodbridge female was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding and destruction of property.

ABDUCTION/ASSAULTS

Braddock Dr., 3400 block, 12:56 a.m. Feb. 9. A woman and a male family member were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The man repeatedly pushed the woman, causing her to strike her head against a wall, and prevented the woman from leaving the residence with the children. The 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

AD

AD

Valor Way, 2200 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 9. A woman and a male acquaintance got into an argument that escalated at an apartment. The man assaulted the woman, put his hands around her neck and prevented her from leaving. The 22-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery.

SEXUAL BATTERY ON SCHOOL BUS

Woodbridge area, 7:55 a.m. Feb. 10. A male student forced a female student to engage in inappropriate contact while on a school bus. On Feb. 11, the 13-year-old Woodbridge male was charged with sexual battery. The case will be handled in the juvenile courts.

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Potomac Mills Rd., 14600 block, 7:08 a.m. Feb. 6. Investigating a suspicious person, officers located an intoxicated man in possession of drug paraphernalia. He actively resisted arrest and fled on foot, then assaulted an officer when taken into custody. The 37-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled paraphernalia and intoxicated in public.

AD

AD

FELONY CHILD NEGLECT/RECKLESS HANDLING OF FIREARM

Telfair Ct., 4600 block, 7:54 p.m. Feb. 7. A 38-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after he fired several rounds into the ground in front of his residence in the presence of a juvenile family member. No injuries or property damage were reported. He was charged with child neglect, reckless handling of a firearm and discharge of firearms in public.

VANDALISM/POSSIBLE HATE CRIME

Birchdale Ave., 14700 block, midnight Feb. 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 5. Swastikas and anti-Semitic language were drawn on multiple ramps inside a community skate park. The language did not contain any direct threats.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Campbell Lane, 15100 block, 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 11. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear door.

AD

Earlham Ct., 14500 block, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Cash, jewelry, electronics and articles of clothing were stolen from a residence entered by force through a basement.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.