SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Invergordon St., 13000 block, midnight Feb. 14. Residents heard gunfire in the area. On Feb. 15, a homeowner discovered two interior walls damaged after being struck by projectiles. No injuries were reported.

DUMFRIES AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF MINOR/ARREST

Dumfries area, Feb. 11. A 40-year-old Dumfries man was arrested following an investigation that he sexually assaulted a 12- to 13-year-old female at a residence between May 2011 and November 2012. He was charged with rape and sexual aggravated battery.

ROBBERY

Old Stage Rd., 16900 block, 1:36 a.m. Feb. 15. A thin man with gold teeth entered a hotel lobby, hopped over the counter and brandished a knife at an employee. The man demanded cash, grabbed a phone from an employee attempting to call police, then fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Shorehaven Way, 2900 block, 5-8:50 p.m. Feb. 13. An attempt was made to enter an apartment by force through a bedroom window.

GAINESVILLE AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lee Hwy., 14700 block, 10:15 p.m. Feb. 12 to 9:50 a.m. Feb. 13. An electronic gaming system was tampered with and cash was stolen from a restaurant entered by force through a side door. During the investigation police were notified of theft at another nearby restaurant. A masked male was seen on video surveillance footage entering the business, taking a lock box and fleeing on foot.

MANASSAS AREA

ABDUCTION/STRANGULATION

Shallow Creek Loop, 9800 block, 12:24 p.m. Feb. 16. A verbal altercation escalated at an apartment when a man grabbed a female acquaintance by the neck and prevented her from leaving. The man eventually left the scene and is wanted for abduction and strangulation.

BRANDISHING/POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY MINOR

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 17. A verbal altercation escalated in a food court at a mall when three females threw food at a man and woman. A male juvenile with the females accosted the man and woman and threatened them with a firearm concealed in his waistband. The man and woman left and called police. The gunman fled and abandoned a puppy he was carrying as police approached. A 16-year-old Manassas male was arrested and charged with two counts of brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by person under 18 years of age, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana and animal cruelty. The three females in the food court were detained and charged with possession of marijuana.

ROBBERIES

Balls Ford Rd., 10800 block, 8:51 p.m. Feb. 18. A man was discovered stealing power tools from a shed at a hotel. When employees confronted him, the man assaulted them and fled. It was determined the same man was involved in grand larceny crimes at two home improvement stores. The 23-year-old Manassas man was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with two counts of grand larceny and robbery.

Damascus Dr., 9700 block, 11:36 p.m. Feb. 16. Two males tackled and struck a male juvenile, took his iPhone and wallet, then fled. During the investigation, an officer observed the males as those sought in a robbery earlier in the evening in the 8700 block of Parkland Street. Police arrested a 15-year-old Manassas male. He was charged with two counts of robbery. A 21-year-old Manassas Park man was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Emerald Dr., 7400 block, 10:30 a.m.-2:20 p.m. Feb. 17. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Freedom Center Blvd., 9000 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 30 to 5 a.m. Jan. 31. Multiple spools of copper wiring were stolen from a business under construction entered by force at a data center.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ABDUCTION/ASSAULT

Transom Pl., 2400 block, 1:13 p.m. Feb. 15. Police received a call that a 22-year-old woman and an 8-month old infant were being held against their will by a male acquaintance. The man assaulted the woman before police arrived, and the baby was not injured. The 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

STRANGULATION/ASSAULT

Kingsbury Lane, 2300 block, 3:21 a.m. Feb. 16. An argument escalated between a man and a female family member at a residence. The man grabbed the woman’s throat and assaulted her. The 34-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Anthony Dr., 5800 block, 8:53 p.m. Feb. 18. A man assaulted a female family member during an argument at a residence, then threatened her with a knife. The woman escaped the residence and called police. The 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

CHILD NEGLECT ARREST

Shandor Rd., 3400 block, Feb. 7. A woman wanted for child neglect turned herself in to police after she left a 5-year-old boy outside unattended for a significant period on Dec. 15 at Misty Ridge Apartments. She was arrested and charged with child neglect.

ATTEMPTED STRONG ARMED ROBBERY

River Ridge Blvd., 16500 block, 8:25 p.m. Feb. 14. A man approached a car owner sitting in his vehicle. The man reached through the window and struck the car owner in the face multiple times, then threw the driver’s keys across the parking lot and fled. The driver reported minor injuries. Video surveillance shows an additional person was seen also striking the person.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gideon Dr., 14300 block, 12:04 a.m. Feb. 19. A man was seen on video surveillance throwing a rock through a gas station door. He took cigarettes from behind a counter and fled.

Spangler Lane, 5500 block, 3:50 p.m. Feb. 16. A residence was entered by force through the rear basement window. The home was rummaged through and property was damaged, but nothing was reported missing.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14000 block, 1:46 p.m. Feb. 14. A man and a woman in a vehicle were intentionally struck by another vehicle driven by a female acquaintance. The acquaintance attempted to strike their vehicle a second time, but the man and woman avoided being hit. The acquaintance, an 18-year-old Woodbridge woman, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of attempted malicious wounding and reckless driving.

Prince William Pkwy. and Ridgefield Dr., 2:30 a.m. Feb. 16. A group of males accosted a male pedestrian, then struck him in the face several times and fled. The pedestrian suffered significant injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.