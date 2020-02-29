STRANGULATION/DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 22. A man struck a female acquaintance in the upper body during an argument at an apartment and grabbed her by the throat. The man retrieved a knife, entered the female’s room and damaged her computer. The 21-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation, destruction of property, assault and battery and possession of marijuana.

AD

AD

ROBBERY

Fort Pulaski Ct., 1800 block, 2:10 p.m. Feb. 26. A 22-year-old man reported that he drove to meet an acquaintance. Once in the area, two males entered his vehicle and demanded property. One of the males struck the driver with a firearm. They took cash and fled.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cove Lane, 15900 block, 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Feb. 25. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered by force through a basement window.

Mill Spring Dr., 15000 block, 3:48 p.m. Feb. 19. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

GAINESVILLE AREA

FELONY CHILD NEGLECT

Heathcote Blvd. near Catharpin Rd., 10:06 p.m. Feb. 21. A female driver was pulled over after officers observed her unable to maintain her lane and determined she was under the influence of alcohol. Two boys ages 6 and 10 were in the vehicle and unharmed. The 35-year-old Haymarket woman was charged with felony child neglect, driving under the influence, unreasonable refusal and obstruction of justice.

AD

AD

Stanwick Sq., 6900 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 24. A 38-year-old Gainesville man was arrested after police located two children, ages 4 and 8, left unattended inside a residence. The children were turned over to a family member. The man was charged with two counts felony child neglect.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cerromar Way, 8100 block, 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Personal paperwork and cash were stolen from a residence entered by force through a back door.

Northington Ct., 7600 block, 6 a.m. Feb. 23 to noon Feb. 26. Cash, jewelry and sunglasses were stolen from a residence entered by force through a back door.

MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Balls Ford Rd., 10700 block, 4:50 p.m. Feb. 20. An argument escalated between a man and a woman traveling in a vehicle. The man assaulted the woman before stopping at a local business where the woman ran inside to call police. The 22-year-old Amissville, Va., man was arrested Feb. 25 by Fairfax City Police. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of significant injuries.

AD

AD

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Irongate Way, 8300 block, 8:33 p.m. Feb. 23. A verbal altercation escalated at a residence when a man brandished two knives and attempted to cut a male acquaintance. The 44-year-old Manassas man was charged with attempted malicious wounding.

CHILD NEGLECT/DUI

Prince Cole Ct., 7500 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 26. A 25-year-old Manassas woman was arrested at her apartment after it was reported she appeared intoxicated while picking up a child from school. Officers determined the woman was under the influence of alcohol and charged her with child neglect and driving under the influence.

Rixlew Lane near Sudley Rd., 1:55 p.m. Feb. 22. A 54-year-old Manassas woman was arrested after she drove her vehicle off the roadway and struck a traffic light pole. Officers discovered a 3-month-old baby in the vehicle who was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. She was charged with child neglect, driving under the influence for the third time within 10 years and possession of a controlled substance.

AD

AD

ROBBERY

Sudley Rd., 7100 block, Jan. 12. An armed robbery occurred at a convenience store. On Feb. 20, a 57-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Three Otters Pl., 15600 block, 8:05 p.m. Feb. 25. A man was preparing his handgun for cleaning when he accidentally discharged a round that went through his wall and lodged into a neighbor’s kitchen wall. He went to the neighbor’s residence to check for injuries. None were reported. The 34-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

ARREST

Manassas area, Feb. 20. A 14-year-old Manassas girl was arrested in connection with a Dec. 19 robbery at a gas station in Woodbridge on Minnieville Road. Her accomplice, a 15-year-old Manassas girl was arrested during the robbery attempt.

AD

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bright Pond Way, 8100 block, Feb. 11-19. Two burglaries occurred at the same residence where electronic items, gaming systems, a cellphone and clothing were stolen. A Manassas male and female, both 16, were arrested on Feb. 21. Each was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of grand larceny. Police say they were acquaintances of the homeowner’s children. An 18-year-old male accomplice was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, burglary and grand larceny.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Hill Ct., 13200 block, 2:31 p.m. Feb. 23. An argument escalated at a residence when a woman put her hands around the neck of a female family member and assaulted her. The 19-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and strangulation.

AD

AD

SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST

Port Potomac Ave., 2500 block, Feb. 25. A 21-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred at a residence in Woodbridge on Jan. 6. He was charged with object sexual penetration and aggravated sexual battery.

ROBBERIES

Carmody Pl., 14100 block, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 25. A man accosted a woman exiting her vehicle and demanded the woman’s property at gunpoint. She relinquished her bag containing personal items and the man fled in a light-color 4-door sedan.

Mayflower Dr., 2000 block, 9:20 p.m. Feb. 21. A man arranged to make a purchase from someone via social media. When the man showed up he was struck on the head from behind. Two accomplices joined in striking and kicking the man. They took cash from his pockets and fled in a black sedan driven by a female.

AD

AD

Northgate Dr. and Beacon Ct., 11:50 a.m. Feb. 22. A 16-year-old Dumfries male was arrested after he threatened and robbed an acquaintance of cash at knifepoint. The male was charged with armed robbery and obstruction of justice.

Quate Lane, 13500 block, 11:15 p.m. Feb. 23. A man entered a gas station, walked behind the counter, implied a weapon and threatened an employee. He took tobacco products and fled. The 59-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with robbery.

SHOOTING INTO AN UNOCCUPIED DWELLING

Kramer Pl., 14000 block, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 to 2 a.m. Feb. 23. A residence was struck by a bullet. The round entered through a bedroom window, struck furniture and became lodged in a wall of a bedroom. The home was unoccupied, but when the homeowner returned, they discovered pieces of glass from the bedroom window.

AD

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belvedere Dr., 14400 block, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 24. Two firearms were stolen from a residence entered by force through a back door.

Big Crest Lane, 14000 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 20 to 4 p.m. Feb. 22. License plates, extension cords, vehicle parts and accessories, cleaning supplies, a power drill, keys, and cash were stolen from a residence entered through an attached garage.

Cloverdale Rd., 15200 block, 2:45-4 p.m. Feb. 21. A residence was entered by force through a rear sliding-glass door. Nothing was reported missing.

Eastlawn Ave., 4500 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 19 to 8:50 a.m. Feb. 20. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Endsley Turn, 14600 block, 10:10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 21. A purse, clothing, CDs and cash were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear sliding-glass door.

Hedgewood Dr., 13900 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 16 to 10 a.m. Feb. 17. Power tools were stolen from an unlocked sprinkler room at an apartment complex.

Hedrick Lane, 4700 block, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 25. Two computers, jewelry and cash were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear glass door.

Lynn St., 13700 block, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 23. An attempt was made to enter an apartment by force.

Old Bridge Rd., 1400 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 22 to 10 a.m. Feb. 23. A food market was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Pearson Dr., 4700 block, 12:15 p.m. Feb. 25. A residence was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Worchester Dr., 4400 block, noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25. Jewelry, clothing and a tablet were stolen from an apartment entered by force through the front door.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.