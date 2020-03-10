AD

ARRESTS

Panther Pride Dr., 3400 block, 10:40 a.m. Feb. 28. Two students were involved in a physical altercation at a high school. A female struck a male student and he pushed her to the ground. Afterward, the male would not let the female student leave. On March 2, the 17-year-old Manassas male was charged with abduction and assault and battery. The 16-year-old Woodbridge female was charged with assault and battery. Both were charged as juveniles.

MANASSAS AREA

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT ARREST

Lee Ave., 9300 block, 1:15 p.m. March 4. A 34-year-old Nokesville man was arrested when officers attempted to serve him a warrant for violating a protective order. He actively resisted arrest, would not follow officers’ commands, and pushed a deputy. Additional charges include assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

FELONY ANIMAL FIGHTING

Ellsworth Rd., 9000 block, Feb. 6. Following a tip from a citizen, police seized 63 chickens and two canines in connection with an investigation of alleged animal fighting. The fowl were bred, raised and housed on the property for the purpose of being shipped, but no fighting is believed to have occurred on the Manassas property. A 35-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with 38 counts of felony animal fighting.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Sudley Rd. and Bulloch Dr., 7 a.m. Feb. 27. A female driver was stopped at an intersection when the driver next to her exposed himself. The man was wearing a Spider-Man costume and making an obscene gesture while waiting at the red light. When the light turned green, the woman drove away and contacted police.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Sudley Rd., 8600 block, 9 p.m. March 2 to 1 p.m. March 3. An attempt was made to enter a real estate office by force.

Sudley Rd., 8600 block, 2:35 a.m. March 4. A health clinic was entered by force. While investigating, officers located damage to a neighboring pharmacy that was also entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

TRIANGLE AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Southway Lane, 4100 block, 9:58 a.m. Feb. 29. A man was preparing to clean his handgun in his apartment when he accidentally discharged a round through his floor that landed in the downstairs neighbor’s living room floor. No one was injured. The 25-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in an occupied dwelling.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT

York Dr., 2200 block, Feb. 20. A middle school student reported she was touched inappropriately by a student on the school bus. A 14-year-old Woodbridge male was charged with sexual battery and released to the custody of his parents pending court.

FELONY CHILD ABUSE/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Gableridge Turn, 1900 block, 8:10 a.m. Feb. 23. A woman went to an apartment to drop off her 18-month-old child with the baby’s father. An argument escalated and the man shoved the woman carrying the child into a wall. The woman escaped with the baby and called police. A 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with felony child abuse, domestic assault and battery and two counts of violation of a protective order.

STRANGULATION/ASSAULT

Jeffries Rd., 14300 block, 6:51 a.m. Feb. 28. A man assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument at an apartment and grabbed her by the throat. He fled before police arrived.

CHILD NEGLECT

Cloverdale Rd., 15100 block, 3:36 a.m. March 3. Responding to a call for disorderly person, police located a man caring for his 7-month-old child while under the influence with suspected illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia located within a few feet of the child. The child was unharmed and turned over to a family member. The 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with child neglect and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING ARREST

Pearson Dr., 4700 block, Dec. 19, 2019. Three men followed a male and an acquaintance, robbed the male and shot him. The man was seriously injured, and the robbers fled. On March 2, a 27-year-old Southeast D.C. man, currently incarcerated on an unrelated charge, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and two counts of armed robbery. Two accomplices have been identified but eluded capture.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Botts Ave. near Sharp Dr., 6:42 p.m. Feb. 27. Responding to shots fired, police located shell casings on the driveway of a residence in the 1700 block of Sharp Drive and on a walking path. They also discovered an unoccupied vehicle that may have been struck. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

OBSCENE SEXUAL DISPLAY ARREST

Lee Ave., 9300 block, March 3. A 33-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with obscene sexual display in connection with an incident Jan. 10 in front of a nail salon at Mapledale Plaza.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT ARREST

Forest Park Dr., 15700 block, Feb. 26-27. Graffiti was written in four restrooms at a high school. A student was identified on video surveillance. The 16-year-old Dumfries male was arrested March 3 and charged with destruction of property. The case will be handled through the juvenile court system.

THREATS TO BOMB ARREST

York Dr. area, Feb. 11. A middle school student made a threat to bomb the bus he and several other students were traveling on. The bus driver heard the conversation, pulled the bus over and contacted police. A 12-year-old Woodbridge male was charged on Feb. 18 with threats to bomb. The case will be handled by juvenile court.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

BURGLARY/GRAND LARCENY/HIT AND RUN

Ashton Ave. and Wellington Rd., 2:04 a.m. March 6. A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested following the report of a hit and run. He was charged with burglary, grand larceny, felony hit and run, destruction of property, petit larceny, and disorderly conduct.

Mathis Ave., 9100 block, 3:22 p.m. March 4. Two males accosted a woman walking behind a business. One of them was armed and took cash and her cellphone. A 33-year-old Bristow man was arrested and charged with armed robbery. A 32-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with accessory to commit armed robbery and intoxicated in public.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.