ROBBERY

County Club Dr., 16100 block, 5:38 a.m. March 10. A masked man entered a business, approached the counter and brandished a handgun. He demanded money, and the clerk complied. The man fled on foot.

AD

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Dumfries Shopping Plaza, 18000 block, 5:30 p.m. March 9 to 7:10 a.m. March 10. A maintenance office at a shopping plaza was entered, and an adjoining medical business was entered during the same time. A computer, medical equipment, a television and cash were stolen.

AD

GAINESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lee Hwy., 14300 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 27 to 7:30 a.m. March 2. An attempt was made to enter a medical facility by force.

MANASSAS AREA

ROBBERIES

Felicia Ct., 10800 block, 11:30 p.m. March 11. A male 17-year-old reported that two men accosted him, punched him in the upper body, then took his keys and cash. They fled in a small light-colored sedan.

AD

Fincastle Dr., 5900 block, 4:35 p.m. March 10. Two males robbed a male 14-year-old of his cellphone at gunpoint and fled. An 18-year-old Dumfries man and a male 15-year-old, of Manassas, were arrested and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

ARRESTS

Lomond Dr., 10100 block, March 10. Two male Manassas teens, 14 and 15, were charged with destruction of property in connection with an incident at a middle school March 4-5 in which swastikas and words were found drawn on one of the outbuildings near the track.

AD

NOKESVILLE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING/ARREST

Kettle Run Rd., 10500 block, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 7. A female student at a high school was approached in a stairwell by another female student. A physical altercation ensued, and one of the girls pulled the other to the ground by her hair and then kicked her. A 14-year-old student, of Gainesville, was arrested March 12 and charged with malicious wounding. The other 14-year-old student reported serious injuries.

AD

TRIANGLE AREA

AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Purvis Dr., 18100 block, 3:45 p.m. March 10. An 18-year-old man and an acquaintance got into an altercation outside an apartment. The acquaintance brandished a bladed object and cut the 18-year-old several times to his upper body, then fled. The injured man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

AD

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Teasel Ct., 1900 block, March 5. A person discovered a former resident inside the home and confronted him. The former resident punched and struck the person in the head with a metal object, then took property from the home, damaged the ceiling, and poured gasoline in the backyard and fled. A 39-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and two counts of grand larceny. The injured person reported significant injuries.

AD

York Dr., 2200 block, 6:57 a.m. March 7. A 32-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested after an argument with a male acquaintance escalated at an apartment and she shot the man. She was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The injured man has been treated and released from the hospital.

AD

ARREST

Carmody Pl., 14100 block, Feb. 25. A robbery occurred. On March 11, a 26-year-old Portsmouth man was arrested and charged with robbery, credit card theft and credit card fraud.

PEEPING

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 8:21 p.m. March 9. A female shopper was in a changing room at a mall when she saw the curtain move and looked down to discover a hand holding a cellphone with the camera lens facing upward. The woman got dressed and opened the curtain, and she observed a male employee and contacted police. A 22-year-old Woodbridge man turned himself in to police later that evening. He was charged with peeping.

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Greenwood Dr., 13600 block, 8 a.m.-12:20 p.m. March 3. Jewelry was stolen from a residence entered through a laundry room window.

Old Bridge Rd., 1600 block, 2:17 a.m. March 10. An attempt was made to enter a pharmacy by force.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.