GAINESVILLE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Roxborough Loop, 8300 block, 10:40 p.m. March 23. A woman and a male acquaintance got into an argument at a residence that escalated. The man threw the woman on the floor and assaulted her, then fled. The woman was taken to a hospital with significant injuries. The 47-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

MANASSAS AREA

STRANGULATION/ASSAULT

Soldiers Ridge Cir., 11200 block, 2:25 p.m. March 21. A man assaulted a female acquaintance at a residence when an argument escalated. The man pushed the woman and grabbed her by the throat. Police say a physical altercation between the two also occurred the previous day. The 38-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with strangulation and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

FELONY CHILD NEGLECT

Acadia Leaf Dr., 8600 block, 4:13 p.m. March 20. A woman was located unconscious in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle with an 18-month-old toddler inside. The vehicle was in a parking lot at an apartment complex. The 31-year-old Manassas woman was arrested and charged with felony child neglect, driving while under the influence of drugs, distribution of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Centreville Rd., 8000 block, 4:55 a.m. March 24. A man was seen on video surveillance entering a convenience store through a rear door, then quickly leaving empty-handed.

TRIANGLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Grafton Ct., 3800 block, 4:11 a.m. March 25. Two males entered a residence by force through a basement window. They took a gaming console, video games and equipment then fled.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ABDUCTION/SEXUAL BATTERY

Quate Lane, 13200 block, 1:45 p.m. March 19. A man followed a woman into a room at a construction site, refused to let her leave, and inappropriately touched her. The woman escaped and the 40-year-old Oxon Hill man was arrested and charged with abduction and sexual battery.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR/ARREST

Prince William County area, Feb. 21. A 46-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in Louisiana following an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred at a Woodbridge residence in November 2018. On March 6, he was extradited, served active warrants relating to the sexual assault and charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, two counts of object sexual penetration and aggravated sexual battery.

ROBBERY

Cloverdale Rd., 14800 block, 5:43 a.m. March 21. A masked man entered a convenience store brandished a firearm and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the robber fled in a sedan driven by an accomplice.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Putnam Cir., 13100 block, 12:36 a.m. March 22. A 45-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested at his residence following a tip. He was charged with possession of child pornography.

SHOOTING INTO AN UNOCCUPIED DWELLING

Minnieville Rd., 14300 block, 5 p.m. March 18 to 5 a.m. March 19. BB gun rounds were shot into a gymnasium door at a recreation center. No injuries or additional property damage was reported.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Prince William Pkwy., 2600 block, 3 a.m.-9 p.m. March 19. Bullets were located near the walkway of a restaurant. Damage from projectiles was also discovered on an exterior lamp and a sign.

Wood St., 13500 block, 12:29 a.m. March 22. Several shots were fired from a vehicle speeding away from the area. Officers located an unoccupied vehicle that may have been struck during the shooting. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

FELONY CHILD NEGLECT/DUI

Darbydale Ave. near Del Mar Dr., 2:23 a.m. March 22. A female driver was arrested during a traffic stop after police determined she was under the influence of alcohol. The 21-year-old Manassas woman had a 7-month-old boy inside of the vehicle who was unharmed and turned over to a family member. The woman was charged with felony child neglect, driving under the influence and unreasonable refusal.

ARRESTS

Lynn St., 13600 block, 2:32 a.m. March 24. A man was arrested after he threatened a female acquaintance with a knife during an argument, then actively resisted and struggled with an officer. No injuries were reported. The 39-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice. The woman involved was also charged with assault and battery in connection to the initial incident.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bel Air Rd., 1800 block, 6 a.m. to noon March 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence at a mobile home park.

Greenwood Dr., 13600 block, 7 p.m. March 22. Three males climbed onto the roof at an elementary school and attempted to enter the building through a door. They attempted to open locked sheds on the property but fled empty-handed after they were confronted by a school security resident.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13500 block, 11:48 p.m. March 17 to 12:20 a.m. March 18. Cellphones and cash were stolen from a wireless electronics store entered by force. A neighboring nail salon was also entered by force. Two masked suspects were seen on video footage inside the business.

Potomac Vista Dr., 1200 block, 1-9:30 p.m. March 21. Cash was stolen from an apartment entered by force through a bedroom window.

Manassas

These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Center St., 9200 block, 8:04 a.m. March 19. Police responded to the Harris Pavilion for the report of a stabbing. The victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. A 50-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

SHOTS FIRED

Portner Ave., 8900 block, 8:36 p.m. March 18. Multiple people reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. No injuries or property damage were reported. An investigation is ongoing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashton Ave., 8900 block, 1:48 a.m. March 23. Cash and merchandise were stolen from a convenience store entered by force through a window.

Commerce Ct., 8700 block, 11 a.m. March 21. An auto repair shop was entered by force through a window. Nothing was reported missing.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.