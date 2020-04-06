DUMFRIES AREA

FELONY CHILD NEGLECT

Travailer Ct., 15500 block, 10:04 a.m. March 20. When police responded to a call about a domestic incident at a residence, they observed a man enter the residence and lock the door. He refused to unlock it or respond to officers. Police finally got inside and encountered the man holding his 3-month-old child. He refused to put the child down or follow officers’ commands. A family member took the child and the 25-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with felony child neglect and obstruction of justice.

MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Cello Way, 8100 block, 6:25 a.m. March 29. A woman brandished a sword during an argument with a male family member at a residence and stabbed him in the chest area. The 20-year-old Manassas woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Coverstone Dr., 10700 block, 10:48 p.m. March 26. A man and a male acquaintance were involved in an argument that escalated. The man struck the acquaintance in the head with a glass bottle and attempted to take his backpack. The acquaintance was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The 24-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding, attempted robbery, and public intoxication.

Prince Charles Ct., 7400 block, 1:30 a.m. March 30. A woman and an acquaintance were involved a verbal altercation that escalated at a residence. The acquaintance struck the woman in the head, grabbed her throat and cut her with a knife, then fled. The 35-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, strangulation, domestic assault and battery and assault in the commission of a felony.

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY OF A MINOR/ARREST

Manassas area, March 26. A 49-year-old Manassas man was arrested following an investigation of sexual assault of a female minor at a residence reported to have occurred between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery.

STABBING INVESTIGATION

Coverstone Dr., 10900 block, 10:31 p.m. March 26. A 35-year-old woman was stabbed in a parking lot at an apartment complex and sustained a significant laceration to her arm. She refused to cooperate with police and only said she tried to break up a fight.

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Crestwood Dr., 11000 block, 9:50 p.m. March 29. Police made contact with group of people at a bonfire, trespassing at a park and asked them to disperse. A woman became disorderly and refused to leave. She actively resisted arrest and struck an officer with her shoe. The 41-year-old woman of no fixed address was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, intoxicated in public, drinking in public, and trespass after having been forbidden.

ASSAULT/ABDUCTION

Chatterly Loop, 11200 block, 10:38 p.m. April 1. A man and a female acquaintance got into an argument that escalated at an apartment. He pushed the woman then blocked the door and refused to let her to leave. The 34-year-old Centreville man was arrested and charged with abduction, domestic assault and battery and possession of marijuana.

ARMED ROBBERY

Centreville Rd., 8000 block, Dec. 2, 2019. An armed robbery occurred. On March 31, a Fairfax man was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, credit card fraud and credit card larceny.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY OF MINORS/ARREST

Woodbridge area, April 1. A 36-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested following an investigation into sexual assaults of two minors at a residence between Nov. 8, 2019, and March 31, 2020. He was charged with four counts of indecent liberties by custodian and aggravated sexual battery.

ASSAULT AND BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Dale Blvd. and I-95, 6:14 p.m. March 28. Officers stopped a vehicle and made contact with a male driver, who was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and suspected illegal narcotics. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation. At the hospital, the man attempted to flee from officers, struggled with them and struck an officer multiple times. A door in the hospital was damaged from the incident. The 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested March 29 and charged with assault and battery on law enforcement, driving under the influence, felony destruction of property, obstruction of justice and driving on a revoked license.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Evansport Pl., 12800 block, 12:16 a.m. April 1. An altercation escalated between a man and a female family member when he attempted to stab her with a knife at a residence. The man fled.

STRANGULATIONS

Sailstone Lane, 5700 block, 10 a.m. March 28. A man assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument at a residence and grabbed her by the neck. On March 30, the 37-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

Stockbridge Dr., 4200 block, January 2019. An altercation occurred at a residence between a man and a female acquaintance. On April 1, a 36-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation.

BRANDISHING

Kempair Ct., 4800 block, 8:15 p.m. March 30. A 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after a physical altercation resulted in the man retrieving a firearm from his vehicle and brandishing it toward a 17-year-old male. He was charged with brandishing.

ARREST

Oakwood Dr., 12300 block, Jan. 12. A man and a female acquaintance got into an argument that escalated and the man ultimately dragged the woman a short distance with his vehicle. On March 30, officers located and arrested the 28-year-old Woodbridge man. He was charged with malicious wounding.

ROBBERIES

Daniel Stuart Sq., 1900 block, 11 p.m. March 26. A man accosted a male acquaintance and took his bags, which led to a physical altercation. During the incident, the man broke the acquaintance’s glasses. The 33-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with robbery, assault and battery, destruction of property and intoxicated in public.

Pond Run Dr., 12300 block, 2 p.m. March 30. A 17-year-old male reported he and an acquaintance were in an apartment smoking marijuana when an unknown masked male entered the residence. He brandished a knife and demanded cash and marijuana. A physical encounter occurred, the attacker cut the boy with the knife and then fled with the marijuana. The acquaintance, who did not intervene during the physical encounter, left with the attacker. The incident does not appear random.

SHOOTINGS

Gableridge Turn, 1900 block, 10:34 p.m. March 26. A man was involved in an altercation with several people when he was shot. The group dispersed before police arrived. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Island House Loop, 12800 block, 9:05 p.m. March 31. A person shot a male acquaintance during an argument at an apartment and fled. The acquaintance was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 25-year-old Dumfries man was arrested April 1 and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Mantle Ct., 5200 block, 2:20 a.m. April 2. Residents reported hearing shots fired. Police located shell casings on the ground in front a residence that was struck. A bullet entered the home on the second floor, struck a television and another wall and was found in an adjacent room. A second bullet entered the home on the first floor and was found in a wall. No injuries or additional damage were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sharon Rd., 18300 block, 3:42 a.m. March 29. A homeowner received a security alert that his garage door had opened. A firearm was stolen from a locked compartment entered by force in a vehicle parked inside the garage. Two bicycles and an electronic garage door remote were also stolen.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassascity.org. These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

LARCENY/ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Coggs Bill Dr., 9500 block, 12:20 a.m. March 28. A food delivery person delivered three pizzas to three individuals in front of a residence. They took the pizza and fled. The driver pursued the robbers and confronted one of them in the area of Jayhawk Terrace and Penhook Court. The robber assaulted the driver and fled.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Grant Ave., 9600 block, 11:11 a.m. March 28. A male and a female were seen on video surveillance entering a restaurant. Cash and electronics were stolen. There was no sign of forced entry.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.