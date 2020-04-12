DUMFRIES AREA

SEXUAL BATTERY OF A MINOR

Dumfries area, 1:28 a.m. April 8. Police responded to investigate the sexual assault of a minor. A man entered the bedroom of a 12-year-old female and touched her inappropriately. The 41-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties by a custodian and penetration of mouth of child with lascivious intent.

ROBBERY

Old Triangle Rd. and Williamson Rd., 11:20 p.m. April 4. Three men accosted a male pedestrian and one of them asked the pedestrian for money. The attacker punched the pedestrian, attempted to take his wallet and threatened him with a knife if the pedestrian did not comply. The three men took the wallet and fled. No injuries were reported.

MANASSAS AREA

BRANDISHING

Prince William Pkwy. and Liberia Ave., 1:38 p.m. April 3. During a road-rage incident a female driver began following another vehicle and driving aggressively. When both vehicles stopped at a traffic light, a verbal altercation ensued and the aggressive driver brandished what appeared to be a firearm, pointed it toward the other driver and made threats. A 21-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with brandishing and aggressive driving.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING ARREST

Ashland Ave., 8000 block, March 13. A woman and a male acquaintance got into a verbal altercation that escalated when the man pushed the female and attempted to cut her with a knife. The incident was reported later and on April 2, the 18-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

ATTEMPTING TO DISARM LAW ENFORCEMENT

Thomas Dr., 8500 block, 11 p.m. April 7. Investigating a disorderly person, officers located a man who was in crisis and took him to a hospital. At the hospital, the man attempted to remove the officer’s gun from the holster, and after a brief struggle officers detained him. The officer and the man reported minor injuries. The 54-year-old Manassas man was charged with attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

ROBBERIES

Sudley Rd., 7400 block, 5:30 p.m. April 8. Two males entered a convenience store. An employee observed one of them concealing merchandise while an accomplice acted as a lookout. When the store owner confronted them, the males left with the stolen items, and an altercation ensued outside. The owner was assaulted. The males fled. Tobacco products were reported missing.

Sudley Rd. and Rixlew Lane, 6:54 a.m. April 4. A woman robbed a man of his wallet and ignored police lights and sirens when they attempted a traffic stop. The 26-year-old Manassas woman was in possession of the stolen wallet when police stopped her. She was charged with robbery, eluding and driving on a suspended license.

ARREST

Shallow Creek Loop, 9800 block, Feb. 16. A man assaulted a female at an apartment, grabbed her by the neck and prevented her from leaving. On April 6, a 30-year-old Columbus, Ohio, man was arrested and charged with abduction and strangulation.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Cara Dr., 12700 block, 8:21 p.m. April 5. A 57-year-old man got into an argument at a residence with a male he just met. It escalated and the male retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the man in the head. An acquaintance separated the men and was also cut by the knife. The 39-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested nearby and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and malicious wounding.

Evansport Pl., 12800 block, 12:16 a.m. April 1. A man attempted to stab a female family member at a residence during an argument. The woman escaped and called police. The 37-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Potomac Mills Rd., 14700 block, 6:27 p.m. April 7. A man at a public transportation terminal got into an argument with a security guard that escalated. The man pushed the guard to the ground and struck him several times. A male accomplice intervened and kicked the guard, then held a knife to the guard’s throat. A second security guard was able to separate the attackers from the other guard and called police. Two men, 24 and 36, both of no fixed address, were arrested nearby and charged with attempted malicious wounding and assault and battery.

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Tassia Lane, 15700 block, 6 p.m. April 6. Investigating a domestic incident, officers located an intoxicated man in an exterior hallway at an apartment complex. He refused to follow an officer’s commands, resisted arrest and kicked an officer in the face. The 40-year-old Manassas man was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and intoxicated in public.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Fowke Lane, 13400 block, 1:10 a.m. April 3. A resident heard multiple gunshots outside and then a vehicle speeding away. Police located shell casings near the intersection with Jenny Lane. No injuries or property damage was reported.

ARREST

Daniel Stuart Sq., 2000 block, March 14 and Caton Hill Rd., 2500 block, March 30. A robbery and a grand larceny occurred at two convenience stores. On April 9, a 51-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged with robbery. A 36-year-old male accomplice was arrested April 5 and charged with robbery and larceny.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassascity.org. These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Barrington Park Cir., 10000 block, 12:59 a.m. April 4. A man and a woman were involved in an argument. A male juvenile intervened resulting in the man and the woman being stabbed. They were flown to a hospital. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old Manassas male was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

ATTEMPTED STRONG ARMED ROBBERY

Aspen Pl., 9700 block, 11 p.m. April 4. A male pedestrian was assaulted by four males who attempted to steal property from his pockets. They fled empty-handed. An investigation is ongoing.

SHOTS FIRED

Grant Ave., 9600 block, 2:37 p.m. April 5. Four people were seen chasing a person. One of them fired a shot toward the person and they fled in a van. No injuries were reported.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.