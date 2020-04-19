DUMFRIES AREA

ROBBERY

Camellia Lane, 15000 block, 12:45 p.m. April 15. A man reported he intended to sell a motorcycle to a buyer via Craigslist. The “buyer” brandished a firearm and fled on the seller’s motorcycle. A short time later, officers located the man on the motorcycle and attempted a traffic stop. The man fled and a short time later, officers observed a motorcycle crash near Brentsville and Smithfield roads. The 21-year-old Stafford man was arrested and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and carrying concealed weapon.

MANASSAS AREA

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Battleview Pkwy., 10800 block, 1:35 a.m. April 12. A male hotel customer was approached in the hallway by a group of men. One of them brandished a handgun toward the customer, threatened him and forced him to walk to the parking lot. The attacker entered a four-door sedan and drove away. The patron walked into the hotel and contacted police.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

STRANGULATION/ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Bayside Ave., 1200 block, 10:05 p.m. April 12. A man and a female acquaintance were involved in an argument that escalated at an apartment. The man pushed and grabbed her by the throat and scratched her. The 39-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Longview Dr. E., 1300 block, 9:30 p.m. April 12. A man and a female acquaintance were involved in an argument that escalated at an apartment. The man struck her several times. She fled the residence and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A 20-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

ASSAULT AND BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Westminster Lane, 14400 block, 8:53 p.m. April 11. Responding to a call for a disorderly person at an apartment complex, police located a man that appeared injured and under the influence of suspected illegal narcotics. The man charged toward the officers, resisted arrest, and struck an officer multiple times in the legs. The 21-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement and one count of intoxicated in public.

ROBBERY

Daniel Stuart Sq., 2000 block, March 14. A convenience store was robbed. On April 5, a 36-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in the District and charged with robbery and grand larceny. On April 12, a 51-year-old male accomplice was arrested. The Alexandria man was charged with robbery.

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Creekview Cir., 12200 block, 1:30 p.m. April 10. A woman reported a bullet entered her apartment, struck her cupboard and landed in a plastic container. An investigation revealed a neighbor was preparing his handgun for storage when a round discharged through his front door and traveled into the woman’s apartment. No injuries or other property damage were reported. A 27-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

ARRESTS

Cromwell Ct., 11300 block, and Lotte Dr., 12700 block, April 15. Two Woodbridge men, 26 and 25, were arrested in connection with a March 19 shooting incident at a hotel on Prince William Parkway. They were charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Olive Ct., 6500 block, April 15. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in connection with a July 22 robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunny Ridge Court. He was charged with robbery, abduction and conspiracy to commit a felony.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Jeffries Rd., 14300 block, 12:52 p.m. April 9. Citizens reported hearing shots fired at an apartment complex. Officers located two unoccupied vehicles and a fence with damage from being struck with projectiles. An unknown male was seen running while shooting a handgun, and a vehicle drove away at a high speed.

Marumsco Dr., 13400 block, 5:36 p.m. April 10. A homeowner reported he was preparing his handgun for storage at a residence when a round discharged through a window and into the backyard. No injuries or property damage were reported. The 38-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassascity.org. These were among incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

SHOTS FIRED

Byrd Dr. and Bragg Lane, 10:12 p.m. April 12. A group of males were walking and two of them fired multiple shots into the air. No injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.

Main St., 9600 block, 6:27 p.m. April 14. A man was seen firing shots from a vehicle toward unknown individuals. Police located the vehicle in the area of Dumfries Road and Grant Avenue. A 52-year-old Mississippi man was arrested and charged with shooting out of a motor vehicle. No injuries or property damage were reported. The incident does not appear random.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Grant Ave., 9400 block, 12:23 p.m. April 11. Police responded for two reports of indecent exposure. In each case, a man in a blue Toyota Corolla called a person over to his vehicle claiming he needed directions. When the person approached, the man was exposing himself. The man fled the scene before police arrived.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.