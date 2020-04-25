MANASSAS AREA

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Longview Dr. E., 1300 block, 9:25 p.m. April 21. Residents at an apartment complex reported hearing a loud bang and observed damage to their window and wall. Officers found damage to a living room window struck by projectiles. Three people were observed in the area, one of them fired a round and fled.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF FIREARM

Leland Rd., 8000 block, 2:02 a.m. April 19. Several people were seen exiting a vehicle and firing rounds. An unoccupied vehicle was struck, and the people fled. The incident does not appear to be random.

BRANDISHING ARRESTS

Battleview Pkwy., 10800 block, April 12. A man with a handgun threatened a person at a motel. The 21-year-old Middleburg man was arrested April 16 and charged with brandishing and a felon in possession of a firearm. On April 14, officers charged a 22-year-old male accomplice of Manassas with obstruction of justice. He is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

ROBBERY

Galveston Ct., 12700 block, 6:09 p.m. April 21. A man reported he arranged via the Snapchat app to sell tobacco products. The “buyer” robbed the man of the merchandise at gunpoint and fled without paying. A 16-year-old Manassas male was arrested at his residence and charged with robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Centreville Rd., 7600 block, 3 p.m. March 17 to 8:30 a.m. April 18. A restaurant was entered by force through a side door.

ARREST

Lee Ave., 9300 block, April 18. A 24-year-old Manassas man was arrested in connection with an April 11 burglary at a residence in the 2300 block of West Longview Drive and charged with burglary. He is already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

TRIANGLE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING BY CAUSTIC SUBSTANCE

Melrose Ave., 3500 block, 5:09 p.m. April 19. A man grabbed a female acquaintance by the arm during an argument. He pushed her and then pepper-sprayed the woman. The 39-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding by caustic substance and domestic assault and battery.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Southway Lane, 4100 block, 10:05 p.m. April 16. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots in an apartment complex and seeing a sedan driving away at a high speed. Shell casings were located in the parking lot. No injuries or damage were reported.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

FELONY CHILD ABUSE/ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Westminster Lane, 14300 block, 12:05 p.m. April 18. A 46-year-old woman reported she arrived at the apartment of a 26-year-old female family member that appeared under the influence of alcohol and unable to care for her 2-year-old daughter. A verbal altercation escalated, and the younger woman pushed the older woman. The younger woman resisted arrest, kicked officers multiple times and bit an officer on the arm. The 26-year-old Woodbridge woman was charged with felony child neglect, assault and battery on law enforcement, and domestic assault and battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING AND GRAND LARCENY

Blackburn Rd. and Reddy Dr., 5:31 p.m. April 22. A 26-year-old man exiting a nearby business observed a male juvenile in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. The juvenile attempted to drive away but the car owner jumped onto the hood and stayed until the teenager stopped the vehicle. Another motorist observed the incident, followed the vehicle, and detained the male when he attempted to flee from the vehicle. Police arrested a 16-year-old Woodbridge male and charged him with malicious wounding, grand larceny, possession of marijuana and possession of tobacco by a minor.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING/ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

James St., 1500 block, 1:30 a.m. April 20. A man pushed his way into the home of an acquaintance and assaulted him. The altercation continued outside of the residence. Witnesses intervened and separated the men. The man actively resisted arrest and refused to follow commands. He then pushed and scratched officers and bit one of them. The 37-year-old Laurel man was arrested and charged with four counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, three counts of aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, burglary, destruction of property and obstruction of justice.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING ARREST

Old Bridge Rd., 4100 block, 10:39 a.m. Dec. 26, 2019. A man approached an 18-year-old man inside his vehicle in a parking lot and a verbal altercation occurred. The man struck the vehicle and punched the 18-year-old, then he opened the car door and shut it on the victim’s leg. On April 20, police arrested a 45-year-old North Carolina man. When he is extradited back to Prince William County, he will be charged with attempted malicious wounding and assault and battery.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Brier Pond Cir., 2700 block, 4:16 p.m. April 16. A man struck a female acquaintance during an argument at a residence and threatened her with a knife. The woman escaped the residence and called police. The 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Bayside Ave., 1400 block, 4 p.m. April 20. Shots were fired and a male suffered a minor injury to his lower body. The male was uncooperative with the investigation. Police believe the incident was not random.

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Hylton Ave., 1500 block, 9:50 p.m. April 18. Residents reported gunshots were fired. The homeowner located damage to a kitchen window struck by projectiles. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

ARREST

Island House Loop, 12800 block, April 13. An 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for assaulting a 17-year-old female acquaintance on March 16 during an argument at an apartment. He was charged with strangulation.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Old Bridge Rd., 1400 block, 11:08 p.m. April 19. A church was entered by force through a side door. Nothing was reported missing.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during the covid-19 pandemic, visit manassascity.org. There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during the covid-19 pandemic, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.

