BRISTOW AREA

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Hazel Circle Dr., 11800 block, 6:40 p.m. April 27. A 16-year-old Bristow female was arrested at the Youth for Tomorrow campus after she attempted to leave the facility and acted disorderly, assaulted staff members, actively resisted arrest and bit an officer on the leg. She was charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement and two counts of assault and battery.

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Falcon Glen Ct., 9000 block, 4:30 p.m. April 24. A homeowner heard a gunshot. Later that evening, they located a hole in a bedroom wall and damage to the closet door from a bullet. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

DUMFRIES AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 17550 block, 11:42 p.m. April 29. Three vehicles were stolen from a car dealership. Police located one of the vehicles running in the roadway and unoccupied. An investigation is ongoing.

MANASSAS AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Centreville Rd., 7600 block, noon April 18 to 10:55 a.m. April 25. A restaurant was entered by force through a side door. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT/GRAND LARCENY

Dumfries Rd., 10600 block, April 28. A 15-year-old Manassas male was arrested and charged with two counts of grand larceny, burglary, petit larceny, curfew violation and driving without a license.

PRINCE WILLIAM AREA

ARMED ROBBERY ARRESTS

Prince William area, April 17. Two Alexandria men, 19 and 20, were arrested in connection with commercial robberies committed June 24, 2019, at convenience stores on Sudley Road in Manassas and Minnieville Road in Woodbridge. Each was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

TRIANGLE AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Purvis Dr., 18000 block, 10:35 p.m. April 25. Residents heard gunshots and called police. Unknown persons at an apartment complex were involved in an argument that escalated when rounds were discharged. They fled before police arrived.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

STRANGULATION/ASSAULT AND BATTERY

River Bend Way, 1700 block, 3:38 a.m. April 26. A man struck a female acquaintance multiple times during an argument, pushed her into a wall and grabbed her throat. Police are searching for the 36-year-old Laurel man.

ROBBERY/ABDUCTION

Dale Blvd. and Benita Fitzgerald Dr., 2:51 a.m. April 28. A male entered a ride-share vehicle, brandished a firearm, and forced the driver to an ATM to withdraw cash. Afterward, the male forced the driver to continue driving, but the driver observed a marked police vehicle and pulled over in front of it. The male fled on foot.

ABDUCTION

Blackjack Oak Lane, 16700 block, April 22. A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for assaulting a female acquaintance April 6 in a vehicle on Stone Lined Circle. He was charged with abduction, assault and battery, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

ARREST

Woodbridge area, Aug. 21 to Oct. 24, 2018. A man began an online relationship with a 16-year-old girl and coerced her to send him sexually explicit photos of herself via a social media platform. The girl’s parents intervened and notified police on Oct. 25, 2018. In February 2020, police arrested a 26-year-old Indiana man. On April 28, he was extradited to Prince William County and charged with two counts of using a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children and production of child pornography.

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Horner Rd., 1700 block, 7:42 a.m. April 28. An intoxicated man threatened to harm himself with a power tool on the porch of a residence. He then charged at officers with the power tool in his hands and spat on an officer escorting him to the police vehicle. Investigation revealed that before police arrived, the man also threatened to burn down the residence while holding a gas can. The 54-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on law enforcement, threats to burn, disorderly conduct and intoxicated in public.

ROBBERY

Haverford Loop, 2700 block, 1:25 a.m. April 27. A masked man accosted a female pedestrian from behind at an apartment complex. When he brandished a firearm and demanded her purse, the woman refused and struck him with it. He fled empty-handed.

SHOOTING INTO A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING

Steerage Cir., 16400 block, 6 p.m. April 27 to 10 a.m. April 28. A residence was struck by multiple bullets. The rounds went through a dining room window and the kitchen ceiling, then lodged in the floor of an upstairs bedroom. Officers located bullet fragments and shell casings from the backyard near the garage. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF FIREARMS

Kingsman Rd., 13700 block, 10:46 p.m. April 26. A man was sitting in his vehicle, preparing his handgun for storage, when a round discharged, and he shot himself in the leg. No other injuries were reported. He was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. The 25-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

Leaf Lawn Lane and Windy Leaf Ct., 4:17 p.m. April 26. A male juvenile was arguing with the occupants of a gray Chevrolet Impala when the situation escalated. The juvenile brandished a firearm, fired multiple rounds toward the vehicle, then fled on foot.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Merchant Plaza, 4200 block, 12:45 p.m. April 28. A former male employee entered a grocery store, approached a counter and exposed himself to a female employee working behind the counter. A citizen observed the male making obscene gestures toward the female employee and notified the store manager. The 29-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested April 29 and charged with indecent exposure.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Minnieville Rd., 14000 block, 12:11 a.m. April 29. A male forced his way into a dentist’s office by force through a side window. He fled empty-handed before police arrived.

Smoketown Rd., 14000 block, 1:52-2:42 a.m. April 28. A male forced his way into a high school through a side door and was observed attempting to enter locked rooms and walking the hallways. Before leaving, the male broke into a vending machine and took items. Additional damage was found inside the building.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassascity.org. There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.