DUMFRIES AREA

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 4:25 p.m. May 4. Officers observed a verbal altercation between a female in her vehicle and a male acquaintance outside her vehicle. As police investigated, the man became disorderly, refused to follow commands, and attempted to flee. Police arrested the 36-year-old Dumfries man and charged him with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, destruction of property and possession of marijuana.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Tallowwood Dr., 4900 block, 10 p.m. May 2 to 10 a.m. May 3. An attempt was made to enter an elementary school by force through a rear door.

GAINESVILLE AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Belgrove Gardens Lane, 8600 block, 2:52 a.m. May 6. A homeowner confronted an individual discovered inside the homeowner’s vehicle. The argument escalated and the homeowner fired a round toward the individual who then fled on foot. The 43-year-old Gainesville homeowner was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Iron Bar Lane, 7500 block, 5 p.m. May 1 to 12:30 p.m. May 5. An attempt was made to enter a mortgage business by force through the front door.

HAYMARKET AREA

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Youngs Dr., 2700 block, 4:40 p.m. May 3. A man was asked to leave a gathering at a residence. He returned a short time later and fired rounds at the residence, then fled in a vehicle. No injuries or property damage were reported. A 24-year-old Springfield man was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting a firearm from a vehicle and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Youngs Dr., 2500 block, 12:34 p.m. May 4. A man fired a round through his hand and into the wall at a residence, then drove himself to a fire station where he was taken to a hospital. No other injuries or property damage were reported. The 73-year-old Haymarket man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

MANASSAS AREA

CHILD NEGLECT

Balls Ford Rd., 13000 block, 4:30 p.m. May 1. Investigating a call for suspicious activity, officers made contact with two occupants of a vehicle in a convenience store parking lot. A man in the vehicle was under the influence of narcotics which were later located on his person. Illegal narcotics and items consistent with distribution were located inside the vehicle. Other occupants included a woman and an 8-year-old boy. The 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both of York, Pa., were arrested and charged with felony child neglect and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The boy was not injured and taken to Child Protective Services.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR ARREST

Manassas area, May 5. A 58-year-old Manassas man was arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault of a minor at a Manassas residence between November 2011 and November 2013. He was charged with indecent liberties and forcible sodomy.

STRONG ARMED ROBBERY AND ASSAULT

Sudley Rd., 8000 block, 6 p.m. May 4. A 35-year-old Manassas man was arrested after he assaulted a female acquaintance at her place of employment and demanded cash. He robbed her of money and car keys and then took the woman’s vehicle. On May 5, officers arrested the man in the 8000 block of Ashland Avenue. He was charged with robbery, grand larceny, domestic assault and battery, obstruction of justice and driving without a valid license.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Lucasville Rd., 19000 block, 5:30 p.m. May 4. Multiple gunshots were heard, and a dark-color vehicle was seen speeding away. Police located shell casings off the roadway. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Old Centreville Rd. and Round Lane area, 12:58 p.m. May 2. Gunshots were heard in a wooded area. Two Manassas men, 19 and 20, were arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm. A 16-year-old male accomplice was found in possession of suspected marijuana and property consistent with distribution. Charges will be handled by juvenile court services.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Rolling Rd., 8300 block, 3-3:55 p.m. May 5. Jewelry and alcohol were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked front door.

NOKESVILLE AREA

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY OF A MINOR ARREST

Nokesville area, April 29. A 22-year-old Nokesville man was arrested following an investigation into the sexual assault of a minor that occurred sometime between May 27 and July 17, 2019. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery.

TRIANGLE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Katrina Ct., 3500 block, 9:15 p.m. May 4. A 25-year-old Triangle man was arrested after he argued with a family member at a residence and repeatedly struck them in the face. The family member was taken to a hospital with significant injuries. The 25-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

HIT AND RUN/ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

Belle View Rd., 1200 block, 7 p.m. May 2 to 1 p.m. May 3. A female stole a vehicle from a parking lot at an apartment complex and ignored an attempted traffic stop by police. She attempted to strike the officer with the vehicle while fleeing. Officers with Dumfries police and Virginia State Police troopers pursued the vehicle, which eventually struck three parked cars and stopped. A 22-year-old Woodbridge woman and a 21-year-old Woodbridge man were arrested. The woman was charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, three counts of hit and run, eluding law enforcement, possession of stolen goods, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and refusal to cooperate with a lawful order. The man was charged with possession of stolen goods and possession of marijuana.

ABDUCTION

Leicestershire St., 15200 block, 2:38 p.m. May 1. A man and a female family member got into an argument that escalated. He took the woman’s phone, preventing her from leaving the room, and threatened her. When officers attempted to detain him, he resisted, assaulted the officer and attempted to flee. The 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction, assault and battery on law enforcement, domestic assault and battery, preventing the summoning of law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

ASSAULTS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 12:05 a.m. May 2. A 49-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested for being intoxicated and acting disorderly. She also refused to follow officer commands and kicked an officer in the lower body. She was charged with assault and battery on a corrections officer and intoxicated in public.

Opitz Blvd., 2300 block, 11:53 a.m. May 2. A disorderly man at a hospital was refusing to follow hospital staff commands. Police escorted the man to a marked police vehicle where actively resisted arrest and spat on an officer. The man threatened the officer’s life multiple times. The 32-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with assault and battery on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, threats to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14100 block, April 29. A man was arrested following an investigation into burglaries at a storage facility. The man, a renter at the facility, entered several storage units by force April 9-10 and took property. He then filed a false claim that his storage unit was broken into and property stolen. The 41-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with burglary, grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, possession of schedule I or II narcotics, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and filing a false police report.

Prince William Pkwy., 2900 block, 3:24 a.m. May 6. An attempt was made to enter a jewelry store by force.

Research Ct., 2300 block, 3:47 a.m. May 6. A car dealership was entered by force through a front door. Nothing was reported missing.

VEHICLE THEFT ARREST

Saint Charles Dr., 5600 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 11 to 12:01 a.m. Oct. 12, 2019. A motorcycle was stolen from residence and later sold online. On May 2, the 22-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with burglary, grand larceny, possession of stolen property with intent to sell, conspiracy to commit larceny and destruction of property.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassascity.org. There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.