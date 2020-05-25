BRISTOW AREA

FELONY HIT AND RUN

Bristow and Old Church roads, 9:15 a.m. May 15. A male driver in a Ford F-150 pickup struck the back of a Dodge Durango and then did again in reverse, hit the front of a BMW and fled the scene. Officers located the F-150 unoccupied in a parking lot in the 10100 block of Wellington Road. It was stolen from a residence on Keswick Court earlier that morning. A 20-year-old Bristow man was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, hit and run, and grand larceny.

DUMFRIES AREA

FELONY HIT AND RUN/FELONY ELUDING

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Allen Dent Rd., 6:28 p.m. May 16. A man driving a pickup truck struck a woman’s vehicle from behind but did not stop. The woman followed the offender on Telescope Lane where he struck her vehicle a second time, then fled. The man ignored a police attempt at a traffic stop then bailed out of the pickup and ran off with a backpack containing a firearm. The vehicle was reported stolen in Prince William County that morning. The 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, felony eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving on a revoked license, destruction of property and grand larceny.

SEXUAL ASSAULT/INDECENT EXPOSURE

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 17000 block, 2:09 p.m. May 17. A man in a discount retail store accosted a 69-year-old woman and touched her inappropriately, then exposed himself to her and made obscene gestures. The 39-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure.

GAINESVILLE AREA

CHILD NEGLECT/FELONY HIT AND RUN

James Madison Hwy. and John Marshall Hwy., 5:40 p.m. May 16. A 43-year-old Northeast D.C. man was arrested after reports of a vehicle causing multiple hit-and-run crashes. The man continued to drive and eventually exited the vehicle around Washington Street in Haymarket with passengers including a 5-year-old boy, a 10-year-old girl and a 38-year-old woman. He was charged with child neglect, hit and run, driving while intoxicated, possession of illegal narcotics, obstruction of justice, identity fraud, false identification to law enforcement, driving on revoked license and reckless driving. The three passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of varying injuries.

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Yalta Way, 7700 block, 4:30 p.m. May 8 to 4:30 p.m. May 15. A homeowner reported their residence was struck by a bullet that entered a second-story window and was found on the floor of a bedroom. The home was not occupied and no additional damage was reported.

MANASSAS AREA

FELONY HIT AND RUN

Monarch Rd., 6500 block, May 18. A 35-year-old Frederick, Md., man was arrested and charged with felony hit and run after a vehicle he was driving in Manassas on May 5 struck a person at Sudley and Balls Ford roads and he did not stop.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Butterfield St., 10400 block, 10:34 p.m. May 15. A 56-year-old Manassas man was arrested after he assaulted a male acquaintance with a wooden baseball bat when they met to discuss a financial matter. He was charged with malicious wounding.

SHOTS FIRED

Barrett Dr., 8200 block, 10:29 p.m. May 16. Residents reported hearing gunshots near a church and seeing two vehicles fleeing the parking lot. Two occupied homes on Irongate Way and Community Drive sustained damage from being struck with projectiles. An unoccupied vehicle was struck, and shell casings were located in the church parking lot. During the investigation, officers were notified of a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds being treated at a hospital. The man was uncooperative during the investigation and police believe the incidents are connected.

Urbana Rd., 8000 block, 2:40 p.m. May 19. Two groups at an elementary school were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated when a shot was fired. Both groups fled. No injuries or property damage were reported.

STRANGULATION

Remington Rd., 7500 block, 3:48 a.m. May 17. A man assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument, grabbed her throat, and threatened her by holding a metal tool to her head. The 42-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with strangulation, domestic assault and battery and obstruction of justice.

ROBBERY

Tendring Trail and Somersworth Dr., 6:33 p.m. May 17. A man driving an older model green Ford F-150 pickup stopped his truck and robbed a male pedestrian at knifepoint of his wallet and cellphone, then fled.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Academic Loop, 8900 block, 12:44 a.m. May 16. A man was handling his handgun when a round discharged through the ceiling and into a woman’s apartment. The man immediately went to check for injuries. None were reported. The 30-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

TRIANGLE AREA

BRANDISHING/CHILD NEGLECT

Woodland Dr., 18200 block, 6 p.m. May 15. A man and an acquaintance were involved in a physical altercation at a residence. The man retrieved a firearm, threatened the acquaintance and began pulling the trigger. When the gun did not fire, two women in the home gathered the children and fled the residence. No injuries were reported. The 61-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with eight counts of child neglect, attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, brandishing a firearm and assault and battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Fuller Heights Rd., 19000 block, 11:30 a.m. May 16. An argument between a woman and a female acquaintance escalated inside a parked vehicle. The woman used a log to strike the female acquaintance several times. The acquaintance then exited the vehicle and when she attempted to reenter, the woman began to drive away, dragging the acquaintance a short distance. A 28-year-old Alexandria woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, assault and battery, and driving on a revoked license.

HOME INVASION

Kilmer Lane, 18100 block, 6:52 p.m. May 19. Four males forced their way into an apartment, struck an occupant from behind with a handgun and pushed him to the ground. They demanded property but fled on foot when another resident confronted them. Minor injuries were reported.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ABDUCTION/STRANGULATION

Cavalier Dr., 12400 block, 10:50 p.m. May 18. A man at a residence grabbed a woman’s throat during an argument and struck her to prevent her from leaving. The 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

STRANGULATION

Monarch Ct., 12600 block, 4:34 p.m. May 14. A woman reported a male family member entered her residence by force through a rear door. He grabbed her throat, assaulted her and fled when police arrived. The 49-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation, burglary, domestic assault and battery and trespassing.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Golansky Blvd., 7:30 p.m. May 14. A woman reported she was lying in a tent in a wooded area when an unknown man approached, took her cellphone and threw it, then sexually assaulted her. The woman reported minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Elm Farm Rd., 3600 block, 12:54 a.m. May 18. A man at a mobile home park struck a female acquaintance with a bottle during an argument and fled. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Dining Way, 14800 block, 2:54 p.m. May 17. A man driving a black Mercury SUV nearly struck a man and a woman in a grocery store parking lot. A brief argument ensued, and the driver fled the area at a high speed only to return moments later, driving directly toward the man and woman. A concrete parking barrier prevented the SUV from striking them. A 29-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding.

CHILD NEGLECT

Westway Lane, 14300 block, 11:52 p.m. May 15. A 6-year-old boy was reported alone in an apartment with the door left open by his caretaker. Officers located the caretaker and determined he was under the influence and in possession of suspected marijuana. The child was unharmed and turned over to a family member. The 20-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with child neglect, possession of marijuana and intoxicated in public.

ROBBERY

Dale Blvd., 2900 block, 12:01 a.m. May 17. A woman was robbed by a female she met earlier that day and assaulted by a male acquaintance of the woman. They took her cellphone and keys, forced her out of the vehicle and fled in a dark-color Chevrolet HHR on Gideon Drive toward Prince William Parkway.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Gideon Dr., 14500 block, 11 p.m. May 20. Citizens at a hotel heard shots fired. The round went through furniture and a window before lodging into a wall across the hall from the room. The occupants were not located. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

BRANDISHING

Minnieville Rd. and Dumfries Rd., 11 a.m. May 20. A male driver reported he was traveling on Minnieville Road when a man driving a Toyota Sequoia almost collided with his vehicle. When both drivers were stopped at a red light, the driver of the Sequoia brandished what appeared to be a firearm toward him and his passenger. The male drove away and contacted police.

ARREST

Anderson St., 14700 block, May 3. A 51-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in connection with an incident at 5:34 a.m. on July 28, 2019, where he was involved in a verbal altercation that escalated and he brandished a machete. He was charged with brandishing.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Frances Dr., 1500 block, noon May 17 to 11:30 a.m. May 20. A residence was entered by force through a front door. Nothing was reported missing.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassascity.org. These incidents were reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

ROBBERY

Centreville Rd., 9000 block, 1:20 a.m. May 17. Three to four males assaulted a male pedestrian. One of them took his wallet containing cash and credit cards, and they fled. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

SHOTS FIRED

Wood Drift Cir., 8900 block, 11:06 a.m. May 16. Two males and a female were seen arguing outside. One of the males fired a shot into the air before leaving the scene. A residence nearby was struck by a bullet. The male was last seen in a gray Toyota.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.