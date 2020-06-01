DUMFRIES AREA

FELONY CHILD NEGLECT

Pine Bluff Dr. and Islip Loop, 2:02 a.m. May 23. A man was observed walking down the middle of the road in the rain while throwing a small child around in a violent manner. The 29-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with felony child neglect and public intoxication. The 3-year-old boy was released to a family member.

STRANGULATION

Dumfries Rd., 17000 block, 11:24 p.m. May 23. A man and a female acquaintance at a motel got into an argument that escalated. He struck the woman and grabbed her by the throat. When they separated, the man took cash from the woman and fled. She went to the hospital for treatment. The 32-year-old Triangle man was arrested May 24 and charged with strangulation, domestic assault and battery, and grand larceny.

GAINESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Catharpin Rd., 5500 block, 6 p.m. May 17 to 6:30 p.m. May 21. Power tools were stolen from a residence entered by force through a rear window.

HAYMARKET AREA

RAPE ARREST

Haymarket area, May 26. A 32-year-old Haymarket man was arrested and charged with rape following an investigation of the rape of an acquaintance at a residence in Woodbridge between January 2011 and December 2012.

FELONY EMBEZZLEMENT

Waterloo Bridge Cir., 5800 block, May 25. Following an investigation into funds reported missing from a high school athletic booster club, the club president was arrested for fraudulently embezzling more than $7,000. The 44-year-old Haymarket man was charged with felony embezzlement.

MANASSAS AREA

ARREST

Norfolk Ct., 7900 block, 6:30 p.m. May 21. Officers investigated an assault that occurred at a residence on May 17. A 20-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation, attempted malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

SHOOTING ARREST

Urbana Rd., 8000 block, May 19. A shooting incident occurred in a parking lot at an elementary school. On May 21, an 18-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting a firearm in a public place, shooting a firearm on school property and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

HEFT/BREAK-IN

Ambassador Dr., 10700 block, 12:52 a.m. May 21. A person entered a hair salon by force, took cash and an iPad and fled.

TRIANGLE AREA

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Southway Lane, 4100 block, 11:17 a.m. May 26. A naked man was observed walking in a common area at an apartment complex. The 23-year-old Triangle man was found under the influence and in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, indecent exposure and intoxicated in public.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Red Bird Lane, 3900 block, 1:07 a.m. May 26. A woman stabbed a male acquaintance with a screwdriver in the upper body during an argument. The 26-year-old Triangle woman was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and intoxicated in public.

Wetherburn Ct., 2900 block, 7:22 p.m. May 22. During an argument at a residence, a man struck a female acquaintance, knocking her to the ground. Once on the ground the man kicked the woman in the head and caused her to lose consciousness. The man fled and the woman was treated for minor injuries.

STRANGULATION AND ASSAULT

Cuddy Loop, 14100 block, 12:52 a.m. May 26. During an argument at a residence, a woman pushed a male acquaintance and grabbed his throat. The 23-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Lancaster Dr., 13900 block, 6:20 a.m. May 22. When officers responded for a domestic call, a family member blocked their attempts to speak to the homeowner. When officers attempted to detain the family member for obstructing the investigation, he struck an officer in the upper body. The initial domestic allegation was determined to be verbal only. The 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on law enforcement, obstruction of justice and trespassing.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Glenriver Way, 2600 block, 10:52 p.m. May 25. Citizens reported hearing shots fired. While investigating the incident, a 17-year-old male arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot injury. The male was connected to the incident that appears to stem from an altercation that escalated. The incident does not appear to be random. No other injuries or property damage were reported.

ROBBERIES

Old Bridge Rd., 1700 block, 2:01 p.m. May 20. A 38-year-old woman reported that she arranged to sell a piece of jewelry to an unknown female via a social media app. When they met, the female grabbed the jewelry by force and fled. After a short foot pursuit, an 18-year-old District woman was arrested and charged with robbery and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Worth Ave., 14000 block, 2:49 p.m. May 23. A man struck a male acquaintance during an argument and damaged a vehicle. The man took the acquaintance’s backpack and fled in a vehicle occupied by a female driver. No injuries were reported. The 57-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged with robbery and destruction of property. The 52-year-old Woodbridge woman was charged with robbery.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Darbydale Ave. and Empire St., 12:42 a.m. May 25. The passenger of a red Jeep Commander brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds into the air. Shell casings were in the roadway. No injuries or property damage were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beale Ct., 3400 block, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. May 22. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Hendricks Dr., 4500 block, 4:41 a.m. May 22. A male was observed attempting to enter a residence through a patio, but fled when confronted by a homeowner.

Ranger Loop, 1400 block, 2 a.m.-1 p.m. May 23. An attempt was made to enter an apartment by force through a kitchen window.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassascity.org. There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.

