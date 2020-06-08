DUMFRIES AREA

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 1 p.m. May 24. Rescue personnel were treating an unconscious man. After he regained consciousness, he became disorderly, refused to follow officers’ commands, and actively resisted by striking an officer and attempting to strike another officer. After a brief struggle, the man was detained, and it was determined he was under the influence and in possession of suspected narcotics. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The 42-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and intoxicated in public.

ROBBERY

Graham Park Rd., 4000 block, May 23. A 39-year-old bank customer reported he observed a dark SUV pull up behind him at a drive-through ATM, then a man approached his vehicle. The man brandished a knife and held it to the bank customer’s throat demanding cash. While the robber took the cash, a female passenger inside the SUV brandished a firearm toward him. They fled in the direction of Old Triangle Road. No injuries were reported. The robbery was reported May 27.

MANASSAS AREA

STRANGULATION/ DOMESTIC ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Sunset Dr., 8300 block, May 31. During an argument at a residence, a man grabbed a female acquaintance by the throat and assaulted her. The woman escaped the residence and contacted police later that day. Police are searching for the 22-year-old Manassas man who is wanted for strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

HIT AND RUN

Dumfries and Bristow roads, 4:48 p.m. May 26. A woman driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a 2006 Acura, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. The driver that caused the collision fled the scene on foot before police arrived. The 49-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested June 2 and charged with felony hit and run, driving under the influence of drugs/maiming, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked license — second offense and altered license plates. The passengers inside the Acura were taken to area hospitals with varying non-life-threatening injuries.

ARRESTS

Liberia Ave., 9400 block, 12:09 a.m. June 1. After an unlawful assembly, a small group of people forced their way into a discount retail store through the front doors. A 26-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with burglary and a 22-year-old Bristow man was charged with unlawful assembly and public intoxication.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dumfries Rd., 14800 block, 1:06 a.m. May 31. A man was seen on video surveillance entering a salvage yard business by force through a side patio door. He took a cash register and a safe, then fled.

Sudley Rd., 8100 block, 10:40 p.m. May 30. Smoking devices, tobacco products and CBD products were stolen from a hookah shop entered by force.

NOKESVILLE AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM ARRESTS

Deepwood Lane, 15000 block, 3:40 p.m. May 26. An officer of the Virginia Conservation Police with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries responded to a call for shots fired and located two men in possession of a firearm. No injuries were reported but the men were found in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. A 21-year-old Nokesville man was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and possession with intent to sell a schedule I-IV controlled dangerous substance. A 21-year-old Manassas man was charged with possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule I-IV, possession of a schedule I-IV controlled dangerous substance, reckless handling of a firearm and driving on a revoked license.

TRIANGLE AREA

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Kerill Rd., 18400 block, 10:25 p.m. May 27. A homeowner reported that a bullet entered the residence through a front door and was found in the kitchen. A resident was approached by three men when he exited the residence. After a brief verbal encounter, the resident reentered the home. The men outside fired a round and fled. At this time, the incident is not believed to be random. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULTS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Colonial Dr., 1500 block, 7:05 p.m. May 29. A man was arrested after he violated an active protective order by being inside a person’s apartment. When police escorted the man into the detention center, he kicked a sign, which struck multiple officers. The 31-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, obstruction of justice and violation of a protective order.

Shumard Oak Dr., 2900 block, 10:16 p.m. May 26. An intoxicated man outside an apartment actively obstructed officers from investigating a domestic incident. The man struck an officer with a bowl and another officer with the door to the apartment. No injuries were reported. The 49-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

STRANGULATION/DOMESTIC ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Dulcinea Pl., 12600 block, 6:58 a.m. May 28. A man and a female acquaintance got into a verbal altercation that escalated. The man retrieved a knife and threatened the woman and grabbed her by the throat. When family members intervened, the woman fled and contacted police. The 30-year-old man of no fixed address fled before police arrived.

FELONY CHILD NEGLECT

Belvedere Dr., 14400 block, May 25. A 3-year-old girl located and ingested illegal drugs while in the care of a family member. Another family member observed the toddler not acting normally and contacted emergency services. The girl was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. The 31-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested on May 26 and charged with felony child neglect.

Prince William Pkwy., 10:56 a.m. May 30. Witnesses reported a woman was preventing her two children from leaving the intersection even after almost being struck by passing vehicles. Officers arrived and escorted the woman and children to safety. The 33-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. The children, a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy were uninjured and released to a family member.

ROBBERY

Cardinal Dr. and Jefferson Davis Hwy., 11:45 p.m. May 29. A man in his vehicle was assaulted and robbed of his wallet by unknown males who fled in a dark-color sedan and a dark-color SUV.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Grand Targhee Dr., 12500 block, 3:13 p.m. May 27. An attempt was made to enter a gas station by force.

Smoketown Rd., 13800 block, 11:57 p.m. May 29 to 8:30 a.m. May 30. An attempt was made to enter a pizzeria by force.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.

