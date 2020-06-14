DUMFRIES AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Bayou Bend Cir., 17400 block, 8:45 a.m. June 7. A woman reported that she and a male acquaintance got into an argument that escalated when he struck her several times in the upper body. The Hyattsville man fled on foot when the woman’s family intervened. She reported significant injuries.

AD

ROBBERY

Dolphin Dr., 15900 block, 6:40 p.m. June 5. A male juvenile accosted a 15-year-old boy, threatened to assault him and demanded his property. The boy complied and the male fled in a gray SUV with three males.

AD

MANASSAS AREA

ASSAULT/STRANGULATION

Amherst Ct., 9100 block, 1:14 a.m. June 10. A woman reported an altercation with a male acquaintance that escalated when he grabbed her throat and prevented her from leaving the room. He also took her phone when she attempted to call police. The 27-year-old Front Royal man fled before police arrived.

ROBBERY

Sudley Rd., 7200 block, 3:11 a.m. June 9. Two males entered a convenience store at a gas station, implied a weapon, and demanded cash. The clerk complied, and the robbers fled.

AD

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Lafayette Ave. and Sudley Manor Dr., 7:35 p.m. June 7. Residents reported hearing gunshots and seeing a vehicle driving away at a high speed. Two men were also seen fleeing on foot. No injuries or property damage were reported.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ATTEMPTED MURDER

Chaucer Lane, 12100 block, 4:20 p.m. June 7. A 23-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested after he shot a family member during an argument. The family member was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The man was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

AD

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Annapolis Way, 1200 block, 12:27 a.m. June 8. Two males assaulted a 36-year-old man in a parking lot and struck him in the head. The males fled and the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The injured man was not cooperative with detectives in the investigation.

AD

Bayside Ave., 1200 block, 1:49 a.m. June 10. Responding to a call for shots fired at an apartment complex, police located a 31-year-old woman suffering from gunshot injuries outside in a common area of the complex. She was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. A 23-year-old Alexandria man fled before police arrived.

Holly View Dr. and Hedges Run Dr., 5:22 p.m. June 6. A male was in a wooded area with an acquaintance when an unknown man accosted them and struck the male with a construction tool. The male reported minor injuries. A 45-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

AD

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Longview Dr. E., 1300 block, 10:23 p.m. June 8. A man picked up a female acquaintance during an argument at an apartment and attempted to throw her over the balcony. When a person intervened, the man grabbed and threatened the person with a knife. The 25-year-old Woodbridge man fled and was arrested June 9. He was charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

AD

CHILD NEGLECT

Flintlock Terr., 15200 block, 11:44 p.m. June 6. A 29-year-old man and a family member were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. When the family member left the residence to contact police, the man fled the home, leaving a 7-month-old girl inside unsupervised. The baby was uninjured and turned over to a family member. The 29-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on June 8 and charged with child neglect.

AD

ASSAULTS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Calvert St., 100 block, 10:34 a.m. June 4. During an argument at a mobile home park, a man struck a female family member with a door and kicked the family dog. While police investigated the incident, the man fell unconscious and was taken to a hospital, where he regained consciousness, became disorderly and struck two nurses. He then struck, bit and spit on officers that attempted to detain him. Minor injuries were reported. The 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery of law enforcement, two counts of assault and battery on a health care provider, domestic assault and battery and animal cruelty.

AD

Caton Hill Rd., 12500 block, 12:33 a.m. June 8. While investigating a call for a fight, a 28-year-old Dumfries man was arrested when police discovered he had an open warrant. He resisted arrest and was charged with assault and battery on law enforcement, obstruction of justice and fugitive of justice.

AD

ROBBERY

Tina Lane and Bushey Dr., 9:21 p.m. June 5. A woman reported she was driving her vehicle earlier in the evening when a white sedan struck her vehicle from behind. After being hit, the woman attempted to make contact with the occupants of the striking vehicle. During the encounter the woman was struck in the head, causing her to lose consciousness. The attackers took property from the woman and fled.

AD

SHOOTING INVESTIGATIONS

Clarinet Ct., 1800 block, 5 p.m. June 3 to 4:30 p.m. June 4. An unoccupied vehicle in an apartment complex was struck by bullets that entered the passenger side and were located in the floor of the vehicle. No injuries or other property damage was reported.

Jeffries Rd., 14300 block, 8:04 p.m. June 9. An altercation at an apartment complex escalated between two groups resulting in two 19-year-old women being shot. Officers located the women suffering from gunshot injuries. They were taken to area hospitals with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the incident does not appear random.

AD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Weathervane Terr., 15600 block, 1:34 p.m. May 29. A male exposed himself to a woman when she looked outside the residence and made obscene gestures toward her. The woman confronted him, and the male fled.

AD

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Powells Landing Cir., 1900 block, 2-3 p.m. May 28. Electronics and a leaf blower were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked attached garage. The owner reported the incident on June 8.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassascity.org. These incidents were reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Cockrell Rd., 9900 block, 11:15 a.m. June 7. A man stabbed another man during an argument at a hotel, then fled. The injured man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

AD

Main St., 9400 block, 1:32 a.m. June 7. Two men at a bar were involved in an argument that escalated. They also struck two bystanders that attempted to break up the fight. A 32-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, providing false identification to law enforcement and intoxicated in public. A 27-year-old Manassas man was charged with assault and intoxicated in public.

AD

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lee Ct., 9500 block, 8 p.m. June 6 to 8 a.m. June 7. Bottles of liquor were stolen from a community center entered by force.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.