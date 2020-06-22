DUMFRIES AREA

RAPE

Jefferson Davis Hwy., June 4. A man raped a female acquaintance at a hotel. The 24-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with forcible sodomy and rape.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Centreville Rd., 8000 block, 4:08 a.m. June 16. A man was seen on video surveillance entering a convenience store. He took tobacco products and fled in a 2013 Mazda 3. On June 17, an 18-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged with burglary.

MANASSAS AREA

HIT AND RUN ARREST

Dumfries Rd. and Bristow Rd., May 26. A hit-and-run crash occurred. On June 10, police arrested a 44-year-old Stafford man. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, seat belt violation and allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.

NOKESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fitzwater Dr., 12900 block, 6:52 a.m. June 17. Computers, hand tools and a catalytic converter were stolen from a tire center entered through a rear window.

PRINCE WILLIAM AREA

Prince William area, between January 2008 and January 2017. A man sexually assaulted a young female at a residence. Following an investigation by the Special Victims Unit, the 44-year-old Manassas man was arrested June 13 and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and two counts of forcible sodomy.

RAPIDAN AREA

FATAL CRASH ARREST

Rapidan area, June 16. A 39-year-old Rapidan man was arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Gainesville on April 24. The 2005 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving struck the rear of a Toyota Corolla that was disabled in a travel lane. A 20-year-old male passenger was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died the following day. The Rapidan man was charged with reckless driving/bad brakes, counterfeit inspection and driving with defective equipment.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

FELONY CHILD NEGLECT

Kentmore Dr., 4500 block, 3:45 a.m. June 11. A man threw a bottle at a female acquaintance during an argument which struck her, and when police arrived the man grabbed an 11-year-old family member to avoid being detained. The Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with felony child neglect, two counts of domestic assault and battery and obstruction of justice.

STRANGULATION

Big Crest Lane, 14000 block, 8:30 p.m. June 12. A man struck a female acquaintance during an argument at an apartment. He also grabbed her throat while holding the woman down. The 22-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Carter Lane, 1800 block, 1:30 a.m. June 13. A male struck another man with a baseball bat during an argument, then struck the man’s vehicle with a tire iron and fled. A 21-year-old Sterling man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and felony destruction of property.

ROBBERY

Cardinal Dr., 15000 block, 5:13 a.m. June 14. A man entered a convenience store and walked to a restricted area where tobacco products were stored. He pushed the employee to the ground, took tobacco products, and fled in a dark-color Mercedes sedan.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Binder Ct., 15400 block, 12:20 a.m. June 15. An unknown person brandished a firearm and fired several shots into the air, then fled on foot toward Broker Lane. No injuries or property damage were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Hendriks Dr., 4500 block, May 22. A burglary occurred at a residence. On June 10, a 15-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested and charged with burglary.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassascity.org. There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.

