BRISTOW AREA

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Nokesville Rd. near Linton Hall Rd., 9:36 p.m. June 20. A male driver was pulled over by police for failure to maintain his lane. During the stop, he sped off, almost striking the officers. He was later stopped when officers set up a temporary roadblock. The 24-year-old Catlett man was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement, attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, two counts of driving while intoxicated, unreasonable refusal, two counts of eluding police, brandishing a weapon, two counts of property damage, two counts of littering, two counts of failure to obey a traffic signal, no headlights, failure to maintain lane and a safety belt violation.

SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST

Prince William County, between June 11-16. A woman was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance after he entered her locked bedroom. A 52-year-old Bristow man was arrested June 23 and charged with sexual battery and burglary.

BROAD RUN AREA

ASSAULT

Turner Rd. near the railroad tracks, 2:45 a.m. June 19. A 35-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation, abduction and driving under the influence after he attacked a female acquaintance in a vehicle while on their way to a convenience store.

DUMFRIES AREA

STRANGULATION

Harwood Oaks Ct., 16600 block, 8:53 a.m. June 20. A man grabbed a woman by the throat during an argument at an apartment. She was able to flee and call police. The 29-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and assault.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 16800 block, 12:13 a.m. June 23. A 14-year-old Woodbridge male attempted to steal a vehicle after the owner left his vehicle running and went into a business. A struggle ensued when the boy brandished a knife and attempted to cut the car owner. The boy was charged with attempted malicious wounding and grand larceny.

SHOOTING INTO A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING

Brockenbrough Dr., 3600 block, 12:10 p.m. June 18. A homeowner reported finding a hole in a window and in the ceiling of the residence. Another hole was found near a rear door. Police discovered an additional home on the street sustained damage. The investigation revealed that gunshots were heard in the area between 10 to 11:30 p.m. on June 17. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

HAYMARKET AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Haymarket Landing Dr., 15100 block, 5 p.m. June 19 to 7 a.m. June 22. Building materials were stolen from a home under construction.

MANASSAS AREA

ABDUCTION/STRANGULATION ARREST

Amherst Ct., 9100 block, June 10. A man assaulted and strangled a female acquaintance then fled. The 27-year-old Manassas man was arrested June 19 and charged with abduction, strangulation, preventing the summoning of law enforcement and assault.

STRANGULATION

Wild Ginger Cir., 10900 block, 11:15 p.m. June 24. A man struck a female acquaintance during an argument at an apartment and grabbed her by the throat. The 25-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Livingston Rd., 12100 block, 10 p.m. June 21. A person was seen on video surveillance entering a management office at a construction business. The person took a firearm and fled.

Plant Pl., 8700 block, 5:45 p.m. June 20 to 8:26 a.m. June 21. Cash was stolen from a gardening/landscaping business entered by force.

Willoughby Lane, 7400 block, 1:08 a.m. June 25. An intoxicated man destroyed property on another man’s apartment patio then attempted to enter the man’s residence. The 34-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, possession of marijuana and intoxicated in public.

TRIANGLE AREA

ABDUCTION/STRANGULATION

Jurgensen Dr., 3600 block, 10:51 p.m. June 18. An argument escalated at an apartment between a man and a female acquaintance. He assaulted the woman and broke her phone when she attempted to call police. The 36-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation, preventing the summoning of law enforcement and domestic assault and battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING ARREST

Kerill Rd., 18400 block, June 22. A 42-year-old Triangle woman was arrested in connection with an incident on May 9 where she hit a man with a stick during an argument and sprayed him in the face with an adhesive spray. She was charged with malicious wounding by a caustic substance.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL BATTERY OF A MINOR/ARREST

Woodbridge area, between January 2017 and June 2020. A man sexually assaulted two girls who were between 8-11 and 6-9 years of age at a residence. The 38-year-old Dumfries man was arrested following an investigation by the Special Victims Unit and charged with six counts of forcible sodomy and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

RAPE

Woodbridge area, June 19. A 24-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested following a sexual assault investigation. He was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of object sexual penetration, attempted forcible sodomy and grand larceny.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Condor Lane, 3400 block, 10:30 p.m. June 19. A man struck a male acquaintance with a broom during an argument and bit the acquaintance. The man also struck a family member that attempted to intervene. The 29-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

STRANGULATION

Sugar Hill Dr., 1800 block, 6 p.m. June 20. A woman assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument and grabbed her by the throat. The attacker brandished a firearm and the acquaintance escaped. The 29-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with strangulation, assault and battery, and brandishing.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Madeira Ct., 2900 block, 2:40 a.m. June 20. A man and a female acquaintance were involved in an argument at a residence that escalated. The man grabbed a gun and fired a round into a bed. The 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing, shooting within an occupied dwelling and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERY

Dara Dr., 12700 block, 3:17 p.m. June 21. Two masked men forced their way into a residence with a hammer through the sliding-glass door. Once inside the condo, they demanded property at gunpoint and took handbags, cash and a gaming system, then fled.

SHOOTING INTO A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING

Longview Dr. E., 1300 block, 7:10 p.m. June 19. A homeowner reported that she and a male family member were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The male brandished a firearm and a round was discharged into the ceiling. No injuries or other property damage were reported. An 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing and shooting within an occupied dwelling.

Warren Dr., 1800 block, 11:45 p.m. June 18. A woman reported she was in her kitchen when she heard a window break. Another resident was asleep when the noise was heard. Police located small pellets believed to be from a shotgun shell inside the living room.

FELONY ELUDING

Opitz Blvd. near River Rock Way, 11:10 p.m. June 24. A male driver sped off when police attempted a traffic stop. The driver crashed into an occupied business, then fled the vehicle on foot. The 19-year-old Woodbridge man was located in a wooded area and arrested. He was charged with felony eluding, obstruction of justice, two counts of possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassascity.org. There were no incidents were reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.

