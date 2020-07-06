DUMFRIES AREA

SHOOTING INTO A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING

Antrim Cir., 3100 block, 1:10 a.m. June 28. A homeowner reported that she was asleep and woke to the sound of gunshots. Multiple rounds were fired into the residence through the exterior walls and windows. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Thunderbolt Rd., 18200 block, 5 p.m. June 26 to 6 a.m. June 29. A dishwasher was stolen from a home under construction, the water line was broken in the process of removing the dishwasher and a significant amount of water damage was reported on June 29.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ABDUCTION/ASSAULT

Cedar Branch Dr., 7700 block, 12:07 a.m. June 26. A man pushed a female acquaintance during an argument and took her cellphone when she attempted to call police. He then prevented her from leaving the residence, threw her cellphone on the ground and fled from the residence. The 41-year-old man from The Plains was arrested and charged with abduction, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, property damage and assault and battery.

MANASSAS AREA

ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDING/HIT AND RUN

Clifton St., 7900 block, 6:30 p.m. June 29. An argument escalated between a man and a female acquaintance at a residence. He struck the woman and bit a family member who attempted to intervene. The man fled the residence and crashed his vehicle into a parked vehicle. The 28-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of hit and run, domestic assault and battery, assault and driving without a license.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Belle Grae Dr., 7500 block, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. June 26. A residence was entered, spray-painted, and water was caused to overflow from the sinks onto the floors. Officers located two additional residences with damage from the overflowing water.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

RAPE

Woodbridge area, June 9-11. A man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl at a residence after inappropriately communicating with her via electronics. The 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested June 26 and charged with rape.

STRANGULATION/ASSAULT AND BATTERY

Neabsco Common Pl., 2700 block, 6:30 p.m. June 27. A man assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument and grabbed her by the throat multiple times. The 56-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

STRANGULATION

Allspice Ct., 12200 block, 1:47 a.m. June 29. A man struck a female acquaintance and put his hands around her throat. Afterward, the man was located outside the residence and arrested. The 44-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

Caton Hill Rd., 2500 block, 9 p.m. June 26. A man got into an argument with a male acquaintance that escalated when the man struck him. A family member attempted to intervene but was struck. He grabbed the acquaintance’s throat, then fled.

Basque Pl., 12500 block, 6:40 a.m. June 29. A man entered a residence by force, assaulted a female acquaintance then put his hands around her throat. The woman escaped and the 35-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation, burglary and domestic assault and battery.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Potomac Mills Rd., 14100 block, 9:44 p.m. June 29. Officers located a man with significant injuries. He and an acquaintance were involved in an argument that escalated when the acquaintance pushed him against a wall and struck his head on the ground multiple times. An investigation is ongoing.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14000 block, 8:13 p.m. June 29. A group of men attempted to enter a vehicle while the car owner was inside a business. He observed the incident and confronted the men. They demanded a ride and when the car owner refused, they assaulted him. An 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding and two counts of assault by mob.

ASSAULT AND BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Ferndale Rd., 14100 block, 8:49 p.m. June 28. A man was arrested during a traffic stop when police suspected he was under the influence of suspected illegal narcotics and resisted being detained. The 26-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance and intoxicated in public.

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Gableridge Turn, 1900 block, 4:30 a.m. June 24. A resident reported being awakened to the sound of a gunshot. The round, fired from a neighboring apartment, traveled through the ceiling and lodged into a kitchen floor above. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Officers contacted the occupants of the neighboring apartment and detected the odor of marijuana. A female became disorderly when police attempted to detain her, and after a brief struggle, she was taken into custody. A man inside the apartment was found in possession of the firearm used in the shooting, and he was in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. The 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of marijuana, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The 25-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with two counts of obstruction of justice.

SHOOTING INTO A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING

Michigan Rd., 15400 block, 10:30 p.m. June 27 to 7:45 a.m. June 28. Responding to a call for a shooting, police located a round that had entered a residence through the roof area and traveled through a ceiling and into a bedroom.

ASSAULT AND BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Opitz Blvd., 2300 block, 3:42 a.m. June 24. A man was reported acting disorderly in a parking lot at a medical center. After a brief struggle with police the 67-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and intoxicated in public.

ROBBERIES

Farm Creek Dr., 15100 block, 12:38 p.m. June 28. A muscular man pushed a pedestrian to the ground then robbed him of property and fled in a light-color sedan.

Old Bridge Rd., 3300 block, 4:10 p.m. June 27. A man arranged via the “Let Go” app to sell a 2003 BMW 530i. The “buyer” arrived in a white Ford F-250 truck with three males. The buyer and two of the males entered the man’s vehicle to test drive it. The fourth male followed in the pickup. While traveling on Smoketown Road, one of the males brandished a firearm and the car owner jumped out of the moving vehicle. He contacted police as both the vehicles sped down Smoketown Road toward Old Bridge Road. No injuries were reported. Police said the pickup truck was stolen in the District of Columbia earlier that day.

SHOOTING INTO A VEHICLE

Botts Ave., 13800 block, 7:54 p.m. June 28. A 17-year-old male driver reported he was driving when three people wearing masks stepped into the roadway in front of his vehicle, brandished a firearm and fired at his vehicle several times. They fled the area. No injuries were reported but his vehicle sustained damage.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Mohican Rd., 12300 block, 3 p.m. June 25. Two groups of individuals were involved in a verbal altercation on a middle school football field that escalated. During the encounter, multiple physical altercations occurred, and someone brandished a firearm and fired a round toward members of the other group. The groups fled and a witness reported the encounter to the school principal.

ARREST

Woodbridge area, June 30. A 16-year-old wood male was arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Woodbridge on March 19 and an attempted robbery on March 18. He was charged with vandalism, armed robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassascity.org. There were no incidents were reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.

