BRISTOW AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cottage Loop, 9000 block, 5 p.m. July 8. A citizen reported a firearm and holster were stolen from a residence between June 19 and July 7.

DUMFRIES AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 10:02 p.m. July 2. A woman assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument at a motel. The woman struck the acquaintance repeatedly with a glass bottle and struck another acquaintance that attempted to intervene. The female acquaintance was taken to a hospital with significant injuries. The 46-year-old Missouri woman was arrested July 3 and charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

SHOTS FIRED INTO A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 2-3:30 a.m. July 3. A resident reported that he awoke to the sound of gunshots. Shots were fired into the apartment through a window and traveled into the ceiling.

HAYMARKET AREA

BRANDISHING

James Madison Hwy., 4200 block, 6:30 p.m. July 3. A male went to a residence to buy goods for sale. A verbal altercation escalated between a man inside the residence and the buyer. During the encounter, the man inside brandished a handgun toward the buyer but someone at the residence intervened. The buyer went home and called police.

MANASSAS AREA

STRANGULATION

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 10:50 p.m. July 3. A man got into an argument with a male acquaintance, forced them to the ground, and wrapped a piece of clothing around the acquaintance’s neck. A 30-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with strangulation.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Leland Rd., 8400 block, 7:51 p.m. July 8. A man confronted a family member attempting to steal his tools. The verbal altercation escalated when the family member attempted to cut the man with a knife and struck him multiple times. The 31-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery and attempted petit larceny.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Dumfries Rd. near Bristow Rd., 2:58 p.m. July 2. A 19-year-old woman reported that she arranged a ride via a ride-hailing app just before 5 a.m. and during the ride, the driver exposed himself and sexually assaulted her. The woman was able to separate herself from the driver before arriving at the requested destination. No injuries were reported. The driver, a 27-year-old Waldorf man, fled.

INDECENT LIBERTIES/INDECENT EXPOSURE

Sudley Rd., 8300 block, 6:30 p.m. July 7. A man followed an 8-year-old girl shopping with her mother through a discount retail store and exposed himself to the girl. She immediately told her mother, who attempted to confront the man, but he fled. The 21-year-old Manassas man was located at his residence on Sharpsburg Court and charged with indecent liberties and indecent exposure.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Lisle Dr. and Jepson Dr., 12:50 p.m. July 6. A man was seen driving a blue sedan on Seymour Road toward Lisle Drive and holding a firearm out the window. No injuries or property damage were reported.

NOKESVILLE AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Parkgate Dr., 10800 block, 6:36 p.m. July 5. A homeowner reported that a bullet entered his home. While investigating, police heard additional rounds being fired and located the residence where the shooting occurred. A 28-year-old Woodbridge man and a 24-year-old Nokesville man were arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

TRIANGLE AREA

STRANGULATION

Melrose Ave., 3500 block, 8:30 p.m. July 3. A man and a female acquaintance got into an argument at an apartment and the man grabbed her throat. The woman attempted to call police, but the man threw her cellphone. The 35-year-old District man was arrested and charged with strangulation, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, domestic assault and battery, and destruction of property.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Laurel St., 1100 block, 12:20 a.m. July 6. A man struck and kicked a female acquaintance during an argument at a residence. He took her prescription medication, damaged property and fled.

Laurel St., 1100 block, July 5. A man assaulted an acquaintance and fled. On July 7, the 34-year-old Fredericksburg man was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, felony petit larceny and two counts of destruction of property.

Sea View Ave., 1100 block, 10:40 p.m. July 4. A woman assaulted a male acquaintance with a grill brush multiple times during an argument. She fled and the man was taken to a hospital with significant injuries. The 28-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Bentwood Ct., 14400 block, 6:19 p.m. July 4. A man struck an acquaintance in the head with a metal chair during an argument, then fled in a gray van. The injured man was rendered unconscious and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

STRANGULATION

Longview Dr., 1300 block, 1:45 a.m. July 3. A verbal altercation escalated at an apartment when a man struck a female acquaintance and put his hands around her throat. The 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERY/ASSAULT

Woodmark Dr., 2800 block, July 2. A man grabbed a woman’s hair during an argument, took her phone and struck her during an argument at an apartment. The woman escaped and the man fled. The 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on July 8 and charged with robbery, preventing summoning of law enforcement and domestic assault and battery

SHOTS FIRED INTO A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING

Penacle Ct., 5800 block, evening of July 4. A homeowner reported a bullet entered the residence through the roof and traveled to the ceiling. The round was located on a bathroom floor. No further damage was reported.

Statler Dr., 14700 block, 11:37 p.m. July 4. A resident reported that he awoke to the sound of gunshots. A bullet had entered through a bedroom wall and traveled to the attic. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

SHOTS FIRED INTO AN UNOCCUPIED VEHICLE

Statler Dr., 14800 block, 11:35 a.m. July 5. A vehicle owner reported that sometime between 11:30 p.m. July 4 and 11:30 a.m. July 5 their vehicle was struck by a bullet.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Mathews Dr., 14000 block, 5 a.m. July 5. A homeowner awoke to the sound of gunshots outside the residence. Shell casings were discovered the next day in the backyard. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

Tree House Dr., 2400 block, 9 p.m. July 4. Gunshots were heard in the area. The following day, a homeowner located a shell casing in the rear of his residence. No injuries or property damage were reported.

ATTEMPTED CARJACKING

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14100 block, 12:33 a.m. July 6. A 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted carjacking, assault and battery and intoxicated in public.

ROBBERY/ASSAULT

Woodmark Dr., 2800 block, 5 p.m. July 2. A man assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument at an apartment. The man grabbed the woman’s phone and fled when she attempted to call police.

ARREST

Caton Hill Rd., 2500 block, June 26. A man assaulted and strangled an acquaintance during an argument. On July 2, the 54-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and two counts of assault and battery.

BRANDISHING

Hornet Way, 13600 block, 3:05 a.m. July 3. A man reported to police that he saw a vehicle pull into a parking lot near his apartment and two unknown men exited and begin to argue. At one point, the man approached them. The verbal altercation escalated when one of the males brandished a firearm toward the resident. They fled in a dark red sedan.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Earlham Ct., 14500 block, 11:42 p.m. July 5. A short, thin male entered a fenced-in backyard at a residence wearing only a face mask and shoes. When a female resident confronted the man, he exposed himself then fled. A second woman also observed the man as he came out from behind a vehicle and exposed himself to her. He fled before police arrived.

Smoketown Rd., 14400 block, 11:48 a.m. July 3. A 21-year-old woman reported that a black SUV pulled up next to her three separate times. The third time, the woman observed the driver without clothes exposing himself to her. He made inappropriate gestures and drove off.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14100 block, 5:17 a.m. July 6. A food delivery driver arrived at a fast-food restaurant and observed a side door had been broken. Cash was reported missing.

Minnieville Rd., 13400 block, 9:20 a.m. July 8. Video surveillance footage showed at approximately 3:29 a.m., two masked individuals opened the church donation box by force inside the building. They took cash and fled.

Neabsco Rd., 16200 block, 8 a.m. July 1 to 3:30 a.m. July 3. A set of tools, DVD players and prescription medication were stolen from a residential vessel docked at a marina.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassascity.org. There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.