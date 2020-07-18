DUMFRIES AREA

ABDUCTION

Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 11 p.m. July 13. A man grabbed a female acquaintance several times during an argument and prevented her from leaving the room. A 39-year-old Dumfries man was arrested July 14 and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

HIT AND RUN ARREST

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Pine Bluff Dr., July 10. A hit-and-run crash occurred. A 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested July 13 and charged with the hit and run.

HAYMARKET AREA

ASSAULT/BRANDISHING

Piedmont Vista Dr., 7 a.m. July 9. Two males attacked a female security guard walking to her vehicle parked behind a security gatehouse. One of them brandished a firearm and the other had a knife. They fled and the guard contacted police.

MANASSAS AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Wortham Crest Cir., 11200 block, 9:12 p.m. July 12. A man was handling his handgun when a round discharged and traveled through a shared residential wall of the neighbor’s home. The bullet continued and entered an additional home through a second-story window. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. The 24-year-old Manassas man immediately checked on the welfare of his neighbors. He was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

TRIANGLE AREA

ROBBERY

Fuller Heights Rd., 18700 block, 1:30 a.m. July 16. A man entered a convenience store and took an item from a shelf. A store employee confronted the man when he attempted to leave without paying for the merchandise. The robber struck the clerk several times and fled on foot. The 37- year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with robbery.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Valleywood Dr. and Colebrook Lane, July 14. A 19-year-old Woodbridge man was shot and later died at a hospital. A second man with gunshot injuries is expected to recover. An investigation is ongoing.

STRANGULATION

Marina Way, 13100 block, 9 a.m. July 10. A woman reported that she and a male acquaintance were involved in verbal altercations at an apartment between July 6-9. The man assaulted and strangled her. When arrested, the 31-year-old Stafford man became disorderly and struck an officer with his shoe. He was charged with three counts of domestic assault and battery, larceny, strangulation, and assault and battery on law enforcement.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13900 block, 9:41 p.m. July 10. A male exited a parked vehicle and accosted a 34-year-old man. After a brief verbal encounter the male retrieved an object from his vehicle and struck the 34-year-old man. The injured man was taken to a hospital with significant injuries. The male fled in a vehicle driven by a female.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Mathews Dr., 14000 block, 11:20 p.m. July 11. During an argument at a residence a man struck a male family member multiple times and threw knives at him. The family member escaped injury. A 35-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

Meridian Dr., 14400 block, 6 p.m. July 13. A man got into a verbal altercation with a family member at a residence that escalated when he grabbed a metal tool and attempted to strike them.

ASSAULT

County Complex, unit block, 1 p.m. July 14. Three people at a demonstration were arrested after a physical altercation with a 72-year-old man. A 20-year-old Haymarket woman, 31-year-old Fredericksburg woman and a 20-year-old Gainesville man were charged with assault and battery. A 21-year-old male accomplice was charged with disorderly conduct.

ABDUCTION

Beaverwood Pl., 12100 block, 11:53 p.m. July 15. A 39-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested at a residence and charged with abduction and assault and battery.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Empire St. and Darbydale Ave., 11:30 p.m. July 15. Gunshots were reported in the area. Two men were seen leaving a wooded area and entering onto Empire Street near Dixon Court just before the gunshot was heard. No injuries or property damage were reported.

SHOOTING INTO AN UNOCCUPIED VEHICLE

Hyannis Lane, 12900 block, 3 p.m. July 11 to 6 p.m. June 12. A bullet entered a vehicle through the door frame on the passenger side. No injuries or other damage were reported.

ROBBERIES

Cridercrest Pl., 13500 block, 2:38 a.m. July 13. A group of males accosted a man in a parking lot at an apartment complex. One of the males brandished a firearm and demanded property. They took his wallet and the group fled in two vehicles.

Devils Reach Rd., 1300 block, 9:19 a.m. July 13. A male followed an employee into a fast-food restaurant. He brandished a handgun, shot a round into the ceiling of the restaurant, and demanded the safe to be opened. He took cash, demanded the employees go into the freezer area, then fled.

Royal Ct., 16500 block, Royal Ct., 8 p.m. July 13. A man arranged via the OfferUp app to buy a gaming system from a person. During the encounter, the seller brandished a firearm, took the man’s cash and fled.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT

Clipper Dr. area, July 2-13. Stickers depicting hate propaganda were located on multiple pieces of community property. Police believe the stickers were posted at random. They contained no threats and did not target anyone in the neighborhood.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Build America Dr., 14800 block, 9:45 p.m. July 10 to 6:45 a.m. July 11. Cash was stolen from a market entered by force.

Daniel Stuart Sq., 1900 block, 6:50 a.m. July 14. A cash register containing cash was stolen from a tobacco market entered by force.

Featherstone Rd., 1500 block, 3:28 a.m. July 14. Cash, a purse and other merchandise were stolen from a market entered by force. A male was seen fleeing in a dark-color vehicle.

Heron Way, 1600 block, June 10 and 9 p.m. July 10. A firearm and jewelry were stolen from a residence.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14300 block, 8 p.m. July 14 to 9:50 a.m. July 15. A cash register and lottery tickets were stolen from a business entered by force.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassascity.org. This incident was reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Cedar Ridge Dr., 10200 block, 6:48 a.m. July 14. A man stabbed a female acquaintance and fled. The woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. The 42-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during covid-19, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.