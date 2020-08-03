BRISTOW AREA

SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Rilda Pl., 9100 block, 7:55 p.m. July 26. A homeowner reported hearing a loud noise before observing a window in his living room break. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

DUMFRIES AREA

CARJACKING

Old Stage Rd., 16900 block, 1:39 p.m. July 23. A woman drove a male acquaintance to the area, and a verbal altercation escalated when he put his arm around her throat. The man forcefully took her vehicle. A 23-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with carjacking and strangulation.

ROBBERY

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 17000 block, 6:12 p.m. July 26. A woman presented a note to a cashier at a discount retail store. The note read that the woman was armed and demanded cash. The clerk complied, and the woman fled in a silver vehicle.

ARREST

Gentlewood Lane, 16900 block, July 28. A 19-year-old Dumfries man was arrested in connection with an incident at a discount retail store in Dumfries on May 13. He was charged with robbery, abduction, credit card fraud, assault and destruction of property.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

River Heritage Blvd. and Dominican Dr., 11:25 a.m. July 25. A vehicle approached a female pedestrian walking through a neighborhood. A male driver asked for directions, then exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures. The pedestrian confronted the driver, and he fled in the vehicle.

MANASSAS AREA

HOMICIDE

Golansky Blvd., 3000 block, 2:13 a.m. July 24. A large fight broke out in the parking lot of a restaurant after closing. Officers located a man suffering from stab wounds and rendered aid. The 28-year-old Dumfries man died of his injuries at a hospital.

STRANGULATION

Keara Ct., 7700 block, 12:50 a.m. July 29. A man grabbed a female acquaintance by the hair outside an apartment. He struck her several times and grabbed her by the throat. Several people intervened, and one of them drove the woman to a police station. A 22-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

STABBING

Prince Charles Ct., 7400 block, July 24. A man walking his dog near an apartment was stabbed. The man made it to an apartment and called police. The 22-year-old Manassas man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ASSAULTS

Rugby Rd., 8400 block, 7:47 a.m. July 25. A man struck a female acquaintance during an argument and put his hands around her throat. The woman escaped and called police, and the man fled.

Yorkshire Lane, 9100 block, 7:45 p.m. July 26. Responding to a domestic incident, officers heard an active altercation nearby a residence. A man assaulted a female victim and another family member, then actively refused to follow police commands. A 45-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on law enforcement, two counts of domestic assault and battery, obstruction of justice, and public toxication.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Sudley Rd., 8000 block, 9 p.m. July 24 to 10 a.m. July 25. Several storage units were entered by force at a storage rental facility.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

FELONY CHILD NEGLECT

Woodbridge area, 8:48 p.m. July 26. A resident reported that an acquaintance appeared intoxicated and unable to care for her three small children. A 30-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with three counts of child neglect and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. The children were turned over to a family member.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Greenwood Dr., 13600 block, 10:20 p.m. July 24. A man assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument at a residence. A 54-year-old man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

Potomac Vista Dr., 1200 block, 4:42 p.m. July 29. A man assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument at an apartment. He placed his hands around her throat and brandished a firearm toward her. When they separated, the man retrieved a knife and attempted to cut the woman. The man eventually fled.

ROBBERY

Gideon Dr., 14500 block, 3:10 a.m. July 25. Six people accosted a man behind a hotel and robbed him of cash at gunpoint. The group fled toward Telegraph Road.

BRANDISHING

Bridgeton Ct. and Mohican Rd., 10:29 p.m. July 28. A woman reported that while traveling on Mohican Road, another vehicle began to drive aggressively behind her. A verbal altercation escalated when the male driver of the other vehicle brandished a firearm. He eventually drove away. A 24-year-old Richmond man was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm, aggressive driving with intent to intimidate and disorderly conduct.

ARRESTS

Wetherburn Ct., 2900 block, July 26. A 24-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in connection with a May 22 assault of a female victim. He was charged with malicious wounding.

Kilbane Rd., 4700 block, July 21. A man assaulted an acquaintance during an argument and prevented her from exiting a vehicle. On July 23, a 64-year-old Triangle man was arrested and charged with abduction and assault and battery.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT

Mohican Rd., 12300 block, 2 p.m. July 23. A citizen observed a sign near the tennis courts at a middle school with words and images drawn on it, including a swastika. The graffiti did not appear to target anyone at the school.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Catalpa Ct., 15000 block, 1:44 p.m. July 26. Two male gunmen were seen firing handguns in the area, and two unoccupied vehicles were struck. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dettingen Pl., 2700 block, 6:37 p.m. July 23. A resident reported that someone attempted to enter her apartment by force through a sliding glass door.

Perchance Terr., 12700 block, 12:57 p.m. July 28. A man entered a residence through a front door without permission. Two residents confronted the man, who then fled empty-handed on foot. A 22-year-old Woodbridge man was located behind a shopping center and arrested. He was charged with burglary and escape without force.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassascity.org. These incidents were reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

HOMICIDE

Bruton Parish Ct., 8600 block, 10:12 p.m. July 30. Two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospitals, where one man died of his injuries. The other man was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe this was an isolated incident.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Liberia Ave., 9000 block, 9:57 p.m. July 25. A verbal altercation occurred inside a convenience store and continued outside the store. A man stabbed the other person with an unknown object and fled. The injured person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.