DUMFRIES AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Chesapeake Dr., 3100 block, 11:49 a.m. July 30. Residents heard an altercation and then a shot fired. Involved parties fled before police arrived. No injuries or property damage were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cliffbrook Ct., 15800 block, 2:21 a.m. Aug. 5. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

AD

AD

GAINESVILLE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Lee Hwy., 15000 block, 1:08 p.m. July 30. Two men were stabbed in a vehicle by a male acquaintance during an altercation. The men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 29-year-old Centreville man was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Heathcote Blvd., 13900 block, 5:11 p.m. Aug. 4. Two men were involved in a verbal altercation inside a grocery store. During the incident, one of the men lifted his coat and showed a holstered firearm. A 36-year-old Haymarket man was located later at his residence and issued a summons to appear for allegedly brandishing a firearm.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wellington Rd., 5400 block, 1:30 to 2:45 a.m. Aug. 4. Two men were seen on video surveillance forcibly entering multiple trailers at a landscaping business. They took several pieces of lawn care equipment and fled.

AD

AD

MANASSAS AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A MINOR ARREST

Manassas area, July 29. A 27-year-old Harrisonburg man was arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault of two girls at a residence in Manassas between December 2011 and December 2013. He was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy.

STABBING

Clifton St., 8000 block, 10:45 p.m. Aug. 1. A man was stabbed in the upper body when he attempted to stop a fight during a gathering at a residence. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Soldiers Ridge Cir., 11200 block, 10:45 p.m. July 31. A 22-year-old Manassas man was arrested after he allegedly threatened two male tow truck employees during a towing dispute. The man allegedly chased one of the employees around the tow truck and threatened him while armed with brass knuckles. He was charged with attempted malicious wounding.

ASSAULTS

Centreville Rd., 8000 block, 2:56 p.m. Aug. 2. A 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, allegedly assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument in a vehicle. The two separated and the man fled at a high speed in the vehicle.

AD

AD

Sudley Rd., 8000 block, 11:33 p.m. Aug. 3. A man allegedly confronted a female acquaintance at a grocery store and assaulted her. He also allegedly punched the glass door, causing it to break. The 36-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with abduction, domestic assault and battery, and destruction of property.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wheeler Ridge Dr., 11100 block, 6 p.m. July 31 to 6 a.m. Aug. 3. Construction materials were stolen from a home under construction.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Princedale Dr., 13500 block, 8:35 a.m. July 30. An argument escalated between two female occupants of a residence when one of them allegedly grabbed the other by the throat. A 34-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested when she allegedly attempted to flee from police and resisted arrest. She was charged with assault and battery on law enforcement, domestic assault and battery, and resisting arrest.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Brice St., 1300 block, 10:58 p.m. Aug. 1. Two unknown men confronted a male victim during a backyard gathering at a residence. One of the men cut the victim with a machete. Other attendees were sprayed with an eye irritant, and the two unknown men fled.

AD

AD

Prince William Pkwy. and Worth Ave., 8:22 a.m. July 31. A man riding a public transit bus cut another rider in the leg with a box cutter. The attacker exited the bus before police arrived. The injured rider, a 33-year-old man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

SHOOTING

Valley Stream Dr., 15200 block, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 1. Police located a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Michigan Rd., 15200 block, 1:03 p.m. Aug. 3. A woman was in her vehicle pulling away from the curb when a male acquaintance intentionally struck her vehicle from behind multiple times with his vehicle and attempted to force her off the roadway. The man eventually overturned his own vehicle and was taken to a hospital, treated and released. The woman was treated at the scene with minor injuries. Police have been unable to locate the man.

AD

AD

Potomac Vista Dr., 1200 block, 4:42 p.m. July 29. A man allegedly assaulted and strangled a female acquaintance during an argument at an apartment. The 20-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested July 31 and charged with strangulation, attempted malicious wounding, brandishing a firearm, domestic assault and battery, and larceny.

ROBBERY

Hylton Ave. and Armstead St., 9 p.m. Aug. 3. A male juvenile reported he met a man earlier in the day to sell a pair of shoes. The man struck the juvenile in the face and two other male attackers joined in the assault. They fled with the boy’s shoes. Minor injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dale Blvd., 4300 block, 2:47 a.m. July 31. An attempt was made to enter a pawnshop by force. Jewelry was also stolen from a jewelry store entered by force on the same block.

AD

AD

Hornet Way, 13600 block, 9:42 p.m. Aug. 2. A resident reported that upon returning to his apartment, he observed his neighbor’s front door open with signs of forced entry. Nothing was reported missing.

Rivanna Ct., 3100 block, 2:52 p.m. July 29. A 28-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested July 31 and charged with burglary with intent to commit assault, assault and battery, and destruction of property.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassascity.org. There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.