DUMFRIES AREA

ARREST

Bayou Bend Cir., 17400 block, June 7. A man assaulted a female acquaintance at a residence. The woman reported significant injuries. On Aug. 8, a 26-year-old Hyattsville man was arrested in Fairfax County and charged with malicious wounding.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 17400 block, 2:03 a.m. Aug. 10. Cash was stolen from a restaurant entered by force through the front door.

GAINESVILLE AREA

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY/MINOR

Gainesville area, July 5-6. A female juvenile was sexually assaulted at a hotel by a male acquaintance. A 50-year-old Warrenton man was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of indecent liberties by custodian and object sexual penetration.

MANASSAS AREA

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Sunnygate Dr., 8600 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 6 to 6 a.m. Aug. 7. More than 100 storage units were entered by force at a self-storage facility. It is not known if property was stolen.

TRIANGLE AREA

ROBBERY

Fuller Heights Rd., 18700 block, 12:45 a.m. Aug. 8. A male entered a convenience store and demanded cash and tobacco products at gunpoint. The clerk complied and the robber fled.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Westminister Lane, 14300 block, 8:57 a.m. Aug. 5. A man struck a female acquaintance several times during an argument at an apartment and fled. The 33-year-old Stafford man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Michigan Rd., 15200 block, 1:03 p.m. Aug. 3. During an argument, a man intentionally struck a female acquaintance’s vehicle from behind with his vehicle multiple times. The 59-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with attempted malicious wounding.

ASSAULT

Patamon Way, 13000 block, 2:19 a.m. Aug. 8. A man assaulted a person at an apartment during an argument. The 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with burglary and assault.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Balsam and Walnut streets, 9:47 p.m. Aug. 8. Gunshots were fired into the air from the passenger side of a Ford Mustang traveling on Walnut Street toward Colchester Road. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Darbydale Ave., 14700 block, 9:19 p.m. Aug. 6. Callers reported a large group of individuals were fighting in the area, and multiple gunshots were heard before the group dispersed in various vehicles. Officers located several shell casings in the roadway. Two residences were reportedly struck during the encounter. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

Old Kings and Powder Hunter roads, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Two men exited a vehicle in pursuit of another man running toward a wooded path. Shots were fired and the men fled. No injuries or property damage were reported.

ROBBERIES

Beacon Ridge Dr., 15100 block, 10:48 p.m. Aug. 8. Four armed men entered an apartment by force. Occupants confronted the intruders and an altercation ensued. The intruders assaulted them, took property and fled.

Featherstone Rd., 1700 block, 3:40 a.m. Aug. 10. Three males entered a convenience store, and two approached the counter while one stayed by the door. The three men brandished firearms, then demanded cash and tobacco products. The clerk complied and the three males fled.

Gordon Blvd., 12500 block, 10:46 p.m. Aug. 10. Two thin men entered a convenience store, went behind the counter, and demanded cash at gunpoint. The clerk complied and the men fled.

Minnieville Rd., 13500 block, 2:31 a.m. Aug. 9. Two men accosted a male pedestrian and one of them tried to take his cellphone. When they couldn’t take the cellphone they threw an unknown liquid on the pedestrian and fled.

ARREST

Barnabas Trail, 15200 block, Aug. 7. A 28-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in connection with a strong-armed robbery on Jan. 19 at a residence. He was charged with robbery and malicious wounding by mob. Two accomplices were arrested by Richmond City Police on Jan. 28.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrows Lane, 11700 block, midnight July 15 to 4:41 p.m. Aug. 6. Jewelry, clothing, gaming systems, a television and home goods were stolen from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry.

Fox Ridge Ct., 2500 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 9. A gaming system, a computer, jewelry and cash were stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked front door.

Fullerton Rd., 14300 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 9. Jewelry, a camera and several computers were stolen from a residence entered by force through a side door.

William Bayliss Ct., 15600 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 8. A man observed two females on his video surveillance camera attempting to enter his residence through a basement door. No entry was made and nothing was reported missing.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassascity.org. There were no incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.