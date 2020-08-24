MANASSAS AREA

ASSAULT

Nova Way, 6900 block, 1:12 a.m. Aug. 14. A 34-year-old Manassas man was arrested at a motel after he assaulted a female acquaintance during an argument and prevented her from leaving. He was charged with abduction, domestic assault and battery and preventing the summoning of law enforcement.

STRANGULATION

Balls Ford Rd., 11200 block, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 15. A man grabbed a female acquaintance by the neck at a hotel during a verbal altercation. The 38-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and preventing the summoning of law enforcement.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

Community Dr., 8200 block, 11:53 p.m. Aug. 14. A 27-year-old Manassas man attempted to strike officers with his vehicle during a traffic stop. He sped off, then abandoned the vehicle on foot.

ATTEMPTED ARMED ROBBERY

Colton Lane, 7400 block, 12:49 a.m. Aug. 19. Two men assaulted and attempted to rob a man at gunpoint, then fled. The 35-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Cass Pl., 7600 block, 10:16 a.m. Aug. 13. A man retrieved a firearm from the glove box of a vehicle during an argument with an acquaintance. He fired several rounds striking the vehicle. No injuries were reported. A 31-year-old Manassas Park man was arrested later that day and charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Blackburn Ridge Dr., 7700 block, noon July 26 to noon Aug. 11. Door handles were stolen from a home under construction entered through an attached garage.

NOKESVILLE AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Garman Dr., 12600 block, 4:40 p.m. Aug. 16. Responding for shots fired, police located damage to the trim of a window consistent with being struck by a round and determined that the rounds were coming from a nearby residence. A 24-year-old Columbia man and a 21-year-old Derwood man were each charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

TRIANGLE AREA

ARREST

Fuller Heights Rd., 18700 block, Aug. 8. A man robbed a convenience store of cash and tobacco products at gunpoint, then fled. The 29-year-old Alexandria man was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with robbery, possession of a firearm in the commission of felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

HOMICIDE ARRESTS

Beechtree Lane, 2800 block, Aug. 14. A 23-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested for shooting and killing a man during an argument in Woodbridge near Valleywood Drive and Colebrook Lane on July 14. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Evansdale Rd., 4600 block, Aug. 14. A 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested in connection with a stabbing homicide that occurred 2:13 a.m. July 24 in a parking lot outside a restaurant on Golansky Boulevard. He was charged with second-degree murder.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Galt Ct., 16600 block, 12:15 a.m. Aug. 17. A man struck a female acquaintance several times during an argument. The assault caused the woman’s 10-month-old son to fall out of her arms. He assaulted two people that attempted to intervene, then fled. The 26-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, child abuse, domestic assault and battery, and assault and battery.

STRANGULATIONS

Crest Dr., 16000 block, 10:33 p.m. Aug. 14. A man pushed a female acquaintance during an argument at a residence and grabbed her neck. A family member intervened and separated the man and woman. The 48-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

Madrigal Dr., 14200 block, 11:55 p.m. Aug. 17. A man pushed a 16-year-old male acquaintance during an argument and grabbed him by the neck. He then grabbed a knife and threw it at a family member. The 28-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with strangulation, attempted malicious wounding, and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Lestric Lane, 14000 block, 3:26 p.m. Aug. 16. Police responded to a call for a suspicious person and determined the man was wanted. The 45-year-old Woodbridge man resisted arrested and was charged with assault and battery and obstruction of justice.

ABDUCTION

Lynn St., 1600 block, 10:46 p.m. Aug. 15. Two male acquaintances got into an argument that escalated at a residence when one of the men brandished a firearm and prevented the acquaintance from leaving. The 26-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Foxlair Dr., 2900 block, 9:56 p.m. Aug. 15. Gunshots were reported at an apartment complex. Police located a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ROBBERIES

Jefferies Rd. and Saxophone Way, 9:39 p.m. Aug. 14. Three men accosted a male pedestrian walking along a path. They robbed him of property and assaulted the pedestrian, then fled.

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 12:11 p.m. Aug. 13. Two men entered a jewelry store and pushed an employee out of the way when she opened a jewelry case. They grabbed multiple watches and fled.

Village Dr., 14400 block, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12. A man drove an 18-year-old female acquaintance to an area where she was accosted by three women. They assaulted the female, took her property and fled. The female reported significant injuries from the incident.

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

Dale Blvd., 4100 block, 9:09 p.m. Aug. 16. Two men accosted a male pedestrian. One of them brandished a knife and demanded his property. The pedestrian escaped and fled to a nearby business to report the crime.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT

Westchester Dr., 9000 block, July 28 and Aug. 10. Suspicious brochures containing racially disparaging comments were found near a residence.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Ave., 14800 block, 1 a.m. Aug. 13. A citizen awoke to a loud noise near one of the bedrooms of the home. Someone attempted to enter the residence through a bedroom window. A broken table was also located below the window. No entry was made and no property damage was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14900 block, 4:06 a.m. Aug. 19. A drugstore was entered, and an attempt was made to enter the pharmacy area by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Neabsco Rd., 16200 block, 6 a.m. Aug. 15 to 4 a.m. Aug. 17. Tools and camera accessories were stolen from a residential vessel slipped at a marina.

Sunny Ridge Ct., 15000 block, 8 a.m. Aug. 13 to 9 a.m. Aug. 17. Electronics, clothing, and firearms were stolen from an apartment entered by force through a window.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassascity.org. This incident was reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

ROBBERY/ASSAULT BY MOB

Buckner Rd., 9800 block, 2:03 a.m. Aug. 15. Three men assaulted and robbed a male pedestrian of his wallet and fled. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.