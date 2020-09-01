GAINESVILLE AREA

ASSAULT & BATTERY ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Lee Hwy. near Webb Dr., 12:18 a.m. Aug. 21. A 32-year-old Culpeper woman was arrested after officers conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation. While the woman was placed under arrest, a slight scuffle occurred. She was charged with assault and battery, obstruction of justice, DUI 2nd, unreasonable refusal and possession of illegal narcotics.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Lattany Ct., 14500 block, 11:30 p.m. Aug. 23. A person entered a residence by damaging a sliding-glass door. Personal paperwork, money, credit cards, a cellphone and a backpack were stolen.

MANASSAS AREA

ARREST

Koman Cir., 11000 block, 9:58 p.m. Aug. 24. Police responded to a report of shots being fired during a verbal altercation. Several rounds were fired into the air, causing people to disperse. Additional shots were heard fired nearby. A male was wounded. A 23-year-old Manassas man was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, false identity to law enforcement and brandishing.

Sudley Rd., 8100 block, 12:20 a.m. Aug. 26. A 41-year-old man was placed into custody for public intoxication and warrants. While being transported to an adult detention center, the man attempted to bite and kick an officer. He was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with assault and battery of an officer and public intoxication.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Community Dr. and Irongate Way, 10:59 a.m. Aug. 22. In what began as a verbal altercation, an acquaintance of a 53-year-old man brandished a knife and cut the man before hitting him several times.

ROBBERY

Roxbury Ave., 7300 block, 1:02 p.m. Aug. 22. Two individuals approached a man. One grabbed the man, while the other began striking him and unsuccessfully attempted to take his property. The individuals fled on foot.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Brewers Spring Rd., 11800 block, 4:46 a.m. Aug. 21. Police responded to a shots fired call at a nearby business. A green SUV and black sedan were parked in the lot when the driver of the sedan exited his vehicle and fired a round of shots in the air. Both vehicles fled. Later, the man returned to the scene and pretended to be a police officer but refused to give his name. No injuries or property damage were reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Keara Ct., 7700 block, 1:57 a.m. Aug. 23. An individual attempted to enter an apartment through a bedroom window while a resident was inside. No entry was made, and no property was stolen or damaged.

TRIANGLE AREA

ARREST

Kilmer Ln., 18100 block, 4:40 p.m. Aug. 26. Residents reported shots fired and identified a white SUV fleeing the scene. Authorities spotted a vehicle fitting the description and attempted to make a traffic stop. A high-speed chase ensued, leading to the driver losing control of the SUV and striking several other vehicles at an intersection. The vehicle was later identified as stolen. Three individuals were arrested on Aug. 26 in the case. A 50-year-old Woodbridge man was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting near a school, possession of a firearm by a felon, grand a larceny, eluding police, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and altering the serial number on a firearm. An 18-year-0ld Woodbridge man was charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun, obstruction of justice and receipt of stolen property. A 37-year-old Triangle man was charged with receipt of stolen property.

NOKESVILLE AREA

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Nokesville Rd., 10900 block, 2:26 a.m. Aug. 20. Two masked individuals damaged property by breaking a glass window before damaging a security camera. No entry was made, and no property was stolen.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Armstead St. and Congress St., 1:30 a.m. Aug. 26. Police responded after residents reported gunfire in the area. Several shell casings were found. No injuries or property damage was reported.

ARRESTS

Warren Dr., 1800 block, 10:24 p.m. Aug. 22. A man and woman were in a physical altercation. A 31-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested the same day, and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

Prince William Pkwy., 2800 block, 11:30 p.m. Aug. 21. A man attempted to leave a business without paying his bill and was confronted by the businesses manager. The man attempted to strike the manager, and police were called. The man kicked an officer in the chest while being taken into custody. The 55-year-old man from Dallas was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with assault and battery on an officer and attempted assault.

Rapid Ln., 3500 block, August 24. A search warrant was issued for a residence connected to an investigation involving child pornography. A 69-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Bay Vista Dr., 14100 block, 5:08 p.m. Aug. 24. A man and woman were involved in a verbal altercation, when the man grabbed the woman by the neck. A 22-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

STRANGULATION

Kellogg Dr., 4700 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 21. A man struck a female acquaintance, knocking her to the ground, before grabbing her by the neck during a verbal altercation. The man brandished a weapon before fleeing in the victim’s car. No arrest has been made.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Black Forest Ln., 12700 block, 1:47 a.m. Aug. 27. Police responded to investigate a shooting after a 31-year-old man was hit while with a group of individuals in a parking lot. No additional injuries were reported, and no property was damaged.

ROBBERIES

Dale Blvd., 4100 block, 1:57 a.m. Aug. 20. Two individuals attempted to enter a place of business by breaking a glass door. The alarm was activated, causing them to flee on foot. No entry was made, and no property was stolen.

Forestdale Rd. and Falmouth Dr., 8:51 p.m. Aug. 23. Two individuals approached a male juvenile who was looking to purchase shoes. One of the individuals brandished a weapon and demanded property. The individuals stole property and fled.

Brentwood Ct., 14400 block, 10:40 p.m. Aug. 22. A pizza delivery man was making a delivery when he was approached by three individuals. One of the individuals took the pizza, pushed the man to the ground and fled on foot.

THEFT/BREAK-INS

Harbor Dr., 12800 block, 3:26 p.m. Aug. 17. Entry was made into a commercial building through an unsecured window. An unknown amount of tip money was stolen, and a window screen was also damaged.

Noble Fir Ct., 2800 block, 4:43 p.m. Aug. 19. Entry was made into an unsecured garage. Two bicycles were stolen.

Dale Blvd., 4100 block, 1:57 a.m. Aug. 20. An alarm was activated and a glass doorway damaged at a business. Surveillance footage revealed two individuals damaged the property but did not enter the business before fleeing on foot. No property was stolen.

BOMB THREATS

Spriggs Rd., 14000 block, 6:17 p.m. Aug. 21. A message was left on the voice mail at a place of worship, with improper language and the threat of a bomb. No bombs were located. Earlier that evening, officers responded to a threatening message that was reported to have occurred at the Jewish Temple of Congregation Ner Shalom located at 14010 in Woodbridge earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that a message was left on the temple’s voice mail including inappropriate language and the threat of a bomb. A police K-9 responded and searched the area for any bombs, but none were located. At this time, the threat appears to be isolated to this place of worship. The investigation continues.

Liberty Hill Ct., 5700 block, 1:47 p.m. Aug. 24. The principal of an elementary school received an email indicating there was a bomb and threatening violence. This was an isolated event.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassascity.org. This incidents reported by Manassas police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-257-8000.

ARRESTS

Regiment Dr., 10300 block, 12:59 p.m. Aug. 26. A man followed a female into a public restroom, shoved her and grabbed her by the arm. A 22-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with attempted abduction, assault and battery.

Bruton Parish Ct., 8600 block, 6:11 p.m. Aug. 26. While attempting to take the man into custody, he kicked an officer and caused damage to the back window of a police cruiser. An 18-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on an officer of the law, resisting arrest and destruction of property.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassasparkpolice.com. There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.