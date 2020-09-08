DUMFRIES AREA

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Golden Gate Way, 4300 block, 11:18 p.m. Aug. 30. A person in a black SUV with tinted windows drove past a woman’s residence at a slow rate of speed and brandished a firearm, then drove away. No shots were fired, and no one was reported injured.

MANASSAS AREA

CARJACKING

Bull Run Rd. and Yorkshire Lane, 3:33 p.m. Sept. 1. A man assaulted a female driver who had sustained a flat tire and was waiting for assistance. He took the woman’s vehicle, dragging her a short distance, and drove away. The woman suffered minor injuries. The stolen vehicle was located a short time later in Manassas City. On Sept. 2, a 41-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with carjacking, grand larceny and destruction of property. A 24-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was charged with grand larceny and destruction of property.

ARREST

Centreville Rd., 8000 block, Aug. 2. A woman reported that she and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. On Aug. 30, the 27-year-old North Carolina man was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Fairmont Ave., 9800 block, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 30. A citizen awoke to the sound of gunshots. Several shell casings were located in the road. No injuries or property damage were reported.

TRIANGLE AREA

ABDUCTION/ASSAULT

Graham Park Rd., 300 block, 6:27 a.m. Aug. 27. A man drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk to confront a female acquaintance. He struck her, grabbed her by the throat and attempted to force her into his vehicle before a citizen intervened. The woman was taken to a hospital with significant injuries. The 39-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation, malicious wounding, stalking and domestic assault and battery.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

RAPE ARREST

Woodbridge area, Aug. 25. A man sexually assaulted a female acquaintance at a residence. The 24-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested August 28 and charged with two counts of rape.

CHILD ABUSE/ABDUCTION

Greenwood Dr., 13700 block, 1:40 a.m. Sept. 2. A man got into a verbal altercation with a female acquaintance that escalated. The man held the woman’s arm and attempted to take the 6-week-old baby she was holding. As a result, the baby fell to the ground. The woman scooped up the baby and fled. The 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with abduction, child abuse, domestic assault and battery and destruction of property.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Horner Rd., 1300 block, 3:09 a.m. Aug. 30. A citizen reported a white pickup truck with multiple occupants pull up next to a group of people standing in a parking lot. A verbal altercation escalated when one of the occupants of the vehicle brandished a firearm toward the group. The vehicle and the group of people dispersed before police arrived.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Dabshire Way, 10700 block, 6:12 p.m. Aug. 31. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area, and bullet casings were located in the road.

Manassas

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Bruton Parish Ct., 8600 block, 6:11 p.m. Aug. 26. Responding to a report about a fight, police located a man with an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction. He resisted arrest when officers attempted to take him into custody, then kicked an officer and kicked the back window of a police cruiser several times, which caused the window to detach from the door frame. The 18-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and destruction of property.

ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION/ASSAULT

7th Regiment Dr., 10300 block, 12:59 p.m. Aug. 26. A male assaulted a female in a restroom at a community pool. The woman escaped and called police. The 22-year-old Manassas man was arrested nearby and charged with abduction and assault and battery.

Manassas Park

ROBBERY

Centreville Rd., 8400 block, 6:40 p.m. Aug. 28. A person sustained multiple injuries during a robbery at a check cashing business.