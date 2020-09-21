BRISTOW AREA

THEFT/BURGLARY

Valley View Dr., 11100 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 12 to 4:30 a.m. Sept. 14. An attempt was made to enter a post office by force.

DUMFRIES AREA

ABDUCTION/ASSAULT

Harwood Oaks Ct., 16600 block, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 13. A verbal altercation escalated at an apartment when a man assaulted a female acquaintance. The 30-year-old Dumfries man was arrested and charged with abduction, domestic assault and battery, obstruction of justice and intoxicated in public.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Antrim Cir., 3000 block, 3:40 a.m. Sept. 11. A resident heard the rear sliding glass door open at a residence and observed a hand reaching for the interior door handle. The residence notified a family member, who contacted police. The person fled empty-handed.

GAINESVILLE AREA

ABDUCTION

James Madison Hwy. near Lee Hwy., 2:24 p.m. Sept. 10. A male driver got into an altercation with a 16-year-old female acquaintance. He struck her in the head while holding his cellphone. When the female attempted to exit the vehicle, the man grabbed her arm and held her inside. She was able to escape the vehicle, and the man fled.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST

Northington Ct., Sept. 11. A 43-year-old Gainesville man was arrested following an investigation into the possession of child pornography that began Oct. 3, 2019. He was charged with possession of child pornography and nine counts of possession of child pornography: second or subsequent offense.

MANASSAS AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Mike Garcia Dr., 9000 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 16. A man struck a male with a glass bottle during an argument in a parking lot. The male went to a hospital with significant injuries. A 34-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

ASSAULT/ABDUCTION

Kodiak Ct., 7000 block, 11:04 p.m. Sept. 13. A man got into an argument with a female acquaintance outside a residence. He struck the woman, took her cellphone, and grabbed her throat several times. During the encounter, he refused to let her leave. The 39-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation, domestic assault and battery and obstruction of justice.

ARREST

Guilford Lane, 4100 block, Sept. 15. A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was charged in an assault that occurred in Manassas on July 25. He was charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

ROBBERIES

Crooked Branch Ct. and Hersch Farm Lane area, 11 p.m. Sept. 11. A 17-year-old male arranged to buy marijuana via social media. The 17-year-old was approached by two men who struck and kicked him. The men took cash and fled in a black sedan driven by a third accomplice. The injured teenager went to a hospital for treatment of significant injuries.

Dublin Dr., 7600 block, noon Sept. 12. A male exited a vehicle and accosted a male pedestrian at gunpoint, demanding he get inside the vehicle. Once the pedestrian was inside, the male and an accomplice demanded cash. The pedestrian complied, and the male and his accomplice fled.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Centreville Rd., 8000 block, 1:42 a.m. Sept. 11. Video surveillance showed a light-colored vehicle pulling into a parking lot at a vape store, where eight people exited the vehicle and forcibly entered the business. A cash register, tobacco products, a printer, a monitor and cash were stolen.

Mint Spring Ct., 7500 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 14 to 7:49 a.m. Sept. 15. A refrigerator and an oven were stolen from a residence under construction. A large quantity of shutters were taken from outside another residence also under construction on the same street.

West Point Ct., 7800 block, 12:50 a.m. Sept. 10. Video surveillance showed a person entering a fenced backyard. The person entered the residence through a back door. A key was reported missing.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Bowes Lane, 2800 block, 1:58 a.m. Sept. 12. A verbal altercation between a man and a male acquaintance escalated when the man brandished a firearm and shot and wounded the acquaintance. The 30-year-old Stafford man turned himself in to police Sept. 16. He was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

ROBBERY

Horner Rd., 1400 block, 10:12 p.m. Sept. 14. A man accosted a female acquaintance, struck her and pushed her to the ground, then took her backpack. The 36-year-old Winchester man was located with the stolen backpack and arrested. He was charged with robbery.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATIONS

Buffalo Ct., 3500 block, 4:49 p.m. Sept. 14. An unknown male walked up to a letter carrier and shot him in the lower body, then fled. The letter carrier was flown to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Sherwood Pl., 16500 block, 2:54 p.m. Sept. 12. Responding to a call for shots fired, officers located a man outside a residence suffering from gunshot injuries. The man was flown to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that, shortly after a verbal altercation between two groups, an occupant in a dark color vehicle drove past the residence and fired toward the man, striking him in the lower body.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Carter Lane, 1700 block, 7:57 p.m. Sept. 17. An altercation was heard at a park, and several gunshots were fired. No injuries or property damage were reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Cardinal Dr. and Beau Ridge Dr., 5:40 p.m. Sept. 12. A man exposed himself to a male pedestrian with his young daughter. During the investigation police learned the same person exposed himself to the pedestrian on Aug. 29 and exposed himself to a group of other people. A 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with indecent liberties and six counts of indecent exposure.

Veterans Dr., 14300 block, 4:50 p.m. Sept. 11. A woman was driving through a park when she noticed a man with his pants down. He made an obscene gesture toward her and left the area.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ambergate Dr., 15400 block, 5:39 a.m. Sept. 11. Residents heard the rear screen door open and someone attempting to enter the home. No entry was made, and no property was reported missing.

Fortuna Ct., 3800 block, 3:34 a.m. Sept. 11. A naked man attempted to enter a residence by force and woke up the homeowner. No entry was made, and the naked man was located nearby. The 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, two counts of destruction of property, indecent exposure, and intoxicated in public.

Kassel Cir., 4600 block, 3-5 p.m. Sept. 13. A laptop was stolen from a residence entered through an unlocked garage.

Manassas

These incidents were reported by Manassas police.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Grant Ave., 8700 block, 5:15 p.m. Sept. 13. A man got into an argument with two women, stole a necklace from the neck of one of the women and cut her finger with a knife. The women pursued the man, and he threw a trash can at them and fled.

ROBBERY

Dumfries Rd., 10400 block, 5:53 a.m. Sept. 12. Three men got into an altercation with another man at a convenience store. They grabbed his necklace and fled.

Manassas Park

There were no incidents reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living.