DUMFRIES AREA

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 20. During an argument in a parking lot, a man retrieved a firearm from his SUV and brandished it toward another male. Security guards from a nearby business intervened and separated them. As the armed man was leaving in his vehicle, he fired multiple rounds. No injuries were reported.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Dumfries Shopping Plaza, 18000 block, 2:31 a.m. Sept. 20. A 23-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm, and public intoxication.

MANASSAS AREA

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Liberia Ave., 8800 block, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19. A male and a female in a vehicle accosted a 67-year-old man in a parking lot. They got into an argument that escalated when the male retrieved a firearm and threatened the older man with it. As the older man fled in his vehicle, the male fired rounds toward the vehicle. No injuries or property damage were reported.

ARRESTS

Rebel Walk Dr., 7800 block, 1:03 a.m. Sept. 21. Three masked men entered a residence and brandished firearms at two women and two men. The three men prevented the occupants from leaving or contacting police, then took property and fled. Three males, 18, 21, and 17, of New York, were arrested and charged with abduction, burglary and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

NOKESVILLE AREA

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Leary St., 14500 block, 12:21 p.m. Sept. 22. A man threatened a female acquaintance with a knife and firearm during an argument. He kicked the acquaintance and fired a round into a residence. A 51-year-old Nokesville man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No injuries were reported.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Woodbridge area, Sept. 17. A 17-year-old girl reported that she awoke to a male acquaintance standing over her. He refused to leave and began inappropriately touching her and refused to let her leave the room. He grabbed her throat and sexually assaulted the girl before family members intervened and he fled. The 18-year-old Manassas man was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with abduction, object sexual penetration, sexual assault, burglary, and assault and battery.

CARJACKING

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 13400 block, 11:45 p.m. Sept. 17. Two men accosted a man in a parking lot. They struck him, took his cellphone and keys, and fled in his vehicle. On Sept. 18, two men, 20 and 22, of Delaware, were arrested and charged with carjacking. The 20-year-old was additionally charged with petit larceny.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Mapledale Ave., 13600 block, 9:02 p.m. Sept. 18. A man was seen in possession of a rifle-style weapon in a parking lot. He fired multiple rounds as he left the parking lot and while driving down the roadway. On Sept. 19, a 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting from a vehicle, carrying a weapon in public with over 20 capacity magazine, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and driving under the influence.

Neabsco Common Pl., 2500 block, 4:08 p.m. Sept. 18. A man in a parking lot fired a round that traveled through the rear passenger door of an unoccupied vehicle and shattered the window. No injuries were reported. The 30-year-old Hyattsville man was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and destruction of property.

ROBBERIES

Horner Rd., 1100 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 8. A man and woman in a hotel room got into an argument with an acquaintance that escalated when the acquaintance struck the man and demanded cash. He took their cellphones and fled. The 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with robbery, petit larceny, possession of narcotics, and assault and battery.

Jefferson Davis Hwy. and Blackburn Rd., 10:45 a.m. Sept. 22. A 25-year-old Dumfries man was arrested after he assaulted a person during an argument and took the person’s cellphone. He was charged with robbery.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Fallbrook Lane, 14200 block, 3:01 a.m. Sept. 20. A homeowner reported that she awoke to the sound of her front glass door being broken. The homeowner yelled out but did not see anyone inside the residence.

Manassas

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassascity.org. There were no incidents reported by Manassas police. For information, call 703-257-8000.

Manassas Park

For information on operating procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, visit manassasparkpolice.com. This incident was reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-361-1136.