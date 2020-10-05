BRISTOW AREA

ASSAULT

Cottage Loop, 9000 block, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25 to noon Sept. 26. A person attempted to enter a residence by force through a damaged garage door.

DUMFRIES AREA

ROBBERY

Porters Inn Dr., 16900 block, 4-7 a.m. Sept. 25. Four men assaulted and robbed a man of his cellphone, charging cord, clothing, wallet and portable GPS unit.

MANASSAS AREA

ASSAULT

Ashland Ave., 8000 block, 3:41 a.m. Sept. 25. Investigating a call for a domestic dispute, officers arrested a 36-year-old Manassas man at an apartment and charged him with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Van Doren and Bethel roads, 11:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Citizens heard gunshots. Police located shell casings on Sept. 23. No injuries or property damage were reported.

STALKING AND BRANDISHING

Caraway Cir., 10800 block, 11:46 p.m. Sept. 24. A man showed up at a residence of a female acquaintance. When the woman told the man to leave, he brandished a firearm. Police discovered numerous messages sent by the woman to the man over the past month, telling him not to contact her. The 32-year-old Manassas man was arrested and charged with stalking, brandishing, and carrying a concealed weapon.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Buttercup Pl., 10800 block, 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 29. An attempt was made to enter an apartment through the front door. No entry was made, and nothing was reported missing.

Sudley Rd., 7400 block, 12:36 a.m. Sept. 25. A person entered a wireless electronics business by force but fled empty-handed when the alarm activated.

Sunnyslope Dr., 9500 block, 4:58 p.m. Sept. 26. A woman awoke to find that a person had entered her home, and upon leaving the residence, she observed her vehicle running and a man in the driver’s seat. The homeowner confronted the man, who then fled on foot. A computer and jewelry were stolen from inside the home, while a purse was taken from inside the vehicle.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

MALICIOUS WOUNDING BY MOB

Sherbrooke Cir., 3600 block, 7:54 p.m. Sept. 24. An argument escalated between a man and a male acquaintance. Two accomplices arrived to join the male, and the three punched and kicked the man. He was taken to a hospital with significant injuries. A 17-year-old Woodbridge male was arrested Sept. 27 and charged as a juvenile with malicious wounding by mob.

ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT

Alabama Ave. and Alaska Rd., 11:30 p.m. Sept. 24. A man actively interfered with a police investigation and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. When officers attempted to place the man in the police vehicle, he actively resisted and kicked an officer. After a brief struggle, he was placed inside the police vehicle. The 26-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, assault and battery on law enforcement, and intoxicated in public.

SHOOTING INTO A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING

Greenacre Dr., 13400 block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Residents reported hearing gunshots, then seeing a white BMW sedan fleeing the area. Police located a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury. He was taken to a hospital with significant injuries. Apparently, rounds were fired into the home through a basement window and struck the man. Police report the incident does not appear to be random.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Chinkapin Oak Lane, 16700 block, 11:12 p.m. Sept. 29. Residents at an apartment complex reported hearing gunshots and seeing a Honda sedan flee the area. Two unoccupied vehicles were located with damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. While the shooting was being investigated, a man arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot injury. He was in the area when he heard gunshots and ran but was struck by a bullet.

ASSAULTS

Pinon Ct., 14600 block, 1:25 a.m. Sept. 26. A man knocked on the door of a residence and assaulted the resident that opened the door. The resident observed three men assaulting him when one of them stepped inside the doorway of the home. The resident closed the door, and the men fled empty-handed.

Seville Cir., 2600 block, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 24. A domestic assault occurred, and a man grabbed a woman’s throat during the incident. He fled before police arrived. The 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with strangulation and domestic assault and battery.

BRANDISHING

Neabsco Creek Ct., 2400 block, 1:22 p.m. Sept. 26. A man on a skateboard struck a vehicle. The car owner confronted the skateboarder, who retrieved a firearm and threatened the vehicle owner. The skateboarder went home and retrieved a gardening tool, which he used to strike other vehicles. The 26-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with brandishing, three counts of destruction of property, and disorderly conduct.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Bayside Ave., 1200 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 25. A resident in an apartment awoke to the sound of gunshots. Later that day, the resident located damage to his bedroom wall and ceiling.

SHOOTING INTO AN UNOCCUPIED VEHICLE

Diamondleaf Oak Lane, 16700 block, 12:25 a.m. Sept. 26. Residents reported hearing gunshots at an apartment complex. Police located a vehicle with damage from the bullets.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Frances Dr., 1500 block, 7:26 a.m. Sept. 27. A resident saw a person open a side window of a home and begin to enter through the window. The resident confronted the person, who fled empty-handed.

Manassas

There were no incidents reported by Manassas police.

Manassas Park

This incident was reported by Manassas Park police for this edition of Local Living.

ARREST

Carondelet Dr. W. and Digital Dr., 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24. Responding to a report of an indecent exposure, police arrested a man in his vehicle. Drugs, a firearm and a large sum of cash were located in the man’s vehicle. He was charged with indecent exposure, driving without a license, possession of and intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, and possession of a concealed firearm.