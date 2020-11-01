Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Meadowlark Glen Rd., 1500 block, 8:15 a.m. Oct. 22. From residence.
Manassas Area
ROBBERY
Balls Ford Rd., 10800 block, 5:55 p.m. Oct. 22.
Helmsdale Way, 7600 block, 10:03 a.m. Oct. 29. A man brandished a firearm at a male driver exiting his vehicle. The man took the driver’s wallet and cellphone and fled.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Dylan Pl., 10400 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 22 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. A person attempted to enter a residence by force through a front door.
Marie Dr., 13300 block, 7:24 p.m. Oct. 16. From residence.
Woodbridge Area
ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING
Bayside Ave., 1400 block, 1:03 a.m. Oct. 28. A woman struck a man with a hammer during an argument at an apartment, then brandished a firearm and shot him in the upper body. The 29-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding.
Village Dr., 14400 block, 9:20 p.m. Oct. 28. A man was involved in an argument with a family member that escalated at a residence. The man brandished a knife and attempted to cut the family member. An 18-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Arabian Pl., 12200 block, 9:35 a.m. Oct. 23. From residence.
Beacon Ridge Dr., 15100 block, 11:15 a.m. Oct. 24. From residence.
Endsley Turn, 14700 block, 2:58 a.m. Oct. 22. From residence.
City of Manassas
There were no incidents provided by the Manassas Police Department for this week’s Local Living. You can reach the police department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incidents provided by the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s Local Living. You can reach the police department directly at 703-361-1136.