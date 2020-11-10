Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Dumfries Area

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Branched Oak Rd. and Potomac Shores Pkwy., 11:49 p.m. Oct. 29. A man was seen on video surveillance brandishing a firearm and at some point fired multiple rounds. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Gainesville Area

CARJACKING

Limestone Dr., 7800 block, 7:02 a.m. Nov. 2. A man accosted a woman exiting her vehicle in a parking lot. He grabbed her, slammed her head into the vehicle, took her keys and fled in her vehicle. The woman was treated for significant injuries.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Limestone Dr., 7800 block, 7:02 a.m. Nov. 2.

Manassas Area

ROBBERY

Helmsdale Way, 7600 block, 10:03 a.m. Oct. 29. A man robbed a male driver exiting his vehicle at gunpoint. He took the driver’s cellphone and wallet and fled.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Liberia Ave., 9600 block, 1:58 a.m. Oct. 31. A large fight broke out in a restaurant parking lot between two groups. A person retrieved a firearm and fired toward the ground. The shooter fled in a vehicle before police arrival.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Dumfries Rd., 12100 block, 3:54 p.m. Oct. 30. Burglary at a place of worship.

Dumfries Rd., 12100 block, 3:54 p.m. Oct. 30. From residence.

Dylan Pl., 10400 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 22 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

Sudley Rd., 8200 block, 4:52 a.m. Nov. 4. From business.

Triangle Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Sharon Rd., 18300 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 31. Two men were seen on video surveillance walking into a fenced-in backyard and later fleeing the home through the front door.

Woodbridge Area

HOMICIDE

Bristol Ct., 3300 block, 2:03 a.m. Nov. 1. Double homicide investigation.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATIONS

Canada Goose Loop, 15900 block, 1-3 a.m. Nov. 1. A woman awoke to the sound of gunshots. The following morning, damage was found to a sliding-glass door at the residence. The projectile traveled through the kitchen and struck a display case in the living room. No injuries were reported.

Hackwood St., 14700 block, 10:45 p.m. Nov. 1. Officers located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

ASSAULT

Hillendale Dr., 13400 block, 6:08 p.m. Nov. 2. A group of males accosted a male pedestrian, then struck and kicked him. He was taken to a hospital with significant injuries.

ROBBERY

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 2:01 p.m. Oct. 30.

WEAPON

Hackwood St., 14700 block, 10:45 p.m. Nov. 1. Shooting investigation.

City of Manassas

This week’s Local Living includes no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park