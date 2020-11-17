Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Gainesville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Sudley Rd., 4400 block, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 11. From residence.
Haymarket Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Weiskopf Ct., 15200 block, 9:07 a.m. Nov. 11. From residence.
Manassas Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Leighlex Ct., 8300 block, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7. From residence.
Woodbridge Area
DOUBLE HOMICIDE ARREST
Bristol Ct., 3300 block, Nov. 1. Two men were shot and killed during a large party at a residence. On Nov. 5, a 26-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY ARREST
Woodbridge area, Nov. 11. A 22-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault of a minor on more than one occasion between Aug. 1 and Nov. 11. He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery.
SHOOTING
Inglebrook Dr., 1900 block, 8:17 p.m. Nov. 11. Shooting into an occupied vehicle.
City of Manassas
No incidents were reported by the Manassas Police Department for this week’s Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
No incidents were reported by the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.