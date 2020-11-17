Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-792-5123.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Gainesville Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Sudley Rd., 4400 block, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 11. From residence.

Haymarket Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Weiskopf Ct., 15200 block, 9:07 a.m. Nov. 11. From residence.

Manassas Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Leighlex Ct., 8300 block, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7. From residence.

Woodbridge Area

DOUBLE HOMICIDE ARREST

Bristol Ct., 3300 block, Nov. 1. Two men were shot and killed during a large party at a residence. On Nov. 5, a 26-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY ARREST

Woodbridge area, Nov. 11. A 22-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault of a minor on more than one occasion between Aug. 1 and Nov. 11. He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

SHOOTING

Inglebrook Dr., 1900 block, 8:17 p.m. Nov. 11. Shooting into an occupied vehicle.

City of Manassas

No incidents were reported by the Manassas Police Department for this week’s Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

No incidents were reported by the Manassas Park Police Department for this week’s Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.