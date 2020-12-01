Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Dumfries Area

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Flatstick Ct., 17200 block, 12:26 p.m. Nov. 24. A man reported that he observed a blue Chevrolet Silverado park in front of his residence. When the resident confronted the driver, he observed the man exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures. The driver immediately fled the area.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Old Stage Coach Rd., 17400 block, 7:29 a.m. Nov. 23. Catalytic converters were stolen from a business entered by force.

Gainesville Area

ARMED ROBBERY

Gateway Promenade Pl., 8000 block, 12:14 a.m. Nov. 21. A man was assaulted and robbed by a person he agreed to meet with and three accomplices. A 19-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. On Nov. 23, a 21-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Two accomplices are at-large.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Redstart Ct., 14100 block, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 21. From residence.

Manassas Area

ROBBERY

Cushing Rd., 7500 block, 6:22 a.m. Nov. 22. With knife.

ROAD RAGE ARREST

Prince William Pkwy. and Liberia Ave., Nov. 18. A road rage incident occurred. On Nov. 23, a 31-year-old District man was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Albemarle Dr., 7400 block, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 22. From residence.

Portwood Turn, 8000 block, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 20. Attempted residential burglary.

Woodbridge Area

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Wakewater Way, 2700 block, Nov. 18. A man stabbed a female acquaintance during an argument, then fled. On Nov. 22, a 50-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Chicacoan Dr., 15500 block, 9:10 p.m. Nov. 23. A woman reported that she and a male family member were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The man spat on the woman and pushed her, causing her to fall down a flight of stairs. She was hospitalized with serious injuries. The 30-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding.

ASSAULT

Stevens Rd., 1900 block, 3:46 p.m. Nov. 23. A 19-year-old man and a female family member were involved in an argument that escalated when the man brandished a knife, then assaulted another family member. The 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery, assault on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, and brandishing a weapon.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Caroline Ct., 1900 block, 11:22 a.m. Nov. 19. From residence.

Colorado Ave., 15200 block, midnight Nov. 10 to 9:50 p.m. Nov. 23. A basement apartment was entered through an unlocked window. Damage was reported to the locked bedroom door, but nothing was reported missing.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this week’s Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park