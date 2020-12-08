Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Dumfries Area

ROBBERY

Possum Point Rd., 17600 block, 5:43 p.m. Nov. 27.

WEAPON

Acadia Dr. and Van Buren Rd., 1:57 p.m. Nov. 26. Brandishing.

Gainesville Area

ROBBERY

Whitney Rd., 14100 block, 7:26 a.m. Nov. 29. Armed robbery.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Deming Dr., 14700 block, 1:30 a.m. Nov. 30. From residence.

Manassas Area

ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Battleview Pkwy. and Infantry Ridge Rd., 11:06 p.m. Nov. 29. A woman used her vehicle to strike another vehicle occupied by a family member and a female acquaintance. A physical altercation ensued. The 41-year-old Woodbridge woman was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Lomond Dr., 10100 block, 10:15 p.m. Nov. 26. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Sudley Rd., 8000 block, 3:50 a.m. Nov. 29. From business.

Wisteria Pond Way, 11700 block, 7:09 p.m. Nov. 29. From residence.

Nokesville Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Fitzwater Dr., 13200 block, midnight Nov. 21 to 11:59 p.m. Nov. 27. A homeowner reported that two separate burglaries occurred, and multiple pieces of jewelry were stolen.

Woodbridge Area

HOMICIDE

Westwind Dr., 4000 block, Nov. 29. An 18-year-old man was shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. On Dec. 2, a 19-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with felony homicide, conspiracy to commit a felony, and concealing or compounding offenses.

MALICIOUS WOUNDINGS

Grandview Ave., 13600 block, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 1. Two people were involved in a physical altercation at a residence when two other residents of the home attempted to intervene. During the altercation, a man struck one of the residents and bit another. A 31-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery.

Ruxton Dr., 5800 block, 4:02 a.m. Dec. 2. A woman reported that she observed a male acquaintance grab their 15-month-old boy by his arm and throw him. When confronted, the man struck the woman, knocking her to the ground. The child was not injured. The 29-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault and battery.

ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION

Prince William Pkwy. and I-95 interchange, 4 p.m. Dec. 1. A woman was walking home along a footpath when three men accosted her and attempted to pull her into a wooded area. A passing vehicle slowed, and the driver honked the horn, which caused the men to flee into the wooded area. The woman was not injured.

ROBBERY

Foulger Sq., 13600 block, 11:23 a.m. Nov. 25. Attempted bank robbery.

Smoketown Rd., 13720 block, 4:57 p.m. Nov. 25. Armed robbery.

WEAPON

Marina Way, 13100 block, 6:10 p.m. Nov. 25. Shooting within a residential dwelling.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Broker Lane, 3300 block, 5:13 p.m. Nov. 29. A television and two gaming systems were stolen from a residence.

Tiger Lily Circle, 1700 block, 11:32 a.m. Nov. 26. Power cords and a television were stolen from a residence.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manssas Police Department for this week’s Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park