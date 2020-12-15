Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.
Dumfries Area
WEAPON
Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 2:58 a.m. Dec. 6. Shooting at an occupied vehicle.
Nokesville Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Keyser Rd., 9100 block, 5:52 p.m. Dec. 8. From residence.
Manassas Area
ASSAULT
Ashland Ave., 8000 block, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Strangulation. Arrest made.
W. Point Ct., 7800 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 5.
ROBBERY
Sudley Rd., 7100 block, 1:02 a.m. Dec. 8.
Woodbridge Area
ASSAULT
Crossing Pl., 14300 block, 12 a.m. Dec. 6. Assault and battery on a law enforcement official. Arrest made.
Potomac Mills Cl., 2700 block, 6:56 p.m. Dec. 2. Assault on a law enforcement official. Arrest made.
WEAPON
Old Delaney Rd., 13300 block, 2:13 p.m. Dec. 6. Shooting into an occupied vehicle.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14100 block, 4:38 a.m. Dec. 10. From business.
Jennings St., 2200 block, 7:54 p.m. Dec. 6. From business.
Navigation Dr., 16400 block, 9:43 a.m. Dec. 1. From business.
Scuppers Lane, 2300 block, 7:35 p.m. Dec. 5. From residence.
Tecumseh Ct., 3000 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 3. From residence.
City of Manassas
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.
City of Manassas Park
There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.