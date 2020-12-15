Prince William County

The following information, provided by the Prince William County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-792-5123.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Dumfries Area

WEAPON

Dumfries Rd., 17100 block, 2:58 a.m. Dec. 6. Shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Nokesville Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Keyser Rd., 9100 block, 5:52 p.m. Dec. 8. From residence.

Manassas Area

ASSAULT

Ashland Ave., 8000 block, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Strangulation. Arrest made.

W. Point Ct., 7800 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 5.

ROBBERY

Sudley Rd., 7100 block, 1:02 a.m. Dec. 8.

Woodbridge Area

ASSAULT

Crossing Pl., 14300 block, 12 a.m. Dec. 6. Assault and battery on a law enforcement official. Arrest made.

Potomac Mills Cl., 2700 block, 6:56 p.m. Dec. 2. Assault on a law enforcement official. Arrest made.

WEAPON

Old Delaney Rd., 13300 block, 2:13 p.m. Dec. 6. Shooting into an occupied vehicle.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14100 block, 4:38 a.m. Dec. 10. From business.

Jennings St., 2200 block, 7:54 p.m. Dec. 6. From business.

Navigation Dr., 16400 block, 9:43 a.m. Dec. 1. From business.

Scuppers Lane, 2300 block, 7:35 p.m. Dec. 5. From residence.

Tecumseh Ct., 3000 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 3. From residence.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department for this edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department for this edition of Local Living. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.