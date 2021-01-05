Prince William County

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns, the types of calls permitted through online reporting services have been expanded. Online reports can be filed at pwcgov.org. Mobile users can dial 833-568-7683 to have a link sent to report an incident. These were among incidents reported by Prince William County police for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-792-5123 or follow @PWCPolice on Twitter.

Bristow Area

ROBBERY

Carnoch Way, 10200 block, 10:50 p.m. Dec. 27. Armed robbery.

Dumfries Area

ASSAULT

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 17000 block, 10:53 p.m. Dec. 26. Attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

WEAPON

Inlet Pl., 15300 block, 3:20 p.m. Dec. 28. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Chesapeake Dr., 3000 block, 8 p.m. Dec. 28. From residence.

Manassas Area

ASSAULTS

Tassleford Lane, 15700 block, 12:37 a.m. Dec. 19. Malicious wounding.

Watermill Terr., 15300 block, 12:39 p.m. Dec. 17. Attempted malicious wounding.

ROBBERIES

Community Dr., 8100 block, 4:21 p.m. Dec. 17. Armed robbery.

Sudley Rd., 8000 block, 10:46 p.m. Dec. 21. Armed robbery.

WEAPON

Chaddsford Terr., 13000 block, 10:56 p.m. Dec. 28. Shooting investigation.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Portsmouth Rd., 10100 block, 5:46 p.m. Dec. 17. From residence.

Sudley Rd., 8200 block, 5:31 a.m. Dec. 30. From business.

Woodbridge Area

HOMICIDE

Harbor Dr., 12700 block, 9:31 p.m. Dec. 22. Murder investigation. Arrest made.

ASSAULTS

Kempair Dr., 4800 block, 2:16 p.m. Dec. 30. Assault and battery of a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

Patamon Way, 13000 block, 2:30 a.m. Dec. 21. Attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

Potomac Mills Cir., 2700 block, 3:51 p.m. Dec. 24. Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Arrest made.

Prince William Pkwy. and Jefferson Davis Hwy., 4:25 a.m. Dec. 24. Malicious wounding.

ROBBERIES

Gideon Dr, 14500 block, 4:38 p.m. Dec. 29. Armed robbery.

Medwick Ct., 5200 block, 6:24 p.m. Dec. 21. Armed robbery.

WEAPONS

Bel Air Rd. and Saxophone Way, 8:02 p.m. Dec. 16. Reckless handling of a firearm.

Colony Pl., 15200 block, 10:09 a.m. Dec. 17. Shooting into a residential dwelling.

Golansky Blvd., 3000 block, 9:50 p.m. Dec. 24. Reckless handling of a firearm.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Build America Dr., 14700 block, 3:03 a.m. Dec. 30. From business.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14100 block, 7:36 a.m. Dec. 30. From business.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 14400 block, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 27. From business.

Mercer Hill Ct., 11700 block, 4:09 a.m. Dec. 31. Attempted residential burglary.

Occoquan Rd., 13300 block, 8:51 a.m. Dec. 29. From business.

Woodbridge St., 13300 block, 2:07 p.m. Dec. 25. From business.

City of Manassas

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Police Department. You can reach the department directly at 703-257-8000.

City of Manassas Park

There were no incident reports from the Manassas Park Police Department. You can reach the department directly at 703-361-1136.